This repo has moved: dts-critic is now part of DefinitelyTyped-tools
It is not intended to be used on its own, but as part of the
@definitelytyped set of packages.
The source code has moved to https://github.com/microsoft/DefinitelyTyped-tools
The new package name is
@definitelytyped/dts-critic.
If there is future demand for standalone usage, this repo should wrap
@definitelytyped/dts-critic in a command-line interface.
Checks a new dts against the Javascript sources and tells you what problems it has.
Build the program:
$ npm run build
Run the program using node:
$ node dist/index.js --dts=path-to-d.ts [--js=path-to-source] [--mode=mode] [--debug]
If the d.ts path is to a file named
index.d.ts, the name of the directory
will be used as the package name instead. For example
~/dt/types/jquery/index.d.ts will use
jquery as the name.
path-to-source is optional; if you leave it off, the code will
check npm for a package with the same name as the d.ts.
You can run dts-critic in different modes that affect which checks will be performed:
name-only: dts-critic will check your package name and [DefinitelyTyped header]
(https://github.com/Microsoft/definitelytyped-header-parser) (if present) against npm packages.
For example, if your declaration is for an npm package called 'cool-js-package', it will check if a
package named 'cool-js-package' actually exists in npm.
code: in addition to the checks performed in
name-only mode, dts-critic will check if your
declaration exports match the source JavaScript module exports.
For example, if your declaration has a default export, it will check if the JavaScript module also
has a default export.
If your declaration is for an npm package:
code mode, your declaration must also match the source JavaScript module.
If your declaration is for a non-npm package (in other words, if your declaration has a Definitely Typed header and the header specifies that the declaration file is for a non-npm package):
code mode and a path to the JavaScript source file was provided, your
declaration must also match the source JavaScript module.
Note that for real use on Definitely Typed, a lot of these checks need to be pretty loose.
$ node dist/dt.js
Will run dts-critic on every directory inside
../DefinitelyTyped and
print errors.
The tests use the Jest framework. To build and execute the tests, run:
$ npm run test
This will build the program and run jest.