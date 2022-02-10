openbase logo
Readme

DruxtJS; A bridge between frameworks.

npm CircleCI Known Vulnerabilities codecov

Druxt = DRUpal + nUXT = Fully Decoupled Drupal.

Features

  • Fully Decoupled Drupal, with Nuxt.js in the frontend.
  • Drupal JSON:API Client with Vuex caching.
  • Modular Vue.js component library system.
  • Slot and Wrapper theming system.
  • API and File proxy.

Learn more at https://druxtjs.org

Modules

  • druxt-blocks - Decoupled Blocks and Regions
  • druxt-breadcrumb - Router based Breadcrumbs
  • druxt-entity - Decoupled Content entities, forms and fields
  • druxt-menu - Decoupled Menus
  • druxt-router - Decoupled Router
  • druxt-schema - Drupal Display mode schemas
  • druxt-site - Out-of-the-box decoupled Drupal Site
  • druxt-views - Decoupled Views

Support

Druxt is an open source project, built by the comunity for the community.

Find support or get involved in building Druxt via the community channels:

Contributing

Open in Gitpod

License

MIT

