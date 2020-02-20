Matrices.
This module exports a
Matrix data structure for efficient storage and computation of numeric values. The data structure provides an interface for accessing and modifying one or more stored values. Matrices find common use in linear algebra, numerical analysis, image manipulation, machine learning, and data processing.
$ npm install dstructs-matrix
For use in the browser, use browserify.
var matrix = require( 'dstructs-matrix' );
Creates a new
Matrix having a specified
shape (dimensions =>
[rows,cols]).
var mat = matrix( [3,2] );
/*
[ 0 0
0 0
0 0 ]
*/
By default, the matrix elements are floating-point 64-bit numbers (
float64). To specify a different data type, provide a
dtype.
var mat = matrix( [2,2], 'int8' );
/*
[ 0 0
0 0 ]
*/
The following
dtypes are accepted:
int8
uint8
uint8_clamped
int16
uint16
int32
uint32
float32
float64
If a linear
numeric array is not provided, the function initializes a zero-filled matrix. To initialize a matrix, provide a typed input
data array, whose length matches the specified
shape.
var data = new Int8Array( 6 );
for ( var i = 0; i < data.length; i++ ) {
data[ i ] = i;
}
var mat = matrix( data, [2,3] ); // 2*3 = 6
/*
[ 0 1 2
3 4 5 ]
*/
To cast an input
data array to a different data type, provide a
dtype.
var mat = matrix( data, [2,2], 'uint32' );
/*
[ 0 1
2 3 ]
*/
If provided an
Array instead of a typed array and no
dtype is specified, the input
data array is cast to
float64.
var data = [ 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60 ];
var mat = matrix( data, [3,2] );
/*
[ 10 20
30 40
50 60 ]
*/
var dtype = mat.dtype;
// returns 'float64'
A
Matrix has the following properties...
A read-only property returning the underlying storage data type.
var dtype = mat.dtype;
// returns <string>
A read-only property returning the number of dimensions.
var ndims = mat.ndims;
// returns 2
A read-only property returning the matrix
shape.
var shape = mat.shape;
// returns [...]
A property returning the
offset used to index into the underlying data store.
var offset = mat.offset;
// returns 0
By default, the
offset is
0. While not read-only, most consumers should treat the
offset as a read-only property.
A read-only property returning the
strides used to index into the underlying data store.
var strides = mat.strides;
// returns [...]
While not frozen, most consumers should treat the
strides elements as read-only elements.
A read-only property returning the matrix
length; i.e., how many elements are in the
Matrix, similar to
Array#length.
var len = mat.length;
// returns <number>
Note: while a
Matrix has a
length property, a
Matrix should not be considered
array-like, as
array indexing with not work as expected.
var data = new Float32Array( 10 );
var mat = matrix( data, [1,10] );
/*
[ 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ]
*/
var value = mat.get( 1, 3 );
// returns 0
value = mat[ 3 ];
// returns undefined
A read-only property returning the number of bytes consumed by the
Matrix elements.
var nbytes = mat.nbytes;
// returns <number>
A read-only property pointing to the underlying storage array.
var data = mat.data;
// returns <TypedArray>
A
Matrix has the following methods...
These methods mutate a
Matrix:
Sets a
Matrix element located at a row and column index.
mat.set( 3, 1, 20 );
/*
[ 0 1
2 3
4 5
6 20
8 9 ]
*/
Set methods return the
Matrix instance and are thus chainable.
mat
.set( 3, 1, 21 )
.set( 3, 1, 22 )
.set( 3, 1, 23 )
.set( 3, 1, 24 )
.get( 3, 1 );
// returns 24
Note: out-of-bounds row and column indices will silently fail.
Sets a
Matrix element located at a specified
index. If
index < 0, the index refers to a position relative to the
Matrix length, where
index = -1 corresponds to the last element.
mat.iset( 7, 25 );
/*
[ 0 1
2 3
4 5
6 25
8 9 ]
*/
mat.iset( -3, 20 );
/*
[ 0 1
2 3
4 5
6 20
8 9 ]
*/
Note: out-of-bounds indices will silently fail.
Sets multiple
Matrix elements. If provided a single
array,
idx is treated as an
array of linear indices. The
value argument may be either a
number primitive, a
Matrix containing values to set, or a callback
function.
var data = new Int8Array( 10*10 );
for ( var i = 0; i < data.length; i++ ) {
data[ i ] = i;
}
// Create a 10x10 matrix:
var mat = matrix( data, [10,10] );
var submat = mat.mget( [0,2,4], [1,4,5] );
/*
[ 1 4 5
21 24 25
41 44 45 ]
*/
mat.mset( [1,4,5,21,24,25,41,44,45], 5 );
submat = mat.mget( [0,2,4], [1,4,5] );
/*
[ 5 5 5
5 5 5
5 5 5 ]
*/
var zeros = matrix( [1,3], 'int8' );
/*
[ 0 0 0 ]
*/
mat.mset( [2], [1,4,5], zeros );
submat = mat.mget( [0,2,4], [1,4,5] );
/*
[ 5 5 5
0 0 0
5 5 5 ]
*/
A callback is provided four arguments:
and is expected to return a
number primitive or a value which can be cast to a
number primitive.
function set( d, i, j, idx ) {
return '' + j + i;
}
mat.mset( [0], [1,4,5], set );
mat.mget( [0,2,4], [1,4,5] );
/*
[ 10 40 50
0 0 0
5 5 5 ]
*/
By default, the callback
this context is set to the
Matrix instance. To specify a different
this context, provide a
thisArg.
function set( d, i, j, idx ) {
console.log( this );
// returns null
return '' + j + i;
}
mat.mset( [0], [1,4,5], set, null );
Notes:
Out-of-bounds row and column indices will silently fail.
Matrix data type.
Matrix must have dimensions which match the submatrix defined by row and column indices.
Matrix must have a
length equal to the number of provided indices.
Sets
Matrix elements according to a specified
subsequence. The
subsequence must specify both row and column subsequences; e.g.,
'3:7,5:9', where
3:7 corresponds to row indices
3,4,5,6 and
5:9 corresponds to column indices
5,6,7,8. The second argument may be either a
number primitive, a
Matrix containing values to set, or a callback
function.
var data = new Float32Array( 10*10 );
for ( var i = 0; i < data.length; i++ ) {
data[ i ] = i;
}
// Create a 10x10 matrix:
var mat = matrix( data, [10,10] );
var submat = mat.sget( '3:7,5:9' );
/*
[ 35 36 37 38
45 46 47 48
55 56 57 58
65 66 67 68 ]
*/
var zeros = matrix( [2,2], 'float32' );
/*
[ 0 0
0 0 ]
*/
mat.sset( '4:6,6:8', zeros );
submat = mat.sget( '3:7,5:9' );
/*
[ 35 36 37 38
45 0 0 48
55 0 0 58
65 66 67 68 ]
*/
A callback is provided four arguments:
and is expected to return a
number primitive or a value which can be cast to a
number primitive.
function set( d, i, j, idx ) {
return '' + j + i;
}
mat.sset( '4:6,6:8', set );
submat = mat.sget( '3:7,5:9' );
/*
[ 35 36 37 38
45 64 74 48
55 65 75 58
65 66 67 68 ]
*/
By default, the callback
this context is set to the
Matrix instance. To specify a different
this context, provide a
thisArg.
function set( d, i, j, idx ) {
console.log( this );
// returns null
return '' + j + i;
}
mat.sset( '4:6,6:8', set, null );
Notes:
Matrix data type.
Out-of-bounds row and column indices will silently fail.
Matrix must have dimensions which match the submatrix defined by row and column subsequences.
===
These methods provide access to
Matrix elements:
Returns a
Matrix element located at a row and column index.
var data = new Float32Array( 10 );
for ( var i = 0; i < data.length; i++ ) {
data[ i ] = i;
}
var mat = matrix( data, [5,2] );
/*
[ 0 1
2 3
4 5
6 7
8 9 ]
*/
var values = mat.get( 3, 1 );
// returns 7
Note: out-of-bounds row and column indices will return a value of
undefined.
Returns a
Matrix element located at a specified
index. If
index < 0, the index refers to a position relative to the
Matrix length, where
index = -1 corresponds to the last element.
var value = mat.iget( 7 );
// returns 7
value = mat.iget( -3 );
// returns 7
Note: out-of-bounds indices will return a value of
undefined.
Returns multiple
Matrix elements. If provided a single argument, the method treats
idx as an
array of linear indices (
idx[i] >= 0) and returns a new
Matrix instance having a single row. Otherwise,
idx and
cols are
integer arrays which specify row and column indices and the method returns a new
Matrix instance having dimensions determined by the number of defined rows and columns.
var data = new Int8Array( 10 );
for ( var i = 0; i < data.length; i++ ) {
data[ i ] = i*2;
}
var mat = matrix( data, [5,2] );
/*
[ 0 2
4 6
8 10
12 14
16 18 ]
*/
// Scramble the second column:
var vals = mat.mget( [1,5,3,9,7] );
/*
[ 2, 10, 6, 18, 14 ]
*/
// Extract select rows and columns in arbitrary order:
var mat1 = mat.mget( [1,3,2], [1] );
/*
[ 4
14
8 ]
*/
If
idx and/or
cols is
null, all rows (columns) are extracted.
// Replicate a column:
var rep = mat.mget( null, [1,1,1,1,1] );
/*
[ 2 2 2 2 2
6 6 6 6 6
10 10 10 10 10
14 14 14 14 14
18 18 18 18 18 ]
*/
// Tile select rows and columns:
var tile = mat.mget( [1,2,1,2], [0,1,0,1] );
/*
[
4 6 4 6
8 10 8 10
4 6 4 6
8 10 8 10
]
*/
Note: out-of-bounds indices are ignored.
Returns
Matrix elements in a new
Matrix according to a specified
subsequence. The
subsequence must specify both row and column subsequences; e.g.,
'3:7,5:9', where
3:7 corresponds to row indices
3,4,5,6 and
5:9 corresponds to column indices
5,6,7,8. If a
subsequence does not correspond to any
Matrix elements, the method returns an empty
Matrix.
var submatrix;
submatrix = mat.sget( ':,:' ); // Copy a matrix
/*
[ 0 1
2 3
4 5
6 7
8 9 ]
*/
submatrix = mat.sget( '1:4,:' );
/*
[ 2 3
4 5
6 7 ]
*/
submatrix = mat.sget( '::-1,:' ); // flip top-to-bottom
/*
[ 8 9
6 7
4 5
2 3
0 1 ]
*/
submatrix = mat.sget( ':,::-1' ); // flip left-to-right
/*
[ 1 0
3 2
5 4
7 6
9 8 ]
*/
submatrix = mat.sget( '50:100,:' );
/*
[]
*/
Notes:
===
These methods do not mutate a
Matrix and return some representation of a
Matrix:
Returns a
string representation of a
Matrix. This method is similar to
Array#toString, except that rows are delineated by semicolons and column values are delineated by commas.
var data = new Int8Array( 10 );
for ( var i = 0; i < data.length; i++ ) {
data[ i ] = i;
}
var mat = matrix( data, [5,2] );
var str = mat.toString();
// 0,1;2,3;4,5;6,7;8,9
To construct an
array of
arrays from the
string representation,
var rows,
cols,
i, j;
rows = str.split( ';' );
for ( i = 0; i < rows.length; i++ ) {
cols = rows[ i ].split( ',' );
rows[ i ] = new Array( cols.length );
for ( j = 0; j < cols.length; j++ ) {
rows[ i ][ j ] = parseFloat( cols[ j ] );
}
}
Returns a
JSON representation of a
Matrix.
JSON#stringify implicitly calls this method when stringifying a
Matrix instance.
var data = new Int8Array( 10 );
for ( var i = 0; i < data.length; i++ ) {
data[ i ] = i;
}
var mat = matrix( data, [5,2] );
/*
[ 0 1
2 3
4 5
6 7
8 9 ]
*/
var json = mat.toJSON();
/*
{
"type": "Matrix",
"dtype": "int8",
"shape": [5,2],
"offset": 0,
"strides": [2,1],
"raw": false,
"data": [0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9]
}
*/
To a revive a
Matrix from a
JSON string,
// Matrix reviver:
var reviver = require( 'dstructs-matrix-reviver' );
// Stringify a matrix (implicitly calls `.toJSON`):
var str = JSON.stringify( mat );
// returns '{"type":"Matrix","dtype":"int8","shape":[5,2],"offset":0,"strides":[2,1],"raw":false,"data":[0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9]}'
// Revive a Matrix from a JSON string:
var mat = JSON.parse( str, reviver );
/*
[ 0 1
2 3
4 5
6 7
8 9 ]
*/
A
Matrix has a constructor having the following interface...
Creates a new
Matrix having a specified
shape,
offset,
strides,
dtype, and underlying typed
data store.
var data = new Float32Array( 10 );
var mat1 = matrix( data, [5,2] );
/*
[ 0 0
0 0
0 0
0 0
0 0 ]
*/
var mat2 = new mat1.constructor( data, mat1.dtype, [2,5], 0, [5,1] );
/*
[ 0 0 0 0 0
0 0 0 0 0 ]
*/
Note: while more performant, constructing a
Matrix in this manner should be carefully considered. Arguments are not validated or sanity checked.
For performance, a lower-level interface is provided which forgoes some of the guarantees of the above API, such as input argument validation and measures to prevent
Matrices from becoming corrupted. While use of the above API is encouraged in REPL environments, use of the lower-level interface may be warranted when arguments are of a known type or when many
Matrices must be created.
Creates a new
Matrix having a specified
shape.
var data = new Float32Array( 10 );
var mat = matrix.raw( data, [5,2] );
/*
[ 0 0
0 0
0 0
0 0
0 0 ]
*/
If the input
data type is known,
Matrix creation is significantly faster.
var mat = matrix.raw( data, [5,2], 'float32' );
/*
[ 0 0
0 0
0 0
0 0
0 0 ]
*/
Notes:
The `shape` and `dtype` parameters are the same as for the higher-level `Matrix` interface.
dtype does not cast the data to a different storage type. Instead, providing the argument circumvents the need to determine the input
data type, resulting in increased performance.
data must be a typed array. Unlike the higher-level
Matrix interface, plain
arrays are not cast to
float64. Providing a plain
array can lead to subtle bugs and affect performance.
Matrix properties and methods are the same as for the higher-level API, with the exception that
Matrix properties are no longer read-only and methods do not perform input argument validation.
Setting properties is __not__ recommended as the `Matrix` can become corrupted; e.g., incompatible dimensions, out-of-bounds indexing, etc. In contrast to the strict API above, setting `Matrix` properties will __not__ result in an `error` being thrown. Accordingly, property modification may introduce silent bugs.
Matrix constructor has the same interface as the higher-level
Matrix constructor.
A linear
index corresponds to an element position in a flattened
Matrix arranged in row-major order. For example, consider a zero-filled 5x2 matrix, its subscripts, and its corresponding linear indices.
/*
Matrix Subscripts Indices
[ 0 0 [ a00 a01 [ 0 1
0 0 a10 a11 2 3
A = 0 0 => a20 a21 => 4 5
0 0 a30 a31 6 7
0 0 ] a40 a41 ] 8 9 ]
*/
var matrix = require( 'dstructs-matrix' );
// Create a new 2x2 matrix:
var mat = matrix( [2,2] );
console.log( mat );
// Inspect the initialized matrix elements:
console.log( mat.get( 1, 1 ) );
// Set a matrix element:
console.log( mat.set( 1, 1, 5 ) );
// Confirm that the matrix element was set:
console.log( mat.get( 1, 1 ) );
// Convert the matrix to a string:
console.log( mat.toString() );
// Convert the matrix to JSON:
console.log( mat.toJSON() );
To run the example code from the top-level application directory,
$ node ./examples/index.js
Unit tests use the Mocha test framework with Chai assertions. To run the tests, execute the following command in the top-level application directory:
$ make test
All new feature development should have corresponding unit tests to validate correct functionality.
This repository uses Istanbul as its code coverage tool. To generate a test coverage report, execute the following command in the top-level application directory:
$ make test-cov
Istanbul creates a
./reports/coverage directory. To access an HTML version of the report,
$ make view-cov
Copyright © 2015. The Compute.io Authors.