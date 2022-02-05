dtsgenerator

TypeScript d.ts file generator from JSON Schema file or OpenAPI(Swagger) spec file.

Table of Contents

Install

npm install -g dtsgenerator

Usage

CLI

$ dtsgen -- help Usage: dtsgenerator [options] <file ... | file patterns using node-glob> Options: -V, --version output the version number -c, --config <file> set configuration file path. --url <url> input json schema from the url. (default: []) --stdin read stdin with other files or urls. -o, --out <file> output filename. -t, --target <version> Specify ECMAScript target version: 'ES3' , 'ES5' , 'ES2015' , 'ES2016' , 'ES2017' , 'ES2018' , 'ES2019' , 'ES2020' , or 'ESNEXT' (default). --info for developer mode. output loaded config and plugin details only. --output-ast output TypeScript AST instead of d.ts file. -h, -- help display help for command Examples: $ dtsgen -- help $ dtsgen --out types.d.ts schema/**/*.schema.json $ cat schema1.json | dtsgen -c dtsgen.json $ dtsgen -o swaggerSchema.d.ts --url https://raw.githubusercontent.com/OAI/OpenAPI-Specification/master/schemas/v2.0/schema.json $ dtsgen -o petstore.d.ts --url https://raw.githubusercontent.com/OAI/OpenAPI-Specification/master/examples/v2.0/yaml/petstore.yaml $ dtsgen -c dtsgen-test.json --info

For the configuration file, please refer to the file in the config_sample directory.

NodeJS API

const { default : dtsgenerator, parseSchema } = require ( 'dtsgenerator' ); dtsgenerator({ contents : [parseSchema({ })], config : { }, }).then( content => { }).catch( err => { });

Use HTTP/HTTPS Proxy

If you need a proxy to fetch the schema, please set the following environment variables.

export http_proxy=http://proxy.example.com:8080/ export https_proxy=http://proxy.example.com:8080/ export no_proxy=google.com, yahoo.com

Migration from v2

The dtsgenerator v3 has made the following braking changes from v2.

Support Plug-in feature. See the Plug-in section for more information.

Change the command line options. Remove the --namespace option. Use the @dtsgenerator/replace-namespace plug-in instead. Add the --config option. Mainly for setting up the Plug-in. And add more options.

TypeScript AST is now used internally to generate type definitions.

How to find plug-in

Search by npm: https://www.npmjs.com/search?q=dtsgenerator%20plugin

Find by the @dtsgenerator repositories: https://github.com/dtsgenerator @dtsgenerator/replace-namespace : This plug-in is instead the --namespace option on old version. @dtsgenerator/decorate-typename : This plug-in can decorate the output type name. @dtsgenerator/single-quote : This plug-in replace the quote mark to single.



How to create plug-in

Scaffold by the command: npm init @dtsgenerator **plugin-name** Edit **plugin-name**/index.ts Do test: npm test Build it: npm run build Publish to npm: npm publish

Development

Debug

Output debug message by debug library.

$ DEBUG =dtsgen dtsgen schema /news.json

Supported spec and features

JSON Schema Draft-04 and before Draft-07 and before

OpenAPI OpenAPI Specification version 2.0 OpenAPI Specification version 3.0

supported features in these spec

ChangeLog

features: Support mobile wallet media types( application/jwt and application/vnd.apple.pkpass ) for #530. Thank you @eostrom 👍



features: Support the nested allOf and oneOf schema for #513. Thank you for your report @Cry0nicS 👍



features: Fix the type generation malformed objects with number-like keys for #523. Thank you for your report @DamianOsipiuk 👍



features: Change the plug-in interface, the PluginContext::inputSchemas to IterableIterator for #521. Thank you @djrollins 👍



features: Support new $schema types for #507.



fixed: Fix referenced parameters not resolved error by #471. Thank you @jschirrmacher 👍



features: Support input type file by #496. Thank you @Christian24 👍 Improve the conversion results of parameters property on OpenAPI by #501.



features: Support vendor media types (allow periods in application/*+json) by #497. Thank you @glen-84 👍

fixed: Remove to support the readOnly property, because of wrong interpretation by #498. Thank you @hallsbyra 👍



features: Support freeform objects w/ index signature instead of unknown keyword by #488. Thank you @medfreeman 👍 Support the content property in Parameters by #472. Thank you for report @npdev453 👍



fixed: Fix nested oneOf & anyOf keywords by #486. Thank you @medfreeman 👍



fixed: Update generate function to use recommended immutable approach for typescript transforms by #483. Thank you again @medfreeman 👍



features: support for additionalItems property by #481. Thank you again @medfreeman 👍



features: full support for minItems & maxItems properties by #476. Thank you @medfreeman 👍



fixed: add truthy check for value in mergeSchema by #474. Thank you @ricokahler 👍



features: Add the void type support by #468. Thank you for your propose @henhal by #445 👍



features: Improve the type result of oneOf/anyOf property by #467. Thank you for your report @crizo23 by #452 👍 Improve the internal eslint configuration by #466. Thank you @Goldziher 👍



features: Add to export ts object for to use the same version TypeScript in all plugins by #465.



fixed: Fix using package without esModuleInterop setting on tsconfig by #460. Thank you @wszydlak 👍 Update TypeScript v4 by #462. Thank you @wszydlak 👍 Add to support the null type enum value by #464. Thank you for your report @Goldziher 👍



features: Add support for multipart media type by #455. Thank you @wszydlak 👍 Add support for passing config object with NodeJS API usage by #456. Thank you @wszydlak 👍



fixed: Elements get type "any" instead of the correct one by #448. Thank you for your report @nachtigall-83 👍



features: Support the patternProperties by #436. Thank you @nfroidure 👍

fixed: Definition generated improperly when multiple instances of a resource are inherited by #279. Thank you @btg5679 👍 Apply the prettier config on .eslintrc.json .



features: Add support for application/octet-stream media type by #431. Thank you @MisterChateau 👍



fixed: Cannot load config file of relative path by #428. Thank you @DamianOsipiuk 👍



features: Add support for nullable anyOf in OpenApi v3 by #426. Thank you @joost-kersjes-webpower 👍



fixed: Fix the command option example by #422. Thank you @maapteh 👍 Omit load config error on not config option by #425. Thank you @Christian24 👍



fixed: Remove old example by #421. Thank you @maapteh 👍



features: Support the plug-in for pre-process and post-process. Change command line options and Support config file. Use the TypeScript AST for intermediate format.



older versions history

ChangeLogs

License

dtsgenerator is licensed under the MIT license.

Copyright © 2016-2020, Hiroki Horiuchi