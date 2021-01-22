openbase logo
dse

dseg

by keshikan
0.46.0 (see all)

7-segment and 14-segment font 7セグ・14セグフォント

Readme

DSEG Font Family

Overview

DSEG is a free font which imitate LCD Display (7SEG, 14SEG, Weather icons etc.). DSEG have special features:

  • Includes the roman-alphabet and symbol glyphs.
  • Many types(over 50) are available.
  • Licensed under SIL OPEN FONT LICENSE Version 1.1. You can use DSEG for non-commercial and commercial purposes.

DSEG Image

Sample

DSEG Sample Image

Usage

  • Colon and Space have same width.

    DSEG usage 1

  • Period has zero width.

    DSEG usage 2

  • All-off (Exclamation)

    DSEG usage 3

  • All-on ("8" or Tilda)

    DSEG usage 4

Others

For more information, visit DSEG support page.

How to Install

Download release binary

release binary

Attention:Beta version may have compatibility issues with previous versions.

Build from source(*.sfd)

Install FontForge and Google woff2, and type below.

 $ make

Install in Ubuntu(18.04 or later)

$ sudo apt-get install fonts-dseg

Install from npm

$ npm i dseg

Changelog

License

