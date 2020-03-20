dts-dom is a library for programatically generating TypeScript declaration files.
It is based mostly on the same CodeDOM provided for C# and other .NET languages.
dts-dom automatically handles indentation, formatting, and proper placement of
declare and
export keywords.
As with other CodeDOM libraries, this is overkill for small projects, but is useful in more complex code generation scenarios.
PRs gladly accepted as this is mostly implemented on an as-needed basis for another project.
npm install --save dts-dom
import * as dom from 'dts-dom';
const intf = dom.create.interface('MyInterface');
intf.jsDocComment = 'This is my nice interface';
intf.members.push(dom.create.method(
'getThing',
[dom.create.parameter('x', dom.type.number)],
dom.type.void,
dom.DeclarationFlags.Optional));
const ns = dom.create.namespace('SomeNamespace');
ns.members.push(intf);
console.log(dom.emit(ns));
This writes out the block:
declare namespace SomeNamespace {
/**
* This is my nice interface
*/
interface MyInterface {
getThing?(x: number): void;
}
}
0 are now correctly printed
New Functionality: Added the ability to emit
export default assignments
const module = create.module('my-module');
const constDeclaration = create.const('test', 'string');
const exportDefault = create.exportDefault('test');
module.members.push(constDeclaration, exportDefault);
const s = emit(module);
Produces:
declare module 'my-module' {
const test: string;
export default test;
}
Non-breaking Change: Superfluous
declare keywords are no longer emitted inside
module declarations
New Functionality: Added the ability to emit triple-slash directives #39
const tripleSlashDirectives = [create.tripleSlashReferenceTypesDirective("react")];
const returnType = create.namedTypeReference('JSX.Element');
const component = create.function('Component', [], returnType, DeclarationFlags.Export);
const s = emit(component, { tripleSlashDirectives });
Produces:
/// <reference types="react" />
export function Component(): JSX.Element;
Breaking Change: Changed the second parameter of
emit from
ContextFlags to
EmitOptions #39
// 1.0
const s = emit(tree, ContextFlags.Module);
// 2.0
const s = emit(tree, { rootFlags: ContextFlags.Module });
The same as 0.1.25
The major version will be bumped if:
The major version will not be bumped if:
The following people have contributed features and/or bug fixes. Thank you!