DSEG Font Family

Overview

DSEG is a free font which imitate LCD Display (7SEG, 14SEG, Weather icons etc.). DSEG have special features:

Includes the roman-alphabet and symbol glyphs.

Many types(over 50) are available.

Licensed under SIL OPEN FONT LICENSE Version 1.1. You can use DSEG for non-commercial and commercial purposes.

Sample

Usage

Colon and Space have same width.

Period has zero width.

All-off (Exclamation)

All-on ("8" or Tilda)

Others

For more information, visit DSEG support page.

How to Install

Download release binary

release binary

Attention:Beta version may have compatibility issues with previous versions.

Build from source(*.sfd)

Install FontForge and Google woff2, and type below.

make

Install in Ubuntu(18.04 or later)

$ sudo apt- get install fonts-dseg

Install from npm

npm i dseg

Changelog

License