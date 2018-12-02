openbase logo
dbw

dts-bundle-webpack

by Vladyslav Ushakov
1.0.2

Webpack plugin for creating declaration bundle based on dts-bundle library

Overview

7.3K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

DTS plugin for WebPack

License: MIT

Inspired by this blog post.

This is wrapper for dts-bundle plugin to use inside WebPack build. Generates bundle from the .d.ts declaration files generated by a TypeSript compiler.

Installation

npm i dts-bundle-webpack --save-dev

Usage

const DtsBundleWebpack = require('dts-bundle-webpack')

// webpack config
{
  plugins: [
    new DtsBundleWebpack({options})
  ]
}

List of possible options are the same as for dts-bundle plugin:

Example of all options:

var opts = {

    // Required

    // name of module like in package.json
    // - used to declare module & import/require
    name: 'cool-project',
    // path to entry-point (generated .d.ts file for main module)
    // if you want to load all .d.ts files from a path recursively you can use "path/project/**/*.d.ts"
    //  ^ *** Experimental, TEST NEEDED, see "All .d.ts files" section 
    // - either relative or absolute
    main: 'build/index.d.ts',

    // Optional

    // base directory to be used for discovering type declarations (i.e. from this project itself)
    // - default: dirname of main
    baseDir: 'build',
    // path of output file. Is relative from baseDir but you can use absolute paths. 
    // if starts with "~/" then is relative to current path. See https://github.com/TypeStrong/dts-bundle/issues/26
    //  ^ *** Experimental, TEST NEEDED    
    // - default: "<baseDir>/<name>.d.ts"
    out: 'dist/cool-project.d.ts',
    // include typings outside of the 'baseDir' (i.e. like node.d.ts)
    // - default: false
    externals: false,
    // reference external modules as <reference path="..." /> tags *** Experimental, TEST NEEDED
    // - default: false
    referenceExternals: false,
    // filter to exclude typings, either a RegExp or a callback. match path relative to opts.baseDir
    // - RegExp: a match excludes the file
    // - function: (file:String, external:Boolean) return true to exclude, false to allow
    // - always use forward-slashes (even on Windows)
    // - default: *pass*
    exclude: /^defs\/$/,
    // delete all source typings (i.e. "<baseDir>/**/*.d.ts")
    // - default: false
    removeSource: false,
    // newline to use in output file
    newline: os.EOL,
    // indentation to use in output file
    // - default 4 spaces
    indent: '    ',
    // prefix for rewriting module names
    // - default ''
    prefix: '__',
    // separator for rewriting module 'path' names
    // - default: forward slash (like sub-modules)
    separator: '/',
    // enable verbose mode, prints detailed info about all references and includes/excludes
    // - default: false
    verbose: false,
    // emit although included files not found. See "Files not found" section. 
    // *** Experimental, TEST NEEDED
    // - default: false 
    emitOnIncludedFileNotFound: false,
    // emit although no included files not found. See "Files not found" section. 
    // *** Experimental, TEST NEEDED
    // - default: false     
    emitOnNoIncludedFileNotFound: false,    
    // output d.ts as designed for module folder. (no declare modules)
    outputAsModuleFolder: false,
    // path to file that contains the header
    // // insert a header in output file. i.e.: http://definitelytyped.org/guides/contributing.html#header
    // - default: null
    headerPath: "path/to/header/file",
    // text of the the header
    // doesn't work with headerPath
    // // insert a header in output file. i.e.: http://definitelytyped.org/guides/contributing.html#header
    // - default: ''
    headerTex: "" 
};

References

For all other information, please, go to original dts-bundle plugin.

