openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dsj

dsjslib

by Monmohan
0.6.14 (see all)

A library implementing several standard data structures and utilities, in JavaScript. Its written and tested using Node.js which is the target platform.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

33

GitHub Stars

736

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Heap

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

dsjslib

This is a collection of different data structures and utilities, implemented in JavaScript. Its written and tested using Node.js which is also the target platform.

API Documentation >>

Overview

  • New

    • Bloom Filter - Probabilistic data structure to test whether an element is a member of a set.

  • Maps

    • Sorted Maps: Maps sorted according to natural ordering of keys or by comparator function provided at creation time. Two different backing stores are available
      * [AVLTree](http://monmohan.github.io/dsjslib/AVLTree.html)
* [Skip List](http://monmohan.github.io/dsjslib/SkipList.html)
    • Tries Map optimized for prefix searching on string keys
    • Multi-Valued Map supporting multiple values for a key

  • Queues

  • Utilities

    • LRU Cache with Stats Google Guava inspired LRU cache. Reference: Google Guava. In-memory LRU cache implementation for Node, inspired by Google Guava Loading Cache . The cache is simpler since it doesn't have to deal with concurrent threads, but other functionality of Guava cache are captured like

         - Auto loader function
   - Removal listener
   - Auto expiry After Write (TTL)
   - Max Size and weight
   - Cache Stats recording

      For usage and overview see wiki: https://github.com/monmohan/dsjslib/wiki/LRU-Cache-Feature-and-usage-overview

    • BitSet - An array of bits with operations to set, examine and clear individual bits

    • CircularBuffer - A data structure that uses a single, fixed-size buffer as if it were connected end-to-end. When the buffer is filled, new data is written starting at the beginning of the buffer and overwriting the old.

    • Bloom Filter - Probabilistic data structure to test whether an element is a member of a set.

    • BTree - Self balancing generalized Search Tree

Installation

    npm install dsjslib

Current version 0.6.14 is stable and thoroughly tested on Node v0.10

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

mne
mnemonistCurated collection of data structures for the JavaScript/TypeScript language.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
434K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Responsive Maintainers
hea
heapA binary heap implementation in CoffeeScript/JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
108
Weekly Downloads
3M
hj
heap-jsEfficient Binary heap (priority queue, binary tree) data structure for JavaScript / TypeScript. Includes JavaScript methods, Python's heapq module methods, and Java's PriorityQueue methods.
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
11K
dj
datastructures-js:large_blue_circle: data structures implementation in javascript & typescript.
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
107
bj
buckets-jsA complete, fully tested and documented data structure library written in pure JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
221
hea
heapifyBlazing fast JavaScript priority queue
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
169
See 7 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial