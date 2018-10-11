This repository contains a standalone web application (angularjs in src/client/druid.coffee ). The web app can be built into the druid source, and will be served by druid's built-in jetty server.

Standalone console build instructions

Prerequisites: node, compass

Install node packages: npm install

Install bower packages: bower install

The druid repo and this repo should be siblings under the same parent directory. The build-into-druid bash script will compile the coffeescript and the sass into the build directory, and then copy them into the druid source at ../druid/server/src/main/resources/static . If you wish to build to a different location, edit the DEST in build-into-druid .

Built-in proxy server

This repo also includes a webserver that can proxy to various druid installations if they are present in zookeeper. To run the server, export the dns name of your zookeeper and the discovery path into environment variables, and then run run-server , like so: