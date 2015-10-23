Get temperature from ds18b20 sensor connected to a Raspberry PI (GPIO w1 pin).
npm install ds18b20 --save
1-Wire drivers need to be loaded in order to create the connection between the physical sensor and the rPI. You can load them from the terminal (or from the bin/modules.sh script).
sudo modprobe wire
sudo modprobe w1-gpio
sudo modprobe w1-therm
var ds18b20 = require('ds18b20');
ds18b20.sensors(function(err, ids) {
// got sensor IDs ...
});
// ... async call
ds18b20.temperature('10-00080283a977', function(err, value) {
console.log('Current temperature is', value);
});
// ... or sync call
console.log('Current temperature is' + ds18b20.temperatureSync('10-00080283a977'));
// default parser is the decimal one. You can use the hex one by setting an option
ds18b20.temperature('10-00080283a977', {parser: 'hex'}, function(err, value) {
console.log('Current temperature is', value);
});
console.log('Current temperature is' + ds18b20.temperatureSync('10-00080283a977', {parser: 'hex'}));
Install dev dependencies
npm install
And check gulpfile...
