openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

druid-query-toolkit

by implydata
0.14.4 (see all)

A collection of utilities for working with Druid queries

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.6K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm version

Druid Query Toolkit

A number of tools to make working with Druid queries a treat. There are a number of use cases for this toolkit and one of the chief use cases can be found in Druid's own web-console.

Search for uses within web-console/src for some examples. Specifically the QueryView uses these tools a lot.

Parts

At a high level there are 4 parts to this toolkit:

  • SQL - a set of classes and parsers to model and parse DruidSQL.
  • QueryResult - a class to model and decode all the different shapes of Druid query results.
  • QueryRunner - a class to wrap around the boilerplate of running a query
  • Introspection - a set of utilities that help in decoding the results of Druid introspective metadata queries.

There are plenty of examples in the unit tests.

SQL

The SQL parser parses and models the whitespace and casing as well as the logical representation of the query allowing the query to be transofrmed in a very human friendly way.

Here are a few examples of what the SQL parser can do:

Adding a column at the start of the select clause.

import { SqlQuery } from 'druid-query-toolkit';

const sql = SqlQuery.parse(`
SELECT
  isAnonymous,
  cityName,
  flags,
  COUNT(*) AS "Count",
  SUM(added) AS "sum_added"
FROM wikipedia
GROUP BY 1, 2, 3
ORDER BY 4 DESC
`);

sql.addSelect(`"new_column" AS "New column"`, { insertIndex: 0 }).toString()
/* →
`
SELECT
  "new_column" AS "New column",
  isAnonymous,
  cityName,
  flags,
  COUNT(*) AS "Count",
  SUM(added) AS "sum_added"
FROM wikipedia
GROUP BY 2, 3, 4
ORDER BY 5 DESC
`
 */

sql.addSelect(`UPPER(city) AS City`, { insertIndex: 'last-grouping', addToGroupBy: 'end' }).toString()
/* →
`
SELECT
  isAnonymous,
  cityName,
  flags,
  UPPER(city) AS City,
  COUNT(*) AS "Count",
  SUM(added) AS "sum_added"
FROM wikipedia
GROUP BY 1, 2, 3, 4
ORDER BY 5 DESC
`
 */

For more examples check out the unit tests.

ToDo

Not every valid DruidSQL construct can currently be parsed, the following snippets are not currently supported:

  • (a, b) IN (subquery)
  • Fancy group by definitions e.g. GROUPING SETS, CUBE
  • Support FROM "wikipedia_k" USING (k)

License

Apache 2.0

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial