A preprocessor for Jest to snapshot test TypeScript declaration (.d.ts) files

Install

npm install --save-dev dts-jest jest typescript yarn add --dev dts-jest jest typescript

require jest@>=27.0.0 and typescript@>=2.3.0 dts-jest jest >=24 >=27 23.x 22.x ~ 26.x

Usage

Modify your Jest config so that looks something like:

(./package.json)

{ "scripts" : { "test" : "jest" }, "jest" : { "moduleFileExtensions" : [ "ts" , "js" , "json" ], "testRegex" : "/dts-jest/.+\\.ts$" , "transform" : { "/dts-jest/.+\\.ts$" : "dts-jest/transform" } } }

This setup allow you to test files **/dts-jest/**/*.ts via dts-jest .

Writing Tests

The test cases must start with a comment @dts-jest , and the next line should be an expression that you want to test its type or value.

(./dts-jest/example.ts)

Math .max( 1 ); Math .min( 1 , 2 , 3 ); Math .max( '123' ); Math .max( '123' );

Patterns

Patterns for Testing

expression expression

Note: @ts-expect-error is treated as an alias of @dts-jest:fail in dts-jest .

description optional default: expression

flag optional for test default: test :only : test.only :skip : test.skip for type assertion default: none :show : console.log(type) :pass : expect(() => type) .not .toThrowError() :fail : expect(() => type) .toThrowError() :snap : snapshot inferred type or diagnostic message expect(type) .toMatchSnapshot() expect(type) .toThrowErrorMatchingSnapshot() :not-any : expect(type) .not .toBe("any")

expected optional //=> expected or /*=> expected */ for value assertion default: none ? : console.log(value) :error : expect(() => value) .toThrowError() :no-error : expect(() => value) .not .toThrowError() others: expect(value) .toEqual(expected)



Patterns for Grouping

Test cases after this pattern will be marked as that group.

If you need a block scope for your tests you can use a Block Statement.

{ }

Patterns for File-Level Config

File-level config uses the first comment to set, only docblock will be detected.

action: enable : set to true disable : set to false

option: test-type : test_type option in configs test-value : test_value option in configs



Testing

It's recommended you to run Jest in watching mode via --watch flag.

npm run test -- --watch

NOTE: If you had changed the version of dts-jest , you might have to use --no-cache flag since Jest may use the older cache.

After running the example tests with npm run test , you'll get the following result:

PASS tests/example.ts Math.max(1) ✓ (type) should not throw error ✓ (type) should match snapshot Math.max('123') ✓ (type) should throw error ✓ (type) should match snapshot Math.min(1, 2, 3) ✓ (type) should not throw error Snapshot Summary › 2 snapshots written in 1 test suite. Test Suites: 1 passed, 1 total Tests: 5 passed, 5 total Snapshots: 2 added, 2 total Time: 0.000s Ran all test suites.

Since snapshot testing will always pass and write the result at the first time, it's reommended you to use :show flag to see the result first without writing results.

(./dts-jest/example.ts)

Math .max( 1 ); Math .max( '123' ); Math .min( 1 , 2 , 3 );

PASS dts-jest/example.ts Math.max(1) ✓ (type) should show report ✓ (type) should not throw error Math.max('123') ✓ (type) should show report ✓ (type) should throw error Math.min(1, 2, 3) ✓ (type) should not throw error Test Suites: 1 passed, 1 total Tests: 5 passed, 5 total Snapshots: 0 total Time: 0.000s Ran all test suites. console.log dts-jest/example.ts:2 Inferred Math.max(1) to be number console.log dts-jest/example.ts:5 Inferring Math.max('123') but throw Argument of type '"123"' is not assignable to parameter of type 'number'.

Configs

Configs are in _dts_jest_ field of Jest config globals .

There are several options

test_type default: true enable type testing file-level config available

test_value default: false enable value testing file-level config available

enclosing_declaration default: false unwrap type alias

typescript default: typescript (node resolution) specify which path of typescript to use <cwd> available

compiler_options default: {} specify which path of tsconfig.json (string) or compilerOptions (object) (deprecated, does not support typeRoots for object) to use

type_format_flags default: ts.TypeFormatFlags.NoTruncation specify type format

transpile default: true transpile code before testing, only affect tests that needs to test value transpiling code will cause line number incorrect, it's better to disable this option if possible



For example:

(./package.json)

{ "jest" : { "globals" : { "_dts_jest_" : { "compiler_options" : { "strict" : true , "target" : "es6" } } } } }

Generate diff-friendly snapshots

Originally, snapshots and source content are in different files, it is hard to check their difference before/after, so here comes the dts-jest-remap for generating diff-friendly snapshots.

(./tests/example.ts)

Math .max( 1 , 2 , 3 );

(./tests/ __snapshots__ /example.ts.snap) note this file is generated by Jest

exports[ `Math.max(1, 2, 3) 1` ] = `"number"` ;

This command will combine both snapshots and source content in one file:

dts-jest-remap ./tests/example.ts --outDir ./snapshots

(./snapshots/example.ts)

Math .max( 1 , 2 , 3 );

Usage: dts-jest-remap [--outDir <path>] [--rename <template>] <TestFileGlob> ... Options: --check, -c Throw error if target content is different from output content [boolean] --help, -h Show help [boolean] --listDifferent, -l Print the filenames of files that their target content is different from output content [boolean] --outDir, -o Redirect output structure to the directory [string] --rename, -r Rename output filename using template {{variable}}, available variable: filename, basename, extname [string] --typescript, -t Specify which TypeScript source to use [string] --version, -v Show version number [boolean]

Reporter

If you'd like to know which typescript you are using, add dts-jest/reporter to your Jest reporters, for example:

{ "reporters" : [ "default" , "dts-jest/reporter" ] }

It'll show the TS version and path after testing:

[dts-jest] using TypeScript v0.0.0 from path/to/typescript

FAQ

Compiler option 'lib' requires a value of type list Arrays in jest > globals > _dts_jest_ will be transformed into objects. Consider to use setupFiles to set configs ( globals._dts_jest_ = { ... } ). See jest#2093 for details.

Debug Failure This is mostly caused by regex literal due to the printer bug TypeScript#18071 (fixed in TS v2.6). Workaround: use regex instance instead, e.g. new RegExp('something') .



Development

yarn run lint yarn run test yarn run build

