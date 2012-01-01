Simple querying for Druid (http://druid.io) in Node.js. Inspired by ruby-druid.
npm install druid-query --save
var Druid = require('druid-query')
, Client = Druid.Client
, Query = Druid.Query
, client = new Client('http://127.0.0.1:8080')
var q1 = client.groupBy()
q1.dataSource('randSeq')
q1.granularity('all')
q1
.dimensions([])
.aggregation('count', 'rows')
.aggregation('doubleSum', 'e', 'events')
.aggregation('doubleSum', 'randomNumberSum', 'outColumn')
.postAggregation('arithmetic', 'avg_random', '/', [
Query.postAggregation('fieldAccess', null, 'randomNumberSum')
Query.postAggregation('fieldAccess', null, 'rows')
])
.interval(Date.UTC(2012, 9, 1), Date.UTC(2020, 0, 1))
q1.exec(function(err, result) {
if (err) {
// handle error...
}
else {
beCoolWith(result)
}
})
var q2 = new Druid.TimeBoundaryQuery()
q2.dataSource('wikipedia')
client.exec(q2, function(err, result) {
// handle results
})
var Druid = require('druid-query')
, druid = new Druid('localhost:2181,localhost:2182/druid', '/broker', {preferSSL: true})
var query = druid.groupBy('myCoolDS')
query
.filter('selector', 'dimension1', 100500)
.dimensions('dimension2', 'dimension3')
.granularity('day')
.aggregation('count', 'howMany')
.interval(Date.UTC(2012, 0, 1), Date.UTC(2015, 0, 1))
.exec(function(err, result) {
// handle error
// handle result
})
var anotherQuery = new Druid.SegmentMetadataQuery()
anotherQuery.dataSource('superDS')
anotherQuery.interval('2011-01-01/2012-01-01')
anotherQuery.interval('2013-01-01/2014-01-01')
druid.exec(anotherQuery, function(err, results) {
if (err) {
// error reasons:
// 1. data source is not served by any known node
// 2. query validation error
// 3. error from Druid node after executing query
}
else {
// handle results
}
})
druid.once('ready', function() {
// Do what you want with this event :-)
})
druid.on('error', function(err) {
// handle client error here
})
// Call .end() when finished working with Druid
druid.end()
Client which uses ZooKeeper to get data about Druid nodes and then gets data sources served by each node.
ready - emitted when client finished (re)loading of nodes data (so it's ready to use). If client occasionally looses connection to ZooKeeper it's re-establed and client loads node data again.
error - emitted when client receives any kind of error.
Create client instance.
Arguments
string - ZooKeeper connection string.
string - Service discovery path.
object - Client options.
zookeeper - Options passed to
node-zookeeper-client createClient() function.
preferSSL - Use SSL port of Druid node if available. Default:
false.
Cancel query. Works same way as #exec(query, callback).
Arguments
Query -
Query (or descendant class) instance.
function - Callback function with following signature:
(err).
End working with client.
Run
query on suitable node.
If client is not
ready (read Events section above) method will wait for
ready or
error event to continue.
If
query data source is not among served by found nodes
callback will be called with corresponding error.
Once node with least number of concurrent running queries is choosed
query is sent to it.
Arguments
Query -
Query (or descendant class) instance.
function - Callback function with following signature:
(err, result).
string[] getDataSources()
Get list of data sources.
DruidNodes[] getNodes()
Get list of Nodes available.
DruidNode extends
Druid.Client. It keeps ZooKeeper node data and number of concurrent running queries (used for simple load-balancing).
GroupByQuery groupBy(dataSource, [rawQuery])
SearchQuery search(dataSource, [rawQuery])
SegmentMetadataQuery segmentMetadata(dataSource, [rawQuery])
TimeBoundaryQuery timeBoundary(dataSource, [rawQuery])
TimeseriesQuery timeseries(dataSource, [rawQuery])
TopNQuery topN(dataSource, [rawQuery])
Return query instance with
dataSource set. Query is attached to calling
Druid instance, so Druid#exec(query, callback) is called to execute query.
Arguments
string - name of data source to create
Query for.
object - passed to
Query constructor as second argument.
Base client class which uses Druid node URL.
Create client instance.
Arguments
string - Druid node URL.
static void fromZooKeeper(connectionString, discoveryPath, [options], callback)
Lookup Druid services via ZooKeeper using node-zookeper-client and choose random node. For choosed node
Client instance is created.
Arguments
string - ZooKeeper connection string.
string - service discovery path.
object - Lookup options. We have only one option currently available:
preferSSL - Use SSL port of Druid node if available. Default:
false.
Cancel query.
Arguments
Query - Query object.
function - The callback function.
Get list of dataSources.
Arguments
function - The callback function.
Execute query.
Arguments
Query - Query object.
function - The callback function.
GroupByQuery groupBy([rawQuery])
SearchQuery search([rawQuery])
SegmentMetadataQuery segmentMetadata([rawQuery])
TimeBoundaryQuery timeBoundary([rawQuery])
TimeseriesQuery timeseries([rawQuery])
TopNQuery topN([rawQuery])
Create
Query instance and attach it to client.
Arguments
object - passed as second argument to
Query constructor.
Note: each field method returns field value if no arguments specified.
Create query instance
Arguments
Client - Client instance.
object - Raw query data (so you can call
Query#exec(callback) or
Druid#exec(query, callback) right after creating
Query object. Keep in mind that if constructor is not base
Query class (e.g.
GroupByQuery)
queryType property is first removed from
rawQuery object to prevent errors.
Cancel query.
context.queryId should be set for this.
Arguments
function - The callback function.
Execute query (only if it's attached to client e.g. created by some client instance).
Arguments
function - The callback function.
object toJSON()
Returns query data.
static
object aggregation(type, name, [args...])
Create aggregation spec.
Arguments
string | object - Aggregation type:
cardinality,
count,
doubleSum,
hyperUnique,
javascript,
longSum,
max,
min. Also you can specify aggregation as object in this argument.
string - Aggregation output name.
...* - Aggregation-specific arguments.
Query.aggregation('cardinality', name, fieldNames, byRow)
string[] - Fields to compute cardinality over.
boolean - If we should compute cardinality over distinct combinations. Default:
false.
Query.aggregation('count', name)
Query.aggregation('doubleSum', name, fieldName)
string - Name of the metric column to sum over.
Query.aggregation('hyperUnique', name, fieldName)
string - Dimension name.
Query.aggregation('javascript', name, fieldNames, aggregateFn, combineFn, resetFn)
string[] - Names of fields which are passed to aggregate function.
string | function - Aggregation function.
string | function - Combines partials.
string | function - Initialization function.
Query.aggregation('longSum', name, fieldName)
string - Name of the metric column to sum over.
Query.aggregation('max', name, fieldName)
string - Name of the metric column.
Query.aggregation('min', name, fieldName)
string - Name of the metric column.
static
object[] aggregations(list...)
Return array of aggregations.
Arguments
object[] | object... - Array of aggregation specs. Specs can be returned by Query.aggregation() or raw JavaScript objects.
static
object extractionFunction(type, [args...])
Create
DimExtractionFn spec.
Arguments
string | object - Spec type:
javascript,
partial,
regex,
searchQuery,
time - or DimExtractionFn spec object.
...* - Function-specific arguments.
Query.extractionFunction('javascript', fn)
string | function - JavaScript function.
Query.extractionFunction('partial', regex)
string | RegExp - Regular expression to match.
Query.extractionFunction('regex', regex)
string | RegExp - Regular expression to match.
Query.extractionFunction('searchQuery`, query...)
object | ...* - If one argument is specified we treat it as
SearchQuerySpec object. Otherwise Query.query() is called for all the passed arguments.
Query.extractionFunction('time', input, output)
string - Input time format.
string - Output time format.
static
object filter(type, [args...])
Create filter spec.
Arguments
string | object - Filter type:
and,
javascript,
not,
or,
regex,
selector,
search,
in - or raw filter object.
...* - Filter-specific arguments. Described below.
Query.filter('and', filters...)
object[] | ...object - List of filters for
AND.
Query.filter('javascript', dimension, fn)
string - Dimension to which filter is applied.
string | function - Function to apply (should return boolean value).
Query.filter('not', filter...)
string | ...* - If this argument is object we use it as filter spec. Otherwise all arguments are passed again to Query.filter().
Query.filter('or', filters...)
object[] | ...object - List of filters for
OR.
Query.filter('regex', dimension, pattern)
string - Dimension to which filter is applied.
string - Java regular expression.
Query.filter('selector', dimension, value)
string - Dimension to which filter is applied.
* - Value to match.
Query.filter('search', dimension, query)
string - Dimension to which filter is applied.
* -
SearchQuerySpec object
Query.filter('in', dimension, values)
string - Dimension to which filter is applied.
object[] - Values to match.
static
object having(type, [args...])
Create
having spec.
Arguments
string | object - HavingSpec object or type:
and,
equalTo,
greaterThan,
lessThan,
not,
or.
...* - Arguments specific to spec type.
Query.having('and', specs...)
object[] | ...object - List of specs for
AND operation.
Query.having('equalTo', aggregation, value)
string - Aggregation name.
* - Value to match.
Query.having('greaterThan', aggregation, value)
string - Aggregation name.
* - Value to compare.
Query.having('lessThan', aggregation, value)
string - Aggregation name.
* - Value to compare.
Query.having('not', spec...)
object | ...* - If first argument is object we use it as filter spec. Otherwise all arguments are passed again to Query.having().
Query.having('or', specs...)
object[] | ...object - List of specs for
OR operation.
static
object interval(start, [end])
Create interval string.
Of one argument specified it's treated as interval string.
Arguments
string | number | Date - Interval string or start time as timestamp, date string or
Date object.
string | number | Date - End time.
static
object orderBy(dimension, [direction])
Create OrderBy spec.
Arguments
string - Dimension to sort by.
string - Sorting direction. Default:
ASCENDING.
static
object postAggregation(type, name, [args...])
Create post-aggregation spec.
Arguments
string | object - Post-aggregation type:
arithmetic,
constant,
fieldAccess,
hyperUniqueCardinality,
javascript. Or it can be ready-to-use post-aggregation object (no need in other arguments in this case, of course).
string - Post-aggregation output name.
...* - Post-aggregation specific arguments. Read about arguments below.
Query.postAggregation('arithmetic', name, op, fields)
string - Arithmetic operation: +, -, * or /.
object[] | ...object - List of Post-Aggregation specs: raw objects or Query.postAggregation() results.
Query.postAggregation('constant', name, value)
* - Constant value.
Query.postAggregation('fieldAccess', name, fieldName)
string - Name of aggregator field. If not specified
postAggregation() second argument (
name) is used as
fieldName instead.
Query.postAggregation('hyperUniqueCardinality', name, fieldName)
string - Name of hyperUnique aggregator. If not specified
postAggregation() second argument (
name) is used as
fieldName instead.
Query.postAggregation('javascript', name, fieldNames, fn)
string[] - List of aggregator names - passed as arguments to function.
string | function - Post-aggregator function.
static
object[] postAggregations(list...)
Return array of post-aggregation specs.
Arguments
object[] | object... - Array of aggregation specs. They can be ones returned by Query.postAggregation() or raw JavaScript objects.
static
object query(type, value...)
Create SearchQuery spec.
Arguments
string | object - SearchQuery type:
insensitive_contains,
fragment. Or ready SearchQuerySpec object.
string | string[] | ...string - Value(s) to match. If
type is
fragment value (or all the values) is treated as array. If type is
insensitive_contains value is used as
string.
Query aggregation(type, name, [args...])
Add aggregation spec to
aggregations.
Arguments
string | object - Aggregation type:
cardinality,
count,
doubleSum,
hyperUnique,
javascript,
longSum,
max,
min. Or aggregation spec as JS object.
string - Aggregation output name.
...* - Aggregation specific arguments. Read above about arguments in Query.aggregation() description.
Query aggregations(list...)
Set
aggregations field.
Arguments
object[] | object... - Array of aggregation specs. Specs can be returned by Query.aggregation() or raw JavaScript objects.
Query bound(value)
Set
bound field for TimeBoundaryQuery.
Arguments
string - Must be either
"minTime" or
"maxTime". Otherwise error is thrown.
Query context(data)
Set
context field. Read more about it here.
Arguments
object
timeout
number
priority
number
queryId
string
useCache
boolean
populateCache
boolean
bySegment
boolean
finalize
boolean
Query dataSource(type, args...)
Set
dataSource field
Arguments
string | object - Data source type. Or data source as string or as object (DataSource structure).
...* - Arguments specific to each data source type.
Query#dataSource('table', name)
string - Name of data source.
Query#dataSource('query', subQuery)
object | Query - Sub-query as Query instance or raw query object.
Query dimension(dimension, [outputName], [extractFn])
Set DimensionSpec.
If first argument is an object, then just use it as DimensionSpec.
If not depending on arguments length creates default or extraction dimension spec.
If second or third argument is object ExtractionDimensionSpec is created.
In other cases DefaultDimensionSpec is created.
Arguments
string | object - Dimension to operate on. Or dimension definition as object.
string - Dimension output name.
object - Extraction function spec created by Query.extractionFunction() or raw JavaScript object.
Query dimensions(list...)
Set dimensions.
Arguments
string[] | ...string - Dimensions list.
Query filter(type, [args...])
Set filter spec.
Arguments
string | object - Filter type:
and,
javascript,
not,
or,
regex,
selector. Otherwise whole filter object can be specified as first argument.
...* - Filter-specific arguments. They are described in Query.filter() method description.
Query granularity(type, [args...])
Set granularity of query.
Arguments
string | object - Granularity as string or object. If
value is string it must be one of those:
all,
none,
minute,
fifteen_minute,
thirty_minute,
hour,
day plus
duration and
period which mean granularity spec object is created.
...* - Specific arguments (in case if
value is
period or
duration).
Query#granularity('duration', duration, [origin])
string | number - Duration value in ms.
string | number | Date - Start time (optional).
Query#granularity('period', period, [timeZone], [origin])
string - ISO-8601 duration format.
string - Timezone. Default: UTC (optional).
string | number | Date - Start time (optional).
Query having(type, [args...])
Set
having field.
Arguments
string | object - HavingSpec object or type:
and,
equalTo,
greaterThan,
lessThan,
not,
or.
...* - Arguments specific to spec type. They are described in Query.having().
Query interval(start, [end])
Add interval string to
intervals field.
Arguments
number | string | Date - Start time or interval string.
number | string | Date - End time.
Query intervals(intervals...)
Set intervals.
Arguments
string[] | ...string - List of interval strings.
Query limitSpec(type, limit, orderByColumns)
Set LimitSpec field.
Arguments
string | object - raw LimitSpec object or LimitSpec type.
number - Limit of records returned.
object[] | string[] - OrderBy specs array. Specs can be strings or results of Query.orderBy()
Query merge(value)
Set
merge field value.
Arguments
boolean - Merge all individual segment metadata results into a single result.
Query metric(type, [args...])
Set
TopNMetricSpec identified by
metric value.
Arguments
string | object -
TopNMetricSpec object or spec type:
alphaNumeric,
lexicographic,
numeric.
...* - Arguments specific to spec type. They are described below.
Query#metric('alphaNumeric', [previousStop])
string - The starting point of the lexicographic sort (optional).
Query#metric('lexicographic', [previousStop])
string - The starting point of the alpha-numeric sort (optional).
Query#metric('numeric', metric)
string - The actual metric field in which results will be sorted by.
Query postAggregation(type, name, [args...])
Add post-aggregation spec to
postAggregations array.
Arguments
string | object - Post-aggregation type:
arithmetic,
constant,
fieldAccess,
hyperUniqueCardinality,
javascript. It can be post-aggregation object itself.
string - Post-aggregation output name.
...* - Post-aggregation specific arguments. Read above about arguments in Query.postAggregation() method description.
Query postAggregations(list...)
Set
postAggregations field.
Arguments
object[] | object... - Array of aggregation specs. They can be ones returned by Query.postAggregation() or raw JavaScript objects.
Query query([type], value, caseSensitive)
Set SearchQuery spec (
query field).
Arguments
string | object - SearchQuery type:
insensitive_contains,
fragment,
contains. Or it can be
SearchQuerySpec object.
string | string[] - Value(s) to match. If
type is
fragment value is treated as array. If type is
insensitive_contains value is used as
string.
boolean - Whether strings should be compared as case sensitive or not. Has no effect for type
insensitive_contains.
Query queryType(type)
Set type of query. This method should be used only if you're using
Query base class. All the
Query descendants have
queryType field set automatically.
Arguments
string - Valid query type:
groupBy,
search,
segmentMetadata,
timeBoundary,
timeseries,
topN.
Query searchDimensions(list...)
Set
searchDimensions field.
Arguments
string[] | ...string - Dimensions list.
Query sort(type)
Set
sort field.
Arguments
string - Sorting type:
lexicographic or
strlen.
Query threshold(value)
Set
threshold value.
Arguments
number - Threshold number value.
Query toInclude(value)
Set
toInclude field - columns which should be returned in result.
Arguments
string | string[] | object -
all,
none or array of column names (list) or
toInclude raw spec data as object.
http://druid.io/docs/0.6.121/GroupByQuery.html
client
.groupBy()
.dataSource('sample_datasource')
.granularity('day')
.dimensions('dim1', 'dim2')
.limitSpec('default', 5000, ['dim1', 'metric1'])
.filter('and', [
Query.filter('selector', 'sample_dimension1', 'sample_value1'),
Query.filter('or', [
Query.filter('selector', 'sample_dimension2', 'sample_value2'),
Query.filter('selector', 'sample_dimension3', 'sample_value3')
])
])
.aggregation('longSum', 'sample_name1', 'sample_fieldName1')
.aggregation('doubleSum', 'sample_name2', 'sample_fieldName2')
.postAggregation('arithmetic', 'sample_divide', '/', [
Query.postAggregation('fieldAccess', 'sample_name1', 'sample_fieldName1'),
Query.postAggregation('fieldAccess', 'sample_name2', 'sample_fieldName2')
])
.intervals(new Date('2012-01-01T00:00:00.00'), new Date('2012-01-03T00:00:00.000'))
.having('greaterThan', 'sample_name1', 0)
.exec(/* result callback */)
http://druid.io/docs/0.6.121/SearchQuery.html
client
.search()
.dataSource('sample_datasource')
.granularity('day')
.searchDimensions('dim1', 'dim2')
.query('insensitive_contains', 'Ke')
.sort('lexicographic')
.intervals(new Date('2013-01-01T00:00:00.000'), new Date('2013-01-03T00:00:00.000'))
.exec(/* result callback */)
http://druid.io/docs/0.6.121/SegmentMetadataQuery.html
client
.segmentMetadata()
.dataSource('sample_datasource')
.intervals(new Date('2013-01-01'), new Date('2014-01-01'))
.exec(/* result callback */)
http://druid.io/docs/0.6.121/TimeBoundaryQuery.html
client
.timeBoundary()
.dataSource('sample_datasource')
.exec(/* result callback */)
http://druid.io/docs/0.6.121/TimeseriesQuery.html
client
.timeseries()
.dataSource('sample_datasource')
.granularity('day')
.filter('and', [
Query.filter('selector', 'sample_dimension1', 'sample_value1'),
Query.filter('or', [
Query.filter('selector', 'sample_dimension2', 'sample_value2'),
Query.filter('selector', 'sample_dimension3', 'sample_value3')
])
])
.aggregation('longSum', 'sample_name1', 'sample_fieldName1')
.aggregation('doubleSum', 'sample_name2', 'sample_fieldName2')
.postAggregation('arithmetic', 'sample_divide', '/', [
Query.postAggregation('fieldAccess', 'sample_name1', 'sample_fieldName1'),
Query.postAggregation('fieldAccess', 'sample_name2', 'sample_fieldName2')
])
.intervals(new Date('2013-01-01T00:00:00.000'), new Date('2013-01-03T00:00:00.000'))
.exec(/* result callback */)
http://druid.io/docs/0.6.121/TopNQuery.html
client
.topN()
.dataSource('sample_data')
.dimension('sample_dim')
.threshold(5)
.metric('count')
.granularity('all')
.filter('and', [
Query.filter('selector', 'dim1', 'some_value'),
Query.filter('selector', 'dim2', 'some_other_val')
])
.aggregation('longSum', 'count', 'count')
.aggregation('doubleSum', 'some_metric', 'some_metric')
.postAggregation('arithmetic', 'sample_divide', '/', [
Query.postAggregation('fieldAccess', 'some_metric', 'some_metric'),
Query.postAggregation('fieldAccess', 'count', 'count')
])
.intervals(new Date('2013-08-31T00:00:00.000'), new Date('2013-09-03T00:00:00.000'))
.exec(/* result callback */)
MIT
Package appears to be abandoned and not updated in a number of years. Missing support for many druid functions and doesn't seem to be maintained.