Gridster is a jQuery plugin that makes building intuitive draggable layouts from elements spanning multiple columns. You can even dynamically add and remove elements from the grid.
Gridster was created by Ducksboard but they have basiclly abondoned the project and even those who had write permissions to the repo are not merging pull requests.
As of result of the inactivity over the last year in the Ducksboard repository, @dsmorse has created a fork for current support. He will GLADLY accept pull requests, and will be working to merge existing Pull Requests from Ducksboard repo.
This fork of Gridster can be installed via NPM;
npm install dsmorse-gridster
or to save.
npm install dsmorse-gridster --save
This artifact is published to rubygems.org to be consumed by ruby on rails applications.
Include gridster.js-rails in Gemfile;
gem 'gridster.js-rails'
and run bundle install.
Add this line to app/assets/stylesheets/application.css
*= require jquery.dsmorse-gridster.min
Note that the non-minified versions is
jquery.gridster, should that be preferred.
Add this line to app/assets/javascripts/application.js
//= require jquery.dsmorse-gridster.min
Note that
jquery.dsmorse-gridster,
jquery.dsmorse-gridster.with-extras, and
jquery.dsmorse-gridster.with-extras.min are also available if you want a non-minified version or gridster with extras.
Anyone and everyone is welcome to contribute. Please take a moment to review the guidelines for contributing.
Distributed under the MIT license.
Gridster is built by Ducksboard with the help of all these wonderful people.