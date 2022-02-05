TypeScript d.ts file generator from JSON Schema file or OpenAPI(Swagger) spec file.
npm install -g dtsgenerator
$ dtsgen --help
Usage: dtsgenerator [options] <file ... | file patterns using node-glob>
Options:
-V, --version output the version number
-c, --config <file> set configuration file path.
--url <url> input json schema from the url. (default: [])
--stdin read stdin with other files or urls.
-o, --out <file> output filename.
-t, --target <version> Specify ECMAScript target version: 'ES3', 'ES5', 'ES2015', 'ES2016', 'ES2017', 'ES2018',
'ES2019', 'ES2020', or 'ESNEXT' (default).
--info for developer mode. output loaded config and plugin details only.
--output-ast output TypeScript AST instead of d.ts file.
-h, --help display help for command
Examples:
$ dtsgen --help
$ dtsgen --out types.d.ts schema/**/*.schema.json
$ cat schema1.json | dtsgen -c dtsgen.json
$ dtsgen -o swaggerSchema.d.ts --url https://raw.githubusercontent.com/OAI/OpenAPI-Specification/master/schemas/v2.0/schema.json
$ dtsgen -o petstore.d.ts --url https://raw.githubusercontent.com/OAI/OpenAPI-Specification/master/examples/v2.0/yaml/petstore.yaml
$ dtsgen -c dtsgen-test.json --info
For the configuration file, please refer to the file in the config_sample directory.
const { default: dtsgenerator, parseSchema } = require('dtsgenerator');
dtsgenerator({
contents: [parseSchema({/* JsonSchema object */})],
config: {/* Config object */},
}).then(content => {
/* Do someting with parsed content */
}).catch(err => {
/* Handle errors */
});
If you need a proxy to fetch the schema, please set the following environment variables.
export http_proxy=http://proxy.example.com:8080/
export https_proxy=http://proxy.example.com:8080/
# If there are exceptionally hosts that do not go through a proxy
export no_proxy=google.com, yahoo.com
The dtsgenerator v3 has made the following braking changes from v2.
--namespace option. Use the
@dtsgenerator/replace-namespace plug-in instead.
--config option. Mainly for setting up the Plug-in.
@dtsgenerator/replace-namespace : This plug-in is instead the
--namespace option on old version.
@dtsgenerator/decorate-typename : This plug-in can decorate the output type name.
@dtsgenerator/single-quote : This plug-in replace the quote mark to single.
npm init @dtsgenerator **plugin-name**
**plugin-name**/index.ts
npm test
npm run build
npm publish
Output debug message by debug library.
$ DEBUG=dtsgen dtsgen schema/news.json
JSON Schema
OpenAPI
application/jwt and
application/vnd.apple.pkpass) for #530. Thank you @eostrom 👍
allOf and
oneOf schema for #513. Thank you for your report @Cry0nicS 👍
$schema types for #507.
file by #496. Thank you @Christian24 👍
readOnly property, because of wrong interpretation by #498. Thank you @hallsbyra 👍
unknown keyword by #488. Thank you @medfreeman 👍
content property in
Parameters by #472. Thank you for report @npdev453 👍
oneOf &
anyOf keywords by #486. Thank you @medfreeman 👍
generate function to use recommended immutable approach for typescript transforms by #483. Thank you again @medfreeman 👍
mergeSchema by #474. Thank you @ricokahler 👍
void type support by #468. Thank you for your propose @henhal by #445 👍
ts object for to use the same version TypeScript in all plugins by #465.
patternProperties by #436. Thank you @nfroidure 👍
prettier config on
.eslintrc.json.
dtsgenerator is licensed under the MIT license.
Copyright © 2016-2020, Hiroki Horiuchi