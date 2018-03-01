openbase logo
ds-react-colors-picker

by react-component
2.3.22 (see all)

React ColorPicker

0

GitHub Stars

386

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

22

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

rc-color-picker

React Color Picker

npm version npm download npm dependency Build Status

Browser Support

ChromeEdgeFirefoxIEOperaSafari
Chrome 31.0+ ✔Edge 12.0+ ✔Firefox 31.0+ ✔IE 10+ ✔Opera 30.0+ ✔Safari 7.0+ ✔

Screenshots

Development

npm install
npm start

Example

online example: http://react-component.github.io/color-picker/

Feature

  • support color mode RGB HSB HSL

install

rc-color-picker

Usage

var ColorPicker = require('rc-color-picker');
var React = require('react');
var ReactDOM = require('react-dom');
ReactDOM.render(<ColorPicker />, container);

API

ColorPicker.props

nametypedefaultdescription
alignObject: alignConfig of dom-alignpopup 's align config
alphaNumber100opacity of the color
animationStringindex.css support 'slide-up'
childrenNode<span className='react-colorpicker-trigger'></span>additional trigger appended to picker
classNameString''Aditional class to be added to component
colorString#ff0000color board current background color
defaultAlphaNumber100opacity of the color
defaultColorString#ff0000color board current background color
enableAlphaBooleantrueenable alpha controls
getCalendarContainerFunction():Elementfunction(){return document.body;}dom node where picker to be rendered into
modeStringRGBcolor mode, support mode 'RGB', 'HSB' or 'HSL'
onChangeFunctionnoopwhen select color
onCloseFunctionnoopwhen color picker popup close
onOpenFunctionnoopwhen color picker popup open
placementStringtopLeftone of ['topLeft', 'topRight', 'bottomLeft', 'bottomRight']
transitionNameStringcss class for animation

ColorPicker.Panel.props

nametypedefaultdescription
alphaNumber100opacity of the color
classNameString''Aditional class to be added to component
colorString#ff0000color board current background color
defaultAlphaNumber100opacity of the color
defaultColorString#ff0000color board current background color
enableAlphaBooleantrueenable alpha controls
modeStringRGBcolor mode, support mode 'RGB', 'HSB' or 'HSL'
onBlurFunctionwhen picker loose focus
onChangeFunctionwhen select color trigger
onFocusFunctionwhen picker focus trigger
styleObject{}root node CSS style

License

rc-color-picker is released under the MIT license.

