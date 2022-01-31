DTS Bundle Generator

Small tool to generate a dts bundle from your ts code.

For example:

export class A {}

export class B {}

import { A } from './a' ; import { B } from './b' ; declare function makeA ( ): A ; export function makeB ( ): B { makeA(); return new B(); }

When you run dts-bundle-generator -o my.d.ts entry.ts in my.d.ts you will get the following:

declare class B { } export declare function makeB ( ): B ;

Installation

Install the package from npm : npm install --save-dev dts-bundle-generator or npm install -g dts-bundle-generator Enable declaration compiler option in tsconfig.json

Usage

Usage : dts-bundle-generator.js [options] <file(s)> Options: --help Show help [boolean] --out-file, -o File name of generated d.ts [string] --verbose Enable verbose logging [boolean] [ default : false ] --silent Disable any logging except errors [boolean] [ default : false ] --no-check Skip validation of generated d.ts file [boolean] [ default : false ] --fail-on- class Fail if generated dts contains class declaration [boolean] [ default : false ] --external-inlines Array of package names from node_modules to inline typings from. Used types will be inlined into the output file [array] --external-imports Array of package names from node_modules to import typings from. Used types will be imported using "import { First, Second } from 'library-name';" . By default all libraries will be imported (except inlined libraries and libraries from @types) [array] --external-types Array of package names from @types to import typings from via the triple-slash reference directive. By default all packages are allowed and will be used according to their usages [array] --umd- module -name Name of the UMD module . If specified then `export as namespace ModuleName;` will be emitted [string] --project Path to the tsconfig.json file that will be used for the compilation [string] --sort Sort output nodes [boolean] [ default : false ] -- inline -declare- global Enables inlining of `declare global ` statements contained in files which should be inlined (all local files and packages from `--external-inlines`) [boolean] [ default : false ] -- inline -declare-externals Enables inlining of `declare module ` statements of the global modules (e.g. `declare module 'external- module ' {}`, but NOT `declare module './ internal - module ' {}`) contained in files which should be inlined (all local files and packages from inlined libraries) [boolean] [ default : false ] --disable-symlinks-following (EXPERIMENTAL) Disables resolving of symlinks to the original path. See https: more information [boolean] [ default : false ] --respect-preserve-const-enum Enables stripping the `const` keyword from every direct-exported ( or re-exported) from entry file `const enum`. See https: information [boolean] [ default : false ] --export-referenced-types By default all interfaces, types and const enums are marked as exported even if they aren't exported directly. This option allows you to disable this behavior so a node will be exported if it is exported from root source file only. [boolean] [ default : true ] --config File path to the generator config file [string] --no-banner Allows remove "Generated by dts-bundle-generator" comment from the output [boolean] [ default : false ] --version Show version number [boolean]

Examples:

./node_modules/.bin/dts-bundle-generator -o my.d.ts path/to/your/entry-file.ts

./node_modules/.bin/dts-bundle-generator path/to/your/entry-file.ts path/to/your/entry-file-2.ts

./node_modules/.bin/dts-bundle-generator --external-inlines=@mycompany/internal-project --external-imports=@angular/core rxjs path/to/your/entry-file.ts

./node_modules/.bin/dts-bundle-generator --external-types=jquery path/to/your/entry-file.ts

Config file

It is unnecessary, but you can use config file for the tool. See config documentation for more information.

Why

If you have modules then you can create definitions by default using tsc , but tsc generates them for each module separately. Yeah, you can use outFile (for amd and system ), but generated code looks like this:

declare module "a" { export class A { } } declare module "b" { export class B { } } declare module "entry" { import { B } from "b" ; export function makeB ( ): B ; }

but:

A is not used at all and most probably you do not want to export it. If you bundle your code in a way when all modules are merged (like when using Webpack or Rollup) then there should be no such modules as a or b (actually entry too) in the resulting file.

Known limitations

All your types should have different names inside a bundle. If you have 2 interface Options {} they will be merged by TypeScript and you will get wrong definitions.

