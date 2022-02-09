A tiny (194B) utility for safely writing deep Object values~!
For accessing deep object properties, please see
dlv.
Using GraphQL? You may want
dset/merge– see Merging for more info.
$ npm install --save dset
There are two "versions" of
dset available:
dset
Size (gzip): 194 bytes
Availability: CommonJS, ES Module, UMD
import { dset } from 'dset';
dset/merge
Size (gzip): 288 bytes
Availability: CommonJS, ES Module, UMD
import { dset } from 'dset/merge';
import { dset } from 'dset';
let foo = { abc: 123 };
dset(foo, 'foo.bar', 'hello');
// or: dset(foo, ['foo', 'bar'], 'hello');
console.log(foo);
//=> {
//=> abc: 123,
//=> foo: { bar: 'hello' },
//=> }
dset(foo, 'abc.hello', 'world');
// or: dset(foo, ['abc', 'hello'], 'world');
console.log(foo);
//=> {
//=> abc: { hello: 'world' },
//=> foo: { bar: 'hello' },
//=> }
let bar = { a: { x: 7 }, b:[1, 2, 3] };
dset(bar, 'bar.1', 999);
// or: dset(bar, ['bar', 1], 999);
// or: dset(bar, ['bar', '1'], 999);
console.log(bar);
//=> {
//=> a: { x: 7 },
//=> bar: [1, 999, 3],
//=> }
dset(bar, 'a.y.0', 8);
// or: dset(bar, ['a', 'y', 0], 8);
// or: dset(bar, ['a', 'y', '0'], 8);
console.log(bar);
//=> {
//=> a: {
//=> x: 7,
//=> y: [8],
//=> },
//=> bar: [1, 999, 3],
//=> }
let baz = {};
dset(baz, 'a.0.b.0', 1);
dset(baz, 'a.0.b.1', 2);
console.log(baz);
//=> {
//=> a: [{ b: [1, 2] }]
//=> }
The main/default
dset module forcibly writes values at the assigned key-path. However, in some cases, you may prefer to merge values at the key-path. For example, when using GraphQL's
@stream and
@defer directives, you will need to merge the response chunks into a single object/list. This is why
dset/merge exists~!
Below is a quick illustration of the difference between
dset and
dset/merge:
let input = {
hello: {
abc: 123
}
};
dset(input, 'hello', { world: 123 });
console.log(input);
// via `dset`
//=> {
//=> hello: {
//=> world: 123
//=> }
//=> }
// via `dset/merge`
//=> {
//=> hello: {
//=> abc: 123,
//=> world: 123
//=> }
//=> }
As shown in the examples above, all
dset interactions mutate the source object.
If you need immutable writes, please visit
clean-set (182B).
Alternatively, you may pair
dset with
klona, a 366B utility to clone your source(s). Here's an example pairing:
import { dset } from 'dset';
import { klona } from 'klona';
export function deepset(obj, path, val) {
let copy = klona(obj);
dset(copy, path, val);
return copy;
}
Returns:
void
Type:
Object
The Object to traverse & mutate with a value.
Type:
String or
Array
The key path that should receive the value. May be in
x.y.z or
['x', 'y', 'z'] formats.
Note: Please be aware that only the last key actually receives the value!
Important: New Objects are created at each segment if there is not an existing structure.
However, when integers are encounted, Arrays are created instead!
Type:
Any
The value that you want to set. Can be of any type!
For benchmarks and full results, check out the
bench directory!
# Node 10.13.0
Validation:
✔ set-value
✔ lodash/set
✔ dset
Benchmark:
set-value x 1,701,821 ops/sec ±1.81% (93 runs sampled)
lodash/set x 975,530 ops/sec ±0.96% (91 runs sampled)
dset x 1,797,922 ops/sec ±0.32% (94 runs sampled)
dset in 182 bytes
MIT © Luke Edwards