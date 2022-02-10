DruxtJS; A bridge between frameworks.

Druxt = DRUpal + nUXT = Fully Decoupled Drupal.

Features

Fully Decoupled Drupal, with Nuxt.js in the frontend.

Drupal JSON:API Client with Vuex caching.

Modular Vue.js component library system.

Slot and Wrapper theming system.

API and File proxy.

Modules

druxt-blocks - Decoupled Blocks and Regions

License

MIT