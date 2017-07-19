This is a collection of different data structures and utilities, implemented in JavaScript. Its written and tested using Node.js which is also the target platform.
New
Maps
* [AVLTree](http://monmohan.github.io/dsjslib/AVLTree.html)
* [Skip List](http://monmohan.github.io/dsjslib/SkipList.html)
Queues
Utilities
LRU Cache with Stats Google Guava inspired LRU cache. Reference: Google Guava. In-memory LRU cache implementation for Node, inspired by Google Guava Loading Cache . The cache is simpler since it doesn't have to deal with concurrent threads, but other functionality of Guava cache are captured like
- Auto loader function
- Removal listener
- Auto expiry After Write (TTL)
- Max Size and weight
- Cache Stats recording
For usage and overview see wiki: https://github.com/monmohan/dsjslib/wiki/LRU-Cache-Feature-and-usage-overview
BitSet - An array of bits with operations to set, examine and clear individual bits
CircularBuffer - A data structure that uses a single, fixed-size buffer as if it were connected end-to-end. When the buffer is filled, new data is written starting at the beginning of the buffer and overwriting the old.
Bloom Filter - Probabilistic data structure to test whether an element is a member of a set.
BTree - Self balancing generalized Search Tree
npm install dsjslib
Current version 0.6.14 is stable and thoroughly tested on Node v0.10