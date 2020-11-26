Command-line tool to convert TypeScript type definitions to haxe externs

Thanks to the Haxe Foundation for supporting this project!

For bonus points, add dts2hx as a postinstall script in your package.json so that externs are generated automatically after npm install

This will generate externs into .haxelib/three , to use the externs, add --library three to your build.hxml file. We add --modular because we intend to use the library via require() rather than via a global-scope THREE object. If you want to use the THREE object, add --global

Install a module with types, for example npm install three . If your module of choice doesn't include type definitions, try installing externally maintained ones with npm install @types/{module-name}

See examples/ for example projects using popular js libraries

The generated externs use haxe 4+ syntax. See dts2hx --help for a complete list of options

There are no TypeScript definitions for my module Many popular js modules have external type definitions maintained in places like DefinitelyTyped – try installing external definitions with: npm install @types/{module-name} , then use dts2hx {module-name} as normal

How do you convert a local TypeScript definition file, like index.d.ts? dts2hx uses the same module resolution as TypeScript, so in TypeScript you import types from this file with import {...} from './index' , for dts2hx you would do dts2hx ./index

Why is there a global package? TypeScript definitions often define two parallel sets of types, one for use with <script src=""> (global) imports and the other for use with es6-style module imports. Unfortunately, these two sets of types are often not exactly the same and can differ in subtle ways If you don’t want the global directory you can use dts2hx pixi.js --modular , or if you only want externs without the global directory you can do dts2hx pixi.js --global You can customize the name of the global directory with --globalPackageName

Difference between @:jsRequire() and @:native() TypeScript type definitions specify whether or not the symbols are accessible globally ( @:native() ) or via module resolution ( @:jsRequire() ). Many type definitions include both globally available and modular symbols. If a library has global symbols, they will be emitted in a package called global . all types in the global package use @:native() metadata, whereas types elsewhere will use @:jsRequire() . If your types only use @:jsRequire and you want to run in a browser (like the three.js type definitions), then you can use a bundler. I recommend esbuild over webpack and others because it has by far the best performance (~100 milliseconds bundling time). For example, to call a bundler after haxe generates your js file, first install esbuild: npm install esbuild

Then add a --cmd that calls esbuild to your hxml, for example: --js example.js --cmd npx esbuild example.js --bundle --outfile=bundle.js Here's an complete example for three.js

Should I publish generated types to haxelib? Ideally dts2hx replaces the need to install externs from haxelib, however if the generated externs are not perfect and require manual fixups you may want to publish a curated version to haxelib. Before you do that please consider opening an issue here noting the fixup required instead – it would be better if dts2hx converted more modules perfectly