If you're using jQuery:
$("#ID").dropkick( options );
Pure JS:
new Dropkick( HTMLSelectELement, Options ); or
new Dropkick( "ID", Options ); in your script
You can install DropKick.js using npm:
npm install dropkickjs --save-dev
See Dropkickjs.com for full docs.
Cross browser testing is provided by BrowserStack! They have generously provided automated testing for us.
Run
yarn docs and it will build the docs from source.
DropKick WordPress Plugin By Mahfuzul Hasan
https://wordpress.org/plugins/wp-dropkick/
Search for bugs ruthlessly and call any vermin to our attention!