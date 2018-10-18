ColResize

Doesn't always work under jQuery version 3.2.x : https://github.com/jquery/jquery/issues/3611 use 3.1.1 if you can until 3.3.x is available :)

ColResize adds the ability for the end user to click and drag column headers to resize a DataTables table.

Demo

https://smasala.github.io/ColResize/

Compatibility

Tested in:

Chrome 59.0.3071.115

FF 54.0.1

IE 8, 9 (without scrollY + fixed header feature)

IE 10+ (for scrollY + fixed header feature)

Installation

NPM and Bower

If you prefer to use a package manager such as NPM or Bower, distribution repositories are available with software built from this repository under the name dt-colresize . Styling packages for Bootstrap, Foundation and other styling libraries are also available by adding a suffix to the package name.

Please see the DataTables NPM and Bower installation pages for further information. The DataTables installation manual also has details on how to use package managers with DataTables.

Basic usage

Import necessary files:

... < script type = "text/javascript" src = "../js/dataTables.colResize.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "../css/dataTables.colResize.css" />

ColResize is initialised using the colResize option in the DataTables constructor - a simple boolean true will enable the feature. Further options can be specified using this option as an object - see the documentation for details. autoWidth and scrollX must also be set as false .

Example:

$( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( '#myTable' ).DataTable( { colResize : true , autoWidth : false , scrollX : false } ); } );

.dt-colresizable-col { }

Configuration / options

$( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( '#myTable' ).DataTable( { colResize : { scrollY : 200 , minColumnWidth : 50 }, autoWidth : false , scrollX : false } ); } );

Possible Options:

minColumnWidth : number [default=10] must be equal too or greater than the sum of the cell's padding (left + right)

: number [default=10] must be equal too or greater than the sum of the cell's padding (left + right) resizeTable : boolean [default=false] set to true if you want the entire table to be shifted when a column is resized. Default behaviour is that when a column is resized the neighbouring column expands/shrinks accordingly. If set to true , when a column is resized, the neighbouring column is left untouched and the table shifts accordingly.

: boolean [default=false] set to true if you want the entire table to be shifted when a column is resized. Default behaviour is that when a column is resized the neighbouring column expands/shrinks accordingly. If set to , when a column is resized, the neighbouring column is left untouched and the table shifts accordingly. stateSave : boolean [default=false] set to true if you wish to save the column width states using the DT default state saving mechanism

: boolean [default=false] set to true if you wish to save the column width states using the DT default state saving mechanism scrollY : number [default=false] much like the DT scrollY. Sets a fixed header and tbody height with scroll functionality. Cannot be used with DT scrollY option.

API

This extension also has a few extra api functions which can be called by using the created DataTables instance.

var dtInstance = $(table).DataTable({... colResize: true ...}); dtInstance.colResize.redraw();

Available functions:

redraw() : forces a complete redraw of the draggable bars etc by destroying the current DOM elements and recreating them

: forces a complete redraw of the draggable bars etc by destroying the current DOM elements and recreating them visible(columnIndex, visibilityBoolean, redrawCalculationsBoolean) : when using the ColResize extension, the standard column visibility function should be avoided because the events are too late for ColResize to use. Use this visible function instead. Original docs for more info.

events

Events can be caught on the DataTable instance object

var dtInstance = $(table).DataTable({... colResize: true ...}); dtInstance.on( "column-resized.dt" function ( event, columnIndex, newColumnWidth ) { });

Possible events:

column-resized.dt arguments: (jQuery Event Object, columnIndex [integer], newColumnWidth [integer]) - fired after a drag event on mouse up.

Documentation / support