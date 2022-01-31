Small tool to generate a dts bundle from your ts code.
For example:
// a.ts
export class A {}
// b.ts
export class B {}
// entry.ts
import { A } from './a';
import { B } from './b';
declare function makeA(): A;
export function makeB(): B {
makeA();
return new B();
}
When you run
dts-bundle-generator -o my.d.ts entry.ts in
my.d.ts you will get the following:
declare class B {
}
export declare function makeB(): B;
Install the package from
npm:
npm install --save-dev dts-bundle-generator
or
npm install -g dts-bundle-generator
Enable
declaration compiler option in
tsconfig.json
Usage: dts-bundle-generator.js [options] <file(s)>
Options:
--help Show help [boolean]
--out-file, -o File name of generated d.ts [string]
--verbose Enable verbose logging [boolean] [default: false]
--silent Disable any logging except errors [boolean] [default: false]
--no-check Skip validation of generated d.ts file [boolean] [default: false]
--fail-on-class Fail if generated dts contains class declaration
[boolean] [default: false]
--external-inlines Array of package names from node_modules to inline typings from.
Used types will be inlined into the output file [array]
--external-imports Array of package names from node_modules to import typings from.
Used types will be imported using "import { First, Second } from
'library-name';".
By default all libraries will be imported (except inlined libraries
and libraries from @types) [array]
--external-types Array of package names from @types to import typings from via the
triple-slash reference directive.
By default all packages are allowed and will be used according to
their usages [array]
--umd-module-name Name of the UMD module. If specified then `export as namespace
ModuleName;` will be emitted [string]
--project Path to the tsconfig.json file that will be used for the
compilation [string]
--sort Sort output nodes [boolean] [default: false]
--inline-declare-global Enables inlining of `declare global` statements contained in files
which should be inlined (all local files and packages from
`--external-inlines`) [boolean] [default: false]
--inline-declare-externals Enables inlining of `declare module` statements of the global
modules (e.g. `declare module 'external-module' {}`, but NOT
`declare module './internal-module' {}`) contained in files which
should be inlined (all local files and packages from inlined
libraries) [boolean] [default: false]
--disable-symlinks-following (EXPERIMENTAL) Disables resolving of symlinks to the original path.
See https://github.com/timocov/dts-bundle-generator/issues/39 for
more information [boolean] [default: false]
--respect-preserve-const-enum Enables stripping the `const` keyword from every direct-exported
(or re-exported) from entry file `const enum`. See
https://github.com/timocov/dts-bundle-generator/issues/110 for more
information [boolean] [default: false]
--export-referenced-types By default all interfaces, types and const enums are marked as
exported even if they aren't exported directly. This option allows
you to disable this behavior so a node will be exported if it is
exported from root source file only. [boolean] [default: true]
--config File path to the generator config file [string]
--no-banner Allows remove "Generated by dts-bundle-generator" comment from the
output [boolean] [default: false]
--version Show version number [boolean]
Examples:
./node_modules/.bin/dts-bundle-generator -o my.d.ts path/to/your/entry-file.ts
./node_modules/.bin/dts-bundle-generator path/to/your/entry-file.ts path/to/your/entry-file-2.ts
./node_modules/.bin/dts-bundle-generator --external-inlines=@mycompany/internal-project --external-imports=@angular/core rxjs path/to/your/entry-file.ts
./node_modules/.bin/dts-bundle-generator --external-types=jquery path/to/your/entry-file.ts
It is unnecessary, but you can use config file for the tool. See config documentation for more information.
If you have modules then you can create definitions by default using
tsc, but
tsc generates them for each module separately.
Yeah, you can use
outFile (for
amd and
system), but generated code looks like this:
declare module "a" {
export class A {
}
}
declare module "b" {
export class B {
}
}
declare module "entry" {
import { B } from "b";
export function makeB(): B;
}
but:
A is not used at all and most probably you do not want to export it.
a or
b (actually
entry too) in the resulting file.
interface Options {} they will be merged by
TypeScript and you will get wrong definitions.
