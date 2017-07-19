LRU Cache with Stats Google Guava inspired LRU cache. Reference: Google Guava. In-memory LRU cache implementation for Node, inspired by Google Guava Loading Cache . The cache is simpler since it doesn't have to deal with concurrent threads, but other functionality of Guava cache are captured like

- Auto loader function - Removal listener - Auto expiry After Write (TTL) - Max Size and weight - Cache Stats recording

For usage and overview see wiki: https://github.com/monmohan/dsjslib/wiki/LRU-Cache-Feature-and-usage-overview