.DS_Store manipulation and creation from node.js

Status

Currently the implementation uses a pre-created .DS_Store file which it then modifies to suit the needs. This places several limitations and also only allows creating new files from scratch.

Installation

npm install ds-store

Usage

var DSStore = require('ds-store'); var file = new DSStore();

API

Set the background image to file specified by path .

Set the background color to the color specified by three floats between 0 and 1.

Set the size of all icons in the folder to size .

Position a file icon for file named name at x, y .

Set the Finder window position to x, y .

Set the Finder window size to w, h .

Set the vSrn value to either 0 or 1 .

Effect currently unknown.

Write the .DS_Store information to file at path .

cb will get called with err upon file creation.

Future

I have started work on a Buddy Allocator and B-Tree implementation, but there is still lots of work required. Having theese would make it easy to both read and manipulate files. It also wouldn't require shipping a DSStore-clean file.

Thanks

A special thanks to Wim Lewis who have written a complete implementation in perl. His documentation of the file format helped me very much.

http://search.cpan.org/~wiml/Mac-Finder-DSStore/DSStoreFormat.pod