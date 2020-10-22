A javascript library to give file dropping super-powers to any HTML element.
Wouldn't it be great if you could drop files in any HTML element?
Well now you can! 🎉
When files get dropped or selected into your element you will retrieve them as File objects. This means you can do anything you want with the dropped/selected files!
Here are some concrete usecases.
You can see the library in action here.
const Droppable = require('droppable');
const droppable = new Droppable({
element: document.querySelector('#my-droppable-element')
})
droppable.onFilesDropped((files) => {
console.log('Files were dropped:', files);
});
// Clean up when you're done!
droppable.destroy();
|✔
|✔
|10+ ✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
npm install droppable
The library is also available as a standalone script in multiple formats (UMD, ES5, ES6 ...).
You can get the latest version from
/dist or the stable one from the releases page.
onFilesDropped returns a function which when called removes the event listener
const eventRemover = droppable.onFilesDropped((files) => {
console.log('Files were dropped on the element:', files);
});
eventRemover();
const latestDroppedFiles = droppable.getLatestDroppedFiles();
Sometimes you will want to prompt the users for files without them dropping files or clicking the element.
droppable.promptForFiles();
This is by default
true
The user will be prompted for files when the droppable element is clicked
// On instantiation
const droppable = new Droppable({
element,
isClickable: true
})
// On runtime
droppable.setIsClickable(true);
The user won't be prompted for files when the droppable element is clicked
// On instantiation
const droppable = new Droppable({
element,
isClickable: false
})
// On runtime
droppable.setIsClickable(false);
This is by default
true
The user will be able to drop or select multiple files.
// On instantiation
const droppable = new Droppable({
element,
acceptsMultipleFiles: true
})
// On runtime
droppable.setAcceptsMultipleFiles(true);
The user will be able to drop or select one single file.
// On instantiation
const droppable = new Droppable({
element,
acceptsMultipleFiles: false
})
// On runtime
droppable.setAcceptsMultipleFiles(false);
This is by default
true
The class
dragover will be added to the droppable element when files are being dragged on it.
// On instantiation
const droppable = new Droppable({
element,
appendStatusClasses: true
})
// On runtime
droppable.setAppendStatusClasses(true);
The class
dragover won't be added to the droppable element when files are being dragged on it.
// On instantiation
const droppable = new Droppable({
element,
appendStatusClasses: false
})
// On runtime
droppable.setAppendStatusClasses(false);
The library attaches several events to the HTML element made droppable.
The
destroy function not only removes all of them but also the onFilesDropped listeners.
droppable.destroy();
The library makes the droppable elements accesible, this means that they can get focused by the user.
Your browser by default adds an outline to the focused items. To remove it, in your css:
#your-droppable-item:focus{
outline: 0;
}
In your css:
#your-droppable-item:focus:not(:active){
// Here you can do anything! For example adding a shadow
box-shadow: 0 0 0 0.125em rgba(111, 14, 217, 0.25);
}
git clone git@github.com:lifenautjoe/droppable.git
npm t: Run test suite
npm start: Runs
npm run build in watch mode
npm run test:watch: Run test suite in interactive watch mode
npm run test:prod: Run linting and generate coverage
npm run build: Generate bundles and typings, create docs
npm run lint: Lints code
npm run commit: Commit using conventional commit style (husky will tell you to use it if you haven't 😉)
