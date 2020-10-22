A javascript library to give file dropping super-powers to any HTML element.

Motivation

Wouldn't it be great if you could drop files in any HTML element?

Well now you can! 🎉

Features

Restrict drop to single or multiple files

CSS class added when files are being dragged on top of the HTML element (configurable)

Clicking on the html element also prompts user for files (configurable)

Zero dependencies

Tiny! (~4 KB Minified)

Accessibility support

Usecases

When files get dropped or selected into your element you will retrieve them as File objects. This means you can do anything you want with the dropped/selected files!

Here are some concrete usecases.

Upload the files (e.g. chat media/attachment, file chunking, file sharing)

Edit the files (e.g. Text editor, image editor)

Inspect the files (e.g. syntax validator, file stats)

Encrypt the files (Yes you can)

Demo

You can see the library in action here.

Basic usage

const Droppable = require ( 'droppable' ); const droppable = new Droppable({ element: document .querySelector( '#my-droppable-element' ) }) droppable.onFilesDropped( ( files ) => { console .log( 'Files were dropped:' , files); }); droppable.destroy();

Browser Compatibility

Installation

npm

npm install droppable

Scripts

The library is also available as a standalone script in multiple formats (UMD, ES5, ES6 ...).

You can get the latest version from /dist or the stable one from the releases page.

Advanced usage

Create a droppable element

const Droppable = require ( 'droppable' ); const droppable = new Droppable({ element: document .querySelector( '#my-droppable-element' ) });

Listen for dropped files

droppable.onFilesDropped( ( files ) => { console .log( 'Files were dropped:' , files); });

Remove listener for dropped files

onFilesDropped returns a function which when called removes the event listener

const eventRemover = droppable.onFilesDropped( ( files ) => { console .log( 'Files were dropped on the element:' , files); }); eventRemover();

Get the latest dropped files

const latestDroppedFiles = droppable.getLatestDroppedFiles();

Trigger prompt for files

Sometimes you will want to prompt the users for files without them dropping files or clicking the element.

droppable.promptForFiles();

Enable prompt for files when clicked

This is by default true

The user will be prompted for files when the droppable element is clicked

const droppable = new Droppable({ element, isClickable: true }) droppable.setIsClickable( true );

Disable prompt for files when clicked

The user won't be prompted for files when the droppable element is clicked

const droppable = new Droppable({ element, isClickable: false }) droppable.setIsClickable( false );

Enable multiple files drop

This is by default true

The user will be able to drop or select multiple files.

const droppable = new Droppable({ element, acceptsMultipleFiles: true }) droppable.setAcceptsMultipleFiles( true );

Disable multiple files drop

The user will be able to drop or select one single file.

const droppable = new Droppable({ element, acceptsMultipleFiles: false }) droppable.setAcceptsMultipleFiles( false );

Enable append CSS class when files are dragged on element

This is by default true

The class dragover will be added to the droppable element when files are being dragged on it.

const droppable = new Droppable({ element, appendStatusClasses: true }) droppable.setAppendStatusClasses( true );

Disable append CSS class when files are dragged on element

The class dragover won't be added to the droppable element when files are being dragged on it.

const droppable = new Droppable({ element, appendStatusClasses: false }) droppable.setAppendStatusClasses( false );

Destroy

The library attaches several events to the HTML element made droppable. The destroy function not only removes all of them but also the onFilesDropped listeners.

droppable.destroy();

FAQ

My droppable element has a border around it when focused

The library makes the droppable elements accesible, this means that they can get focused by the user.

Your browser by default adds an outline to the focused items. To remove it, in your css:

#your-droppable-item :focus { outline : 0 ; }

I want to add a style to my droppable element when focused

In your css:

#your-droppable-item :focus :not( :active) { // Here you can do anything! For example adding a shadow box-shadow : 0 0 0 0.125em rgba (111, 14, 217, 0.25); }

Development

Clone the repository

git clone git@github.com:lifenautjoe/droppable.git

Use npm commands

npm t : Run test suite

: Run test suite npm start : Runs npm run build in watch mode

npm run test:watch : Run test suite in interactive watch mode

npm run test:prod : Run linting and generate coverage

npm run build : Generate bundles and typings, create docs

npm run lint : Lints code

npm run commit : Commit using conventional commit style (husky will tell you to use it if you haven't 😉)

Author Joel Hernandez