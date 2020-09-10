Gridster is a jQuery plugin that makes building intuitive draggable layouts from elements spanning multiple columns. You can even dynamically add and remove elements from the grid.

Releases

CHANGELOG

Gridster was created by Ducksboard but they have basiclly abondoned the project and even those who had write permissions to the repo are not merging pull requests.

Forks

As of result of the inactivity over the last year in the Ducksboard repository, @dsmorse has created a fork for current support. He will GLADLY accept pull requests, and will be working to merge existing Pull Requests from Ducksboard repo.

Install with NPM

This fork of Gridster can be installed via NPM;

npm install dsmorse-gridster

or to save.

npm install dsmorse-gridster --save

Ruby on Rails integration

This artifact is published to rubygems.org to be consumed by ruby on rails applications.

Include gridster.js-rails in Gemfile;

gem 'gridster.js-rails'

and run bundle install.

Configuration

Add this line to app/assets/stylesheets/application.css

*= require jquery .dsmorse-gridster .min

Note that the non-minified versions is jquery.gridster , should that be preferred.

Add this line to app/assets/javascripts/application.js

Note that jquery.dsmorse-gridster , jquery.dsmorse-gridster.with-extras , and jquery.dsmorse-gridster.with-extras.min are also available if you want a non-minified version or gridster with extras.

Contributing to this project

Anyone and everyone is welcome to contribute. Please take a moment to review the guidelines for contributing.

License

Distributed under the MIT license.

Whodunit

Gridster is built by Ducksboard with the help of all these wonderful people.