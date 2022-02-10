Druxt = DRUpal + nUXT = Fully Decoupled Drupal.
druxt-blocks - Decoupled Blocks and Regions
druxt-breadcrumb - Router based Breadcrumbs
druxt-entity - Decoupled Content entities, forms and fields
druxt-menu - Decoupled Menus
druxt-router - Decoupled Router
druxt-schema - Drupal Display mode schemas
druxt-site - Out-of-the-box decoupled Drupal Site
druxt-views - Decoupled Views
Druxt is an open source project, built by the comunity for the community.
Find support or get involved in building Druxt via the community channels: