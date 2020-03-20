openbase logo
dts-dom

by Ryan Cavanaugh
3.6.0 (see all)

A DOM library for generating TypeScript declaration (.d.ts) files

Overview

Readme

npm version

dts-dom is a library for programatically generating TypeScript declaration files. It is based mostly on the same CodeDOM provided for C# and other .NET languages.

dts-dom automatically handles indentation, formatting, and proper placement of declare and export keywords.

As with other CodeDOM libraries, this is overkill for small projects, but is useful in more complex code generation scenarios.

PRs gladly accepted as this is mostly implemented on an as-needed basis for another project.

Usage

npm install --save dts-dom

import * as dom from 'dts-dom';

const intf = dom.create.interface('MyInterface');
intf.jsDocComment = 'This is my nice interface';
intf.members.push(dom.create.method(
    'getThing',
    [dom.create.parameter('x', dom.type.number)],
    dom.type.void,
    dom.DeclarationFlags.Optional));

const ns = dom.create.namespace('SomeNamespace');
ns.members.push(intf);

console.log(dom.emit(ns));

This writes out the block:

declare namespace SomeNamespace {
    /**
     * This is my nice interface
     */
    interface MyInterface {
        getThing?(x: number): void;
    }
}

Version History

3.6.0

3.5.0

3.4.0

3.3.0

3.2.0

3.1.1

  • Bugfix: Enum members with falsy values like 0 are now correctly printed

3.1.0

  • New Functionality: Added the ability to emit intersection types

3.0.0

  • Breaking change: generic type parameters on methods were incorrectly not being emitted; see #42

2.1.0

  • New Functionality: Added the ability to emit export default assignments

    const module = create.module('my-module');
const constDeclaration = create.const('test', 'string');
const exportDefault = create.exportDefault('test');
module.members.push(constDeclaration, exportDefault);
const s = emit(module);

    Produces:

    declare module 'my-module' {
    const test: string;
    export default test;
}

  • Non-breaking Change: Superfluous declare keywords are no longer emitted inside module declarations

2.0.0

  • New Functionality: Added the ability to emit triple-slash directives #39

    const tripleSlashDirectives = [create.tripleSlashReferenceTypesDirective("react")];
const returnType = create.namedTypeReference('JSX.Element');
const component = create.function('Component', [], returnType, DeclarationFlags.Export);
const s = emit(component, { tripleSlashDirectives });

    Produces:

    /// <reference types="react" />
export function Component(): JSX.Element;

  • Breaking Change: Changed the second parameter of emit from ContextFlags to EmitOptions #39

    // 1.0
const s = emit(tree, ContextFlags.Module);
// 2.0
const s = emit(tree, { rootFlags: ContextFlags.Module });

1.0.0

The same as 0.1.25

Semver Policy

The major version will be bumped if:

  • The semantics of emitted code changes, unless the prior emit was clearly a bug (e.g. members being simply skipped or printed with incorrect semantics)
  • The API surface changes in a way that could break the runtime behavior of extant working code

The major version will not be bumped if:

  • New API surface is added
  • The formatting of emitted code changes

Contributors

The following people have contributed features and/or bug fixes. Thank you!

