openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dse

dset

by Luke Edwards
3.1.1 (see all)

A tiny (194B) utility for safely writing deep Object values~!

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

873K

GitHub Stars

678

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

dset CI codecov

A tiny (194B) utility for safely writing deep Object values~!

For accessing deep object properties, please see dlv.

Using GraphQL? You may want dset/merge – see Merging for more info.

Install

$ npm install --save dset

Modes

There are two "versions" of dset available:

dset

Size (gzip): 194 bytes
Availability: CommonJS, ES Module, UMD

import { dset } from 'dset';

dset/merge

Size (gzip): 288 bytes
Availability: CommonJS, ES Module, UMD

import { dset } from 'dset/merge';

Usage

import { dset } from 'dset';

let foo = { abc: 123 };
dset(foo, 'foo.bar', 'hello');
// or: dset(foo, ['foo', 'bar'], 'hello');
console.log(foo);
//=> {
//=>   abc: 123,
//=>   foo: { bar: 'hello' },
//=> }

dset(foo, 'abc.hello', 'world');
// or: dset(foo, ['abc', 'hello'], 'world');
console.log(foo);
//=> {
//=>   abc: { hello: 'world' },
//=>   foo: { bar: 'hello' },
//=> }

let bar = { a: { x: 7 }, b:[1, 2, 3] };
dset(bar, 'bar.1', 999);
// or: dset(bar, ['bar', 1], 999);
// or: dset(bar, ['bar', '1'], 999);
console.log(bar);
//=> {
//=>   a: { x: 7 },
//=>   bar: [1, 999, 3],
//=> }

dset(bar, 'a.y.0', 8);
// or: dset(bar, ['a', 'y', 0], 8);
// or: dset(bar, ['a', 'y', '0'], 8);
console.log(bar);
//=> {
//=>   a: {
//=>     x: 7,
//=>     y: [8],
//=>   },
//=>   bar: [1, 999, 3],
//=> }

let baz = {};
dset(baz, 'a.0.b.0', 1);
dset(baz, 'a.0.b.1', 2);
console.log(baz);
//=> {
//=>   a: [{ b: [1, 2] }]
//=> }

Merging

The main/default dset module forcibly writes values at the assigned key-path. However, in some cases, you may prefer to merge values at the key-path. For example, when using GraphQL's @stream and @defer directives, you will need to merge the response chunks into a single object/list. This is why dset/merge exists~!

Below is a quick illustration of the difference between dset and dset/merge:

let input = {
  hello: {
    abc: 123
  }
};

dset(input, 'hello', { world: 123 });
console.log(input);

// via `dset`
//=> {
//=>   hello: {
//=>     world: 123
//=>   }
//=> }

// via `dset/merge`
//=> {
//=>   hello: {
//=>     abc: 123,
//=>     world: 123
//=>   }
//=> }

Immutability

As shown in the examples above, all dset interactions mutate the source object.

If you need immutable writes, please visit clean-set (182B).
Alternatively, you may pair dset with klona, a 366B utility to clone your source(s). Here's an example pairing:

import { dset } from 'dset';
import { klona } from 'klona';

export function deepset(obj, path, val) {
  let copy = klona(obj);
  dset(copy, path, val);
  return copy;
}

API

dset(obj, path, val)

Returns: void

obj

Type: Object

The Object to traverse & mutate with a value.

path

Type: String or Array

The key path that should receive the value. May be in x.y.z or ['x', 'y', 'z'] formats.

Note: Please be aware that only the last key actually receives the value!

Important: New Objects are created at each segment if there is not an existing structure.
However, when integers are encounted, Arrays are created instead!

value

Type: Any

The value that you want to set. Can be of any type!

Benchmarks

For benchmarks and full results, check out the bench directory!

# Node 10.13.0

Validation:
   set-value
   lodash/set
   dset

Benchmark:
  set-value    x 1,701,821 ops/sec ±1.81% (93 runs sampled)
  lodash/set   x   975,530 ops/sec ±0.96% (91 runs sampled)
  dset         x 1,797,922 ops/sec ±0.32% (94 runs sampled)
  • dlv - safely read from deep properties in 120 bytes
  • dequal - safely check for deep equality in 247 bytes
  • klona - quickly "deep clone" data in 200 to 330 bytes
  • clean-set - fast, immutable version of dset in 182 bytes

License

MIT © Luke Edwards

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial