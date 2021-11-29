openbase logo
dropzone

by DropZone
6.0.0-beta.2 (see all)

Dropzone is an easy to use drag'n'drop library. It supports image previews and shows nice progress bars.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

374K

GitHub Stars

16.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

88

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Read All Reviews
Readme

Dropzone.js

Test and Release

Dropzone is a JavaScript library that turns any HTML element into a dropzone. This means that a user can drag and drop a file onto it, and Dropzone will display file previews and upload progress, and handle the upload for you via XHR.

It's fully configurable, can be styled according to your needs and is trusted by thousands.

Dropzone Screenshot

Quickstart

Install:

$ npm install --save dropzone
# or with yarn:
$ yarn add dropzone

Use as ES6 module (recommended):

import { Dropzone } from "dropzone";
const dropzone = new Dropzone("div#myId", { url: "/file/post" });

or use as CommonJS module:

const { Dropzone } = require("dropzone");
const dropzone = new Dropzone("div#myId", { url: "/file/post" });

👉 Checkout our example implementations for different bundlers

Not using a package manager or bundler?

Use the standalone files like this:

<script src="https://unpkg.com/dropzone@5/dist/min/dropzone.min.js"></script>
<link
  rel="stylesheet"
  href="https://unpkg.com/dropzone@5/dist/min/dropzone.min.css"
  type="text/css"
/>

<div class="my-dropzone"></div>

<script>
  // Dropzone has been added as a global variable.
  const dropzone = new Dropzone("div.my-dropzone", { url: "/file/post" });
</script>

⚠️ NOTE: We are currently moving away from IE support to make the library more lightweight. If you don't care about IE but about size, you can already opt into 6.0.0-beta.1. Please make sure to pin the specific version since parts of the API might change slightly. You can always read about the changes in the CHANGELOG file.

Community

If you need support please use the discussions section or stackoverflow with the dropzone.js tag and not the GitHub issues tracker. Only post an issue here if you think you discovered a bug.

If you have a feature request or want to discuss something, please use the discussions as well.

⚠️ Please read the contributing guidelines before you start working on Dropzone!

Main features ✅

  • Beautiful by default
  • Image thumbnail previews. Simply register the callback thumbnail(file, data) and display the image wherever you like
  • High-DPI screen support
  • Multiple files and synchronous uploads
  • Progress updates
  • Support for large files
    • Chunked uploads (upload large files in smaller chunks)
  • Support for Amazon S3 Multipart upload
  • Complete theming. The look and feel of Dropzone is just the default theme. You can define everything yourself by overwriting the default event listeners.
  • Browser image resizing (resize the images before you upload them to your server)
  • Well tested

MIT License

See LICENSE file

100
Jin Jose ManuelPerú45 Ratings26 Reviews
Informatic Engineering student at Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú. Full Stack developer. Also intermediate level Aws architect. Fav. technologies: re
5 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

I used to install this library everytime I had to make a module for uploading files to a server. I really like the image previews. However, if I got to work on a react app, now I preffer to use @dropzone-ui/react, wich is, indeed, inspired in this amazing lib.

0
Ginni Tsukino15 Ratings2 Reviews
5 months ago
Great Documentation
Hard to Use

I've used this library in some web applications. It is a very complete library because it has a lot of methods. The best feature is the upload files function. However it is a bit hard to use.

1
JinSSJ3
Mahavir VataliyaINDIA53 Ratings0 Reviews
Computer Engineer, Software Developer Language : Java, PHP, Python, HTML, CSS, JavaScript.
13 days ago
Jacky26 Ratings0 Reviews
2 months ago
IshmamBangladesh31 Ratings0 Reviews
- Aspiring full-stack developer (MERN) - JavaScript enthusiast
2 months ago

