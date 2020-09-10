openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dg

dsmorse-gridster

by David S Morse
0.8.0 (see all)

gridster.js is a jQuery plugin that makes building intuitive draggable layouts from elements spanning multiple columns

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

570

GitHub Stars

719

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

86

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

jQuery Drag & Drop

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Build Status GitHub version Built with Grunt Gem Version Bower version

Gridster.js

Gridster is a jQuery plugin that makes building intuitive draggable layouts from elements spanning multiple columns. You can even dynamically add and remove elements from the grid.

Live Preview at: http://dsmorse.github.io/gridster.js/

Releases

CHANGELOG

Gridster was created by Ducksboard but they have basiclly abondoned the project and even those who had write permissions to the repo are not merging pull requests.

Forks

As of result of the inactivity over the last year in the Ducksboard repository, @dsmorse has created a fork for current support. He will GLADLY accept pull requests, and will be working to merge existing Pull Requests from Ducksboard repo.

Install with NPM

This fork of Gridster can be installed via NPM;

npm install dsmorse-gridster

or to save.

npm install dsmorse-gridster --save

Ruby on Rails integration

This artifact is published to rubygems.org to be consumed by ruby on rails applications.

Include gridster.js-rails in Gemfile;

gem 'gridster.js-rails'

and run bundle install.

Configuration

Add this line to app/assets/stylesheets/application.css

 *= require jquery.dsmorse-gridster.min

Note that the non-minified versions is jquery.gridster, should that be preferred.

Add this line to app/assets/javascripts/application.js

//= require jquery.dsmorse-gridster.min

Note that jquery.dsmorse-gridster, jquery.dsmorse-gridster.with-extras, and jquery.dsmorse-gridster.with-extras.min are also available if you want a non-minified version or gridster with extras.

Contributing to this project

Anyone and everyone is welcome to contribute. Please take a moment to review the guidelines for contributing.

License

Distributed under the MIT license.

Whodunit

Gridster is built by Ducksboard with the help of all these wonderful people.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Chad ConwayFlorida3 Ratings0 Reviews
M.S. Software Engineering. Actively seeking employment, freelance gigs, open-source contribution opportunities.
September 8, 2020

Alternatives

sortablejsReorderable drag-and-drop lists for modern browsers and touch devices. No jQuery or framework required.
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
930K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
29
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant
jf
jquery.fancytreeJavaScript tree view / tree grid plugin with support for keyboard, inline editing, filtering, checkboxes, drag'n'drop, and lazy loading
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
8K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
for
formBuilderA jQuery plugin for drag and drop form creation
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
tab
tabledndjQuery plug-in to drag and drop rows in HTML tables
GitHub Stars
389
Weekly Downloads
5K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
gridstergridster.js is a jQuery plugin that makes building intuitive draggable layouts from elements spanning multiple columns
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
867
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Bleeding Edge
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial