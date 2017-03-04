Introduction

Droply is a tiny Dropzone wrapper for the VueJS 2.

Installation

NPM Based WorkFlows

This is a recommended way of installation. You can use either npm or yarn package manager:

$ yarn add droply --dev

Browser Globals

Just include vue and droply from the NPM CDN and you're ready to go:

< script src = "https://npmcdn.com/droply@latest" > </ script > < script src = "https://npmcdn.com/droply@0.0.2" > </ script >

Usage

You'll also need to load the FontAwesome icon kit:

< link href = "//maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/font-awesome/4.7.0/css/font-awesome.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" >

Next step is to import the module:

import Droply from 'droply'

Then you can register it globaly using Vue.component() or inside a components object.

Example

< template > < div class = "container" > < div class = "row justify-content-md-center" > < div class = "col-6" > < p class = "text-center" > This is as simple Dropzone demo using Vue.js </ p > < droply id = "myDroply" ref = "droplyOne" url = "https://httpbin.org/post" upload-message-text = "Drop file(s) to upload <br><strong>or click</strong>" @ droply-file-added = "onFileAdded" @ droply-removed-file = "onFileRemoved" @ droply-success = "onSuccess" > </ droply > </ div > </ div > < div class = "row justify-content-md-center" > < div class = "col-2 text-center" > < button v-if = "showRemoveAllButton" class = "btn btn-primary" @ click = "removeAll()" > Remove all </ button > </ div > </ div > </ div > </ template > < style > @ import url( 'https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.0.0-alpha.6/css/bootstrap.min.css' ); html , body { height : 100vh ; background-color : #F9F9F9 ; } .row { margin-top : 1rem ; } </ style > < script > import Droply from 'droply' export default { name : 'MainApp' , components : { Droply }, data () { return { processQueue : false , showRemoveAllButton : false } }, methods : { onFileAdded() { this .showRemoveAllButton = true }, onFileRemoved() { this .showRemoveAllButton = false }, onSuccess(file) { console .log( 'A file was successfully uploaded' ) }, removeAll() { this .$refs.droplyOne.removeAllFiles() } } } </ script >

License

Droply is open-sourced software licensed under the MIT license