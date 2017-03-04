Droply is a tiny Dropzone wrapper for the VueJS 2.
This is a recommended way of installation. You can use either npm or yarn package manager:
$ yarn add droply --dev
Just include
vue and
droply from the NPM CDN and you're ready to go:
<!-- use the latest release -->
<script src="https://npmcdn.com/droply@latest"></script>
<!-- or point to a specific release -->
<script src="https://npmcdn.com/droply@0.0.2"></script>
You'll also need to load the FontAwesome icon kit:
<link href="//maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/font-awesome/4.7.0/css/font-awesome.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
Next step is to import the module:
import Droply from 'droply'
Then you can register it globaly using Vue.component() or inside a components object.
<template>
<div class="container">
<div class="row justify-content-md-center">
<div class="col-6">
<p class="text-center">
This is as simple Dropzone demo using Vue.js
</p>
<droply id="myDroply"
ref="droplyOne"
url="https://httpbin.org/post"
upload-message-text="Drop file(s) to upload <br><strong>or click</strong>"
@droply-file-added="onFileAdded"
@droply-removed-file="onFileRemoved"
@droply-success="onSuccess">
</droply>
</div>
</div>
<div class="row justify-content-md-center">
<div class="col-2 text-center">
<button v-if="showRemoveAllButton" class="btn btn-primary" @click="removeAll()">Remove all</button>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</template>
<style>
@import url('https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.0.0-alpha.6/css/bootstrap.min.css');
html, body {
height: 100vh;
background-color: #F9F9F9;
}
.row {
margin-top: 1rem;
}
</style>
<script>
import Droply from 'droply'
export default {
name: 'MainApp',
components: {
Droply
},
data () {
return {
processQueue: false,
showRemoveAllButton: false
}
},
methods: {
onFileAdded() {
this.showRemoveAllButton = true
},
onFileRemoved() {
this.showRemoveAllButton = false
},
onSuccess(file) {
console.log('A file was successfully uploaded')
},
removeAll() {
this.$refs.droplyOne.removeAllFiles()
}
}
}
</script>
Droply is open-sourced software licensed under the MIT license