DSEG Font Family
Overview
DSEG is a free font which imitate LCD Display (7SEG, 14SEG, Weather icons etc.).
DSEG have special features:
- Includes the roman-alphabet and symbol glyphs.
- Many types(over 50) are available.
- Licensed under SIL OPEN FONT LICENSE Version 1.1. You can use DSEG for non-commercial and commercial purposes.
Sample
Usage
Others
How to Install
Download release binary
Attention:Beta version may have compatibility issues with previous versions.
Build from source(*.sfd)
Install FontForge and Google woff2, and type below.
$ make
Install in Ubuntu(18.04 or later)
$ sudo apt-get install fonts-dseg
Install from npm
$ npm i dseg
Changelog
v0.50beta
- Changed source file structure.
- Added and Changed some glyphs.
Thanks to [graphemecluster]
v0.46(2020-03-15)
- Added "DEGREE SIGN"(U+00B0).
- Added "LOW LINE"(U+005F) on DSEG7.
- Fixed an issue where the period(U+002E) width had negative value.
v0.45(2018-01-09)
- Added makefile and build script. (Merged #8 #9 . Thanks to alexmyczko)
v0.44(2018-01-02)
- Modified colon character position for balancing in Italic style. See below.
- Added License metadata to *.ttf .
- Changed file name of *.sfd to match it's font-name.
v0.43(2017-08-15)
v0.42(2017-04-27)
v0.41(2017-01-07)
- Assigned all-segment-off status to exclamation mark(U+0021).
v0.40(2017-01-06)
v0.1x-0.30(2014-09-07 to 2017-01-07)
- Older version(not recommended).
- The license is original, not OFL1.1. When use this, read the attached document please.
- Download v0.30
License