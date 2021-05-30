A preprocessor for Jest to snapshot test TypeScript declaration (.d.ts) files
# using npm
npm install --save-dev dts-jest jest typescript
# using yarn
yarn add --dev dts-jest jest typescript
require
jest@>=27.0.0 and
typescript@>=2.3.0
|dts-jest
|jest
|>=24
|>=27
|23.x
|22.x ~ 26.x
Modify your Jest config so that looks something like:
(./package.json)
{
"scripts": {
"test": "jest"
},
"jest": {
"moduleFileExtensions": ["ts", "js", "json"],
"testRegex": "/dts-jest/.+\\.ts$",
"transform": {"/dts-jest/.+\\.ts$": "dts-jest/transform"}
}
}
This setup allow you to test files
**/dts-jest/**/*.ts via
dts-jest.
The test cases must start with a comment
@dts-jest, and the next line should be an expression that you want to test its type or value.
(./dts-jest/example.ts)
// @dts-jest:pass:snap
Math.max(1);
// @dts-jest:pass
Math.min(1, 2, 3); //=> 1
// @dts-jest:fail:snap
Math.max('123');
// @ts-expect-error:snap
Math.max('123');
// @dts-jest[flags] [description]
expression //=> expected
// @ts-expect-error[flags] [description]
expression //=> expected
Note:
@ts-expect-error is treated as an alias of
@dts-jest:fail in
dts-jest.
expression
:show:
console.log(type)
:pass:
expect(() => type)
.not
.toThrowError()
:fail:
expect(() => type)
.toThrowError()
:snap:
expect(type)
.toMatchSnapshot()
expect(type)
.toThrowErrorMatchingSnapshot()
:not-any:
expect(type)
.not
.toBe("any")
//=> expected or
/*=> expected */
?:
console.log(value)
:error:
expect(() => value)
.toThrowError()
:no-error:
expect(() => value)
.not
.toThrowError()
expect(value)
.toEqual(expected)
Test cases after this pattern will be marked as that group.
// @dts-jest:group[flag] [description]
If you need a block scope for your tests you can use a Block Statement.
// @dts-jest:group[flag] [description]
{
// your tests
}
''
describe
:only:
describe.only
:skip:
describe.skip
File-level config uses the first comment to set, only docblock will be detected.
/** @dts-jest [action:option] ... */
enable: set to
true
disable: set to
false
It's recommended you to run Jest in watching mode via
--watch flag.
npm run test -- --watch
NOTE: If you had changed the version of
dts-jest, you might have to use
--no-cache flag since Jest may use the older cache.
After running the example tests with
npm run test, you'll get the following result:
PASS tests/example.ts
Math.max(1)
✓ (type) should not throw error
✓ (type) should match snapshot
Math.max('123')
✓ (type) should throw error
✓ (type) should match snapshot
Math.min(1, 2, 3)
✓ (type) should not throw error
Snapshot Summary
› 2 snapshots written in 1 test suite.
Test Suites: 1 passed, 1 total
Tests: 5 passed, 5 total
Snapshots: 2 added, 2 total
Time: 0.000s
Ran all test suites.
Since snapshot testing will always pass and write the result at the first time, it's reommended you to use
:show flag to see the result first without writing results.
(./dts-jest/example.ts)
// @dts-jest:pass:show
Math.max(1);
// @dts-jest:fail:show
Math.max('123');
// @dts-jest:pass
Math.min(1, 2, 3); //=> 1
PASS dts-jest/example.ts
Math.max(1)
✓ (type) should show report
✓ (type) should not throw error
Math.max('123')
✓ (type) should show report
✓ (type) should throw error
Math.min(1, 2, 3)
✓ (type) should not throw error
Test Suites: 1 passed, 1 total
Tests: 5 passed, 5 total
Snapshots: 0 total
Time: 0.000s
Ran all test suites.
console.log dts-jest/example.ts:2
Inferred
Math.max(1)
to be
number
console.log dts-jest/example.ts:5
Inferring
Math.max('123')
but throw
Argument of type '"123"' is not assignable to parameter of type 'number'.
Configs are in
_dts_jest_ field of Jest config
globals.
There are several options
true
false
false
typescript (node resolution)
<cwd> available
{}
tsconfig.json (string)
typeRoots for object) to use
ts.TypeFormatFlags.NoTruncation
true
For example:
(./package.json)
{
"jest": {
"globals": {
"_dts_jest_": {
"compiler_options": {
"strict": true,
"target": "es6"
}
}
}
}
}
Originally, snapshots and source content are in different files, it is hard to check their difference before/after, so here comes the
dts-jest-remap for generating diff-friendly snapshots.
(./tests/example.ts)
// @dts-jest:snap
Math.max(1, 2, 3);
(./tests/
__snapshots__/example.ts.snap) note this file is generated by Jest
// Jest Snapshot v1, https://goo.gl/fbAQLP
exports[`Math.max(1, 2, 3) 1`] = `"number"`;
This command will combine both snapshots and source content in one file:
dts-jest-remap ./tests/example.ts --outDir ./snapshots
(./snapshots/example.ts)
// @dts-jest:snap -> number
Math.max(1, 2, 3);
Usage: dts-jest-remap [--outDir <path>] [--rename <template>] <TestFileGlob> ...
Options:
--check, -c Throw error if target content is different from output
content [boolean]
--help, -h Show help [boolean]
--listDifferent, -l Print the filenames of files that their target content is
different from output content [boolean]
--outDir, -o Redirect output structure to the directory [string]
--rename, -r Rename output filename using template {{variable}},
available variable: filename, basename, extname [string]
--typescript, -t Specify which TypeScript source to use [string]
--version, -v Show version number [boolean]
If you'd like to know which typescript you are using, add
dts-jest/reporter to your Jest reporters, for example:
{
"reporters": [
"default",
"dts-jest/reporter"
]
}
It'll show the TS version and path after testing:
[dts-jest] using TypeScript v0.0.0 from path/to/typescript
Compiler option 'lib' requires a value of type list
jest >
globals >
_dts_jest_ will be transformed into objects.
setupFiles to set configs (
globals._dts_jest_ = { ... }).
Debug Failure
new RegExp('something').
# lint
yarn run lint
# test
yarn run test
# build
yarn run build
MIT © Ika