A number of tools to make working with Druid queries a treat. There are a number of use cases for this toolkit and one of the chief use cases can be found in Druid's own web-console.
Search for uses within web-console/src for some examples. Specifically the QueryView uses these tools a lot.
At a high level there are 4 parts to this toolkit:
There are plenty of examples in the unit tests.
The SQL parser parses and models the whitespace and casing as well as the logical representation of the query allowing the query to be transofrmed in a very human friendly way.
Here are a few examples of what the SQL parser can do:
Adding a column at the start of the select clause.
import { SqlQuery } from 'druid-query-toolkit';
const sql = SqlQuery.parse(`
SELECT
isAnonymous,
cityName,
flags,
COUNT(*) AS "Count",
SUM(added) AS "sum_added"
FROM wikipedia
GROUP BY 1, 2, 3
ORDER BY 4 DESC
`);
sql.addSelect(`"new_column" AS "New column"`, { insertIndex: 0 }).toString()
/* →
`
SELECT
"new_column" AS "New column",
isAnonymous,
cityName,
flags,
COUNT(*) AS "Count",
SUM(added) AS "sum_added"
FROM wikipedia
GROUP BY 2, 3, 4
ORDER BY 5 DESC
`
*/
sql.addSelect(`UPPER(city) AS City`, { insertIndex: 'last-grouping', addToGroupBy: 'end' }).toString()
/* →
`
SELECT
isAnonymous,
cityName,
flags,
UPPER(city) AS City,
COUNT(*) AS "Count",
SUM(added) AS "sum_added"
FROM wikipedia
GROUP BY 1, 2, 3, 4
ORDER BY 5 DESC
`
*/
For more examples check out the unit tests.
Not every valid DruidSQL construct can currently be parsed, the following snippets are not currently supported:
(a, b) IN (subquery)
GROUPING SETS,
CUBE
FROM "wikipedia_k" USING (k)