droply

by codeunitedio
0.0.3 (see all)

A tiny Dropzone.js wrapper for Vue 2

Overview

Readme

npm version

vue version

Introduction

Droply is a tiny Dropzone wrapper for the VueJS 2.

Installation

NPM Based WorkFlows

This is a recommended way of installation. You can use either npm or yarn package manager:

$ yarn add droply --dev

Browser Globals

Just include vue and droply from the NPM CDN and you're ready to go:

<!-- use the latest release -->
<script src="https://npmcdn.com/droply@latest"></script>

<!-- or point to a specific release -->
<script src="https://npmcdn.com/droply@0.0.2"></script>

Usage

You'll also need to load the FontAwesome icon kit:

<link href="//maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/font-awesome/4.7.0/css/font-awesome.min.css" rel="stylesheet">

Next step is to import the module:

import Droply from 'droply'

Then you can register it globaly using Vue.component() or inside a components object.

Example

<template>
    <div class="container">
        <div class="row justify-content-md-center">
            <div class="col-6">
                <p class="text-center">
                    This is as simple Dropzone demo using Vue.js
                </p>
                <droply id="myDroply"
                        ref="droplyOne"
                        url="https://httpbin.org/post"
                        upload-message-text="Drop file(s) to upload <br><strong>or click</strong>"
                        @droply-file-added="onFileAdded"
                        @droply-removed-file="onFileRemoved"
                        @droply-success="onSuccess">
                </droply>
            </div>
        </div>
        <div class="row justify-content-md-center">
            <div class="col-2 text-center">
                <button v-if="showRemoveAllButton" class="btn btn-primary" @click="removeAll()">Remove all</button>
            </div>
        </div>
    </div>
</template>

<style>
    @import url('https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.0.0-alpha.6/css/bootstrap.min.css');
    
    html, body {
        height: 100vh;
        background-color: #F9F9F9;
    }
    .row {
        margin-top: 1rem;
    }
</style>

<script>
  import Droply from 'droply'

  export default {
    name: 'MainApp',
    components: {
      Droply
    },
    data () {
      return {
        processQueue: false,
        showRemoveAllButton: false
      }
    },
    methods: {
      onFileAdded() {
        this.showRemoveAllButton = true
      },
      onFileRemoved() {
        this.showRemoveAllButton = false
      },
      onSuccess(file) {
        console.log('A file was successfully uploaded')
      },
      removeAll() {
        this.$refs.droplyOne.removeAllFiles()
      }
    }
  }
</script>

License

Droply is open-sourced software licensed under the MIT license

