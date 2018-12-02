DTS plugin for WebPack

This is wrapper for dts-bundle plugin to use inside WebPack build. Generates bundle from the .d.ts declaration files generated by a TypeSript compiler.

Installation

npm i dts-bundle-webpack --save-dev

Usage

const DtsBundleWebpack = require ( 'dts-bundle-webpack' ) { plugins : [ new DtsBundleWebpack({options}) ] }

List of possible options are the same as for dts-bundle plugin:

Example of all options:

var opts = { name : 'cool-project' , main : 'build/index.d.ts' , baseDir : 'build' , out : 'dist/cool-project.d.ts' , externals : false , referenceExternals : false , exclude : /^defs\/$/ , removeSource : false , newline : os.EOL, indent : ' ' , prefix : '__' , separator : '/' , verbose : false , emitOnIncludedFileNotFound : false , emitOnNoIncludedFileNotFound : false , outputAsModuleFolder : false , headerPath : "path/to/header/file" , headerTex : "" };

