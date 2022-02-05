openbase logo
dts

dtsgenerator

by Horiuchi Hiroki
3.13.2 (see all)

TypeScript d.ts file generate from JSON Schema file

Readme

dtsgenerator

TypeScript d.ts file generator from JSON Schema file or OpenAPI(Swagger) spec file.

nodejs version npm version Build Status Coverage Status npm download count Stake to support us MIT license

Table of Contents

Install

npm install -g dtsgenerator

Usage

CLI

$ dtsgen --help
Usage: dtsgenerator [options] <file ... | file patterns using node-glob>

Options:
  -V, --version           output the version number
  -c, --config <file>     set configuration file path.
  --url <url>             input json schema from the url. (default: [])
  --stdin                 read stdin with other files or urls.
  -o, --out <file>        output filename.
  -t, --target <version>  Specify ECMAScript target version: 'ES3', 'ES5', 'ES2015', 'ES2016', 'ES2017', 'ES2018',
                          'ES2019', 'ES2020', or 'ESNEXT' (default).
  --info                  for developer mode. output loaded config and plugin details only.
  --output-ast            output TypeScript AST instead of d.ts file.
  -h, --help              display help for command

Examples:
  $ dtsgen --help
  $ dtsgen --out types.d.ts schema/**/*.schema.json
  $ cat schema1.json | dtsgen -c dtsgen.json
  $ dtsgen -o swaggerSchema.d.ts --url https://raw.githubusercontent.com/OAI/OpenAPI-Specification/master/schemas/v2.0/schema.json
  $ dtsgen -o petstore.d.ts --url https://raw.githubusercontent.com/OAI/OpenAPI-Specification/master/examples/v2.0/yaml/petstore.yaml
  $ dtsgen -c dtsgen-test.json --info

For the configuration file, please refer to the file in the config_sample directory.

NodeJS API

const { default: dtsgenerator, parseSchema } = require('dtsgenerator');

dtsgenerator({
    contents: [parseSchema({/* JsonSchema object */})],
    config: {/* Config object */},
}).then(content => {
    /* Do someting with parsed content */
}).catch(err => {
    /* Handle errors */
});

Use HTTP/HTTPS Proxy

If you need a proxy to fetch the schema, please set the following environment variables.

export http_proxy=http://proxy.example.com:8080/
export https_proxy=http://proxy.example.com:8080/
# If there are exceptionally hosts that do not go through a proxy
export no_proxy=google.com, yahoo.com

Migration from v2

The dtsgenerator v3 has made the following braking changes from v2.

  • Support Plug-in feature. See the Plug-in section for more information.
  • Change the command line options.
    • Remove the --namespace option. Use the @dtsgenerator/replace-namespace plug-in instead.
    • Add the --config option. Mainly for setting up the Plug-in.
    • And add more options.
  • TypeScript AST is now used internally to generate type definitions.

Plug-in

How to find plug-in

How to create plug-in

  1. Scaffold by the command:
    • npm init @dtsgenerator **plugin-name**
  2. Edit **plugin-name**/index.ts
  3. Do test:
    • npm test
  4. Build it:
    • npm run build
  5. Publish to npm:
    • npm publish

Development

Debug

Output debug message by debug library.

$ DEBUG=dtsgen dtsgen schema/news.json

Supported spec and features

  • JSON Schema

    • Draft-04 and before
    • Draft-07 and before

  • OpenAPI

    • OpenAPI Specification version 2.0
    • OpenAPI Specification version 3.0

  • supported features in these spec

ChangeLog

v3.15.0 (2022-02-06)

  • features:
    • Support mobile wallet media types(application/jwt and application/vnd.apple.pkpass) for #530. Thank you @eostrom 👍

v3.14.0 (2022-01-27)

  • features:
    • Support the nested allOf and oneOf schema for #513. Thank you for your report @Cry0nicS 👍

v3.13.2 (2021-10-08)

  • features:
    • Fix the type generation malformed objects with number-like keys for #523. Thank you for your report @DamianOsipiuk 👍

v3.13.1 (2021-09-29)

  • features:
    • Change the plug-in interface, the PluginContext::inputSchemas to IterableIterator for #521. Thank you @djrollins 👍

v3.13.0 (2021-08-31)

  • features:
    • Support new $schema types for #507.

v3.12.1 (2021-05-19)

  • fixed:
    • Fix referenced parameters not resolved error by #471. Thank you @jschirrmacher 👍

v3.12.0 (2021-05-13)

  • features:
    • Support input type file by #496. Thank you @Christian24 👍
    • Improve the conversion results of parameters property on OpenAPI by #501.

v3.11.0 (2021-05-11)

  • features:
    • Support vendor media types (allow periods in application/*+json) by #497. Thank you @glen-84 👍
  • fixed:
    • Remove to support the readOnly property, because of wrong interpretation by #498. Thank you @hallsbyra 👍

v3.10.0 (2021-04-26)

  • features:
    • Support freeform objects w/ index signature instead of unknown keyword by #488. Thank you @medfreeman 👍
    • Support the content property in Parameters by #472. Thank you for report @npdev453 👍

v3.9.2 (2021-04-19)

  • fixed:
    • Fix nested oneOf & anyOf keywords by #486. Thank you @medfreeman 👍

v3.9.1 (2021-04-16)

  • fixed:
    • Update generate function to use recommended immutable approach for typescript transforms by #483. Thank you again @medfreeman 👍

v3.9.0 (2021-04-13)

  • features:
    • support for additionalItems property by #481. Thank you again @medfreeman 👍

v3.8.0 (2021-04-08)

  • features:
    • full support for minItems & maxItems properties by #476. Thank you @medfreeman 👍

v3.7.1 (2021-02-18)

  • fixed:
    • add truthy check for value in mergeSchema by #474. Thank you @ricokahler 👍

v3.7.0 (2021-01-05)

  • features:
    • Add the void type support by #468. Thank you for your propose @henhal by #445 👍

v3.6.0 (2020-12-25)

  • features:
    • Improve the type result of oneOf/anyOf property by #467. Thank you for your report @crizo23 by #452 👍
    • Improve the internal eslint configuration by #466. Thank you @Goldziher 👍

v3.5.0 (2020-12-21)

  • features:
    • Add to export ts object for to use the same version TypeScript in all plugins by #465.

v3.4.1 (2020-12-16)

  • fixed:
    • Fix using package without esModuleInterop setting on tsconfig by #460. Thank you @wszydlak 👍
    • Update TypeScript v4 by #462. Thank you @wszydlak 👍
    • Add to support the null type enum value by #464. Thank you for your report @Goldziher 👍

v3.4.0 (2020-12-15)

  • features:
    • Add support for multipart media type by #455. Thank you @wszydlak 👍
    • Add support for passing config object with NodeJS API usage by #456. Thank you @wszydlak 👍

v3.3.1 (2020-10-05)

  • fixed:
    • Elements get type "any" instead of the correct one by #448. Thank you for your report @nachtigall-83 👍

v3.3.0 (2020-07-29)

  • features:
    • Support the patternProperties by #436. Thank you @nfroidure 👍
  • fixed:
    • Definition generated improperly when multiple instances of a resource are inherited by #279. Thank you @btg5679 👍
    • Apply the prettier config on .eslintrc.json.

v3.2.0 (2020-07-20)

  • features:
    • Add support for application/octet-stream media type by #431. Thank you @MisterChateau 👍

v3.1.1 (2020-06-23)

  • fixed:
    • Cannot load config file of relative path by #428. Thank you @DamianOsipiuk 👍

v3.1.0 (2020-06-22)

  • features:
    • Add support for nullable anyOf in OpenApi v3 by #426. Thank you @joost-kersjes-webpower 👍

v3.0.3 (2020-06-15)

  • fixed:
    • Fix the command option example by #422. Thank you @maapteh 👍
    • Omit load config error on not config option by #425. Thank you @Christian24 👍

v3.0.2 (2020-06-11)

  • fixed:
    • Remove old example by #421. Thank you @maapteh 👍

v3.0.1 (2020-06-09)

  • features:
    • Support the plug-in for pre-process and post-process.
    • Change command line options and Support config file.
    • Use the TypeScript AST for intermediate format.

older versions history

ChangeLogs

License

dtsgenerator is licensed under the MIT license.

Copyright © 2016-2020, Hiroki Horiuchi

