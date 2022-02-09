Druid Query Toolkit

A number of tools to make working with Druid queries a treat. There are a number of use cases for this toolkit and one of the chief use cases can be found in Druid's own web-console.

Search for uses within web-console/src for some examples. Specifically the QueryView uses these tools a lot.

Parts

At a high level there are 4 parts to this toolkit:

SQL - a set of classes and parsers to model and parse DruidSQL.

QueryResult - a class to model and decode all the different shapes of Druid query results.

QueryRunner - a class to wrap around the boilerplate of running a query

Introspection - a set of utilities that help in decoding the results of Druid introspective metadata queries.

There are plenty of examples in the unit tests.

SQL

The SQL parser parses and models the whitespace and casing as well as the logical representation of the query allowing the query to be transofrmed in a very human friendly way.

Here are a few examples of what the SQL parser can do:

Adding a column at the start of the select clause.

import { SqlQuery } from 'druid-query-toolkit' ; const sql = SqlQuery.parse( ` SELECT isAnonymous, cityName, flags, COUNT(*) AS "Count", SUM(added) AS "sum_added" FROM wikipedia GROUP BY 1, 2, 3 ORDER BY 4 DESC ` ); sql.addSelect( `"new_column" AS "New column"` , { insertIndex : 0 }).toString() sql.addSelect( `UPPER(city) AS City` , { insertIndex : 'last-grouping' , addToGroupBy : 'end' }).toString()

For more examples check out the unit tests.

ToDo

Not every valid DruidSQL construct can currently be parsed, the following snippets are not currently supported:

(a, b) IN (subquery)

Fancy group by definitions e.g. GROUPING SETS , CUBE

, Support FROM "wikipedia_k" USING (k)

License

Apache 2.0