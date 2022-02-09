dset

A tiny (194B) utility for safely writing deep Object values~!

For accessing deep object properties, please see dlv .

Using GraphQL? You may want dset/merge – see Merging for more info.

Install

$ npm install --save dset

Modes

There are two "versions" of dset available:

dset

Size (gzip): 194 bytes

Availability: CommonJS, ES Module, UMD

import { dset } from 'dset' ;

Size (gzip): 288 bytes

Availability: CommonJS, ES Module, UMD

import { dset } from 'dset/merge' ;

Usage

import { dset } from 'dset' ; let foo = { abc : 123 }; dset(foo, 'foo.bar' , 'hello' ); console .log(foo); dset(foo, 'abc.hello' , 'world' ); console .log(foo); let bar = { a : { x : 7 }, b :[ 1 , 2 , 3 ] }; dset(bar, 'bar.1' , 999 ); console .log(bar); dset(bar, 'a.y.0' , 8 ); console .log(bar); let baz = {}; dset(baz, 'a.0.b.0' , 1 ); dset(baz, 'a.0.b.1' , 2 ); console .log(baz);

Merging

The main/default dset module forcibly writes values at the assigned key-path. However, in some cases, you may prefer to merge values at the key-path. For example, when using GraphQL's @stream and @defer directives, you will need to merge the response chunks into a single object/list. This is why dset/merge exists~!

Below is a quick illustration of the difference between dset and dset/merge :

let input = { hello : { abc : 123 } }; dset(input, 'hello' , { world : 123 }); console .log(input);

Immutability

As shown in the examples above, all dset interactions mutate the source object.

If you need immutable writes, please visit clean-set (182B).

Alternatively, you may pair dset with klona , a 366B utility to clone your source(s). Here's an example pairing:

import { dset } from 'dset' ; import { klona } from 'klona' ; export function deepset ( obj, path, val ) { let copy = klona(obj); dset(copy, path, val); return copy; }

API

Returns: void

obj

Type: Object

The Object to traverse & mutate with a value.

path

Type: String or Array

The key path that should receive the value. May be in x.y.z or ['x', 'y', 'z'] formats.

Note: Please be aware that only the last key actually receives the value!

Important: New Objects are created at each segment if there is not an existing structure.

However, when integers are encounted, Arrays are created instead!

value

Type: Any

The value that you want to set. Can be of any type!

Benchmarks

For benchmarks and full results, check out the bench directory!

Validation: ✔ set-value ✔ lodash/set ✔ dset Benchmark: set-value x 1 ,701,821 ops/sec ±1.81% (93 runs sampled) lodash/set x 975 ,530 ops/sec ±0.96% (91 runs sampled) dset x 1 ,797,922 ops/sec ±0.32% (94 runs sampled)

