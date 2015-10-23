openbase logo
ds1

ds18b20

by Christophe Hamerling
0.1.0 (see all)

Get temperature from ds18b20 sensors connected to Raspberry PI

Readme

ds18b20

badge

Get temperature from ds18b20 sensor connected to a Raspberry PI (GPIO w1 pin).

Usage

Install

npm install ds18b20 --save

Drivers

1-Wire drivers need to be loaded in order to create the connection between the physical sensor and the rPI. You can load them from the terminal (or from the bin/modules.sh script).

sudo modprobe wire
sudo modprobe w1-gpio
sudo modprobe w1-therm

Code

var ds18b20 = require('ds18b20');
ds18b20.sensors(function(err, ids) {
  // got sensor IDs ...
});

// ... async call
ds18b20.temperature('10-00080283a977', function(err, value) {
  console.log('Current temperature is', value);
});

// ... or sync call
console.log('Current temperature is' + ds18b20.temperatureSync('10-00080283a977'));

// default parser is the decimal one. You can use the hex one by setting an option
ds18b20.temperature('10-00080283a977', {parser: 'hex'}, function(err, value) {
  console.log('Current temperature is', value);
});

console.log('Current temperature is' + ds18b20.temperatureSync('10-00080283a977', {parser: 'hex'}));

Develop

Install dev dependencies

npm install

And check gulpfile...

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2013 - 2015 Christophe Hamerling <christophe.hamerling@gmail.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

