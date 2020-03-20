dts-dom is a library for programatically generating TypeScript declaration files. It is based mostly on the same CodeDOM provided for C# and other .NET languages.

dts-dom automatically handles indentation, formatting, and proper placement of declare and export keywords.

As with other CodeDOM libraries, this is overkill for small projects, but is useful in more complex code generation scenarios.

PRs gladly accepted as this is mostly implemented on an as-needed basis for another project.

Usage

npm install --save dts-dom

import * as dom from 'dts-dom' ; const intf = dom.create. interface ('MyInterface'); intf.jsDocComment = 'This is my nice interface '; intf.members.push(dom.create.method( 'getThing', [dom.create.parameter('x', dom.type.number)], dom.type.void, dom.DeclarationFlags.Optional)); const ns = dom.create.namespace('SomeNamespace'); ns.members.push(intf); console.log(dom.emit(ns));

This writes out the block:

declare namespace SomeNamespace { interface MyInterface { getThing?(x: number ): void ; } }

Version History

New Functionality: Namespaces may now contain enums

New Functionality: Type arguments for type references

New Functionality: Generic function declarations

New Functionality: Generic defaults

New Functionality: Single-line JSDoc Comment option

Bugfix: Enum members with falsy values like 0 are now correctly printed

New Functionality: Added the ability to emit intersection types

Breaking change: generic type parameters on methods were incorrectly not being emitted; see #42

New Functionality : Added the ability to emit export default assignments const module = create. module ('my- module '); const constDeclaration = create.const('test', 'string'); const exportDefault = create.exportDefault('test'); module .members.push(constDeclaration, exportDefault); const s = emit( module ); Produces: declare module 'my- module ' { const test: string ; export default test; }

Non-breaking Change: Superfluous declare keywords are no longer emitted inside module declarations

New Functionality : Added the ability to emit triple-slash directives #39 const tripleSlashDirectives = [create.tripleSlashReferenceTypesDirective( "react" )]; const returnType = create.namedTypeReference( 'JSX.Element' ); const component = create . function ( 'Component', [], returnType, DeclarationFlags.Export ) ; const s = emit(component, { tripleSlashDirectives }); Produces: export function Component ( ): JSX . Element ;

Breaking Change: Changed the second parameter of emit from ContextFlags to EmitOptions #39 const s = emit(tree, ContextFlags.Module); const s = emit(tree, { rootFlags: ContextFlags.Module });

The same as 0.1.25

Semver Policy

The major version will be bumped if:

The semantics of emitted code changes, unless the prior emit was clearly a bug (e.g. members being simply skipped or printed with incorrect semantics)

The API surface changes in a way that could break the runtime behavior of extant working code

The major version will not be bumped if:

New API surface is added

The formatting of emitted code changes

Contributors

The following people have contributed features and/or bug fixes. Thank you!