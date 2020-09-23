Override your input files with style.
Demo here : http://jeremyfagis.github.io/dropify
jQuery is required to do the magic.
Clone the project in your workspace
$ git clone git@github.com:JeremyFagis/dropify.git
$ cd dropify
Download packages
$ npm install
Compile assets
$ gulp build
# All compilations and watch. You will have minified and not minified files.
$ gulp
# Dev compilation (watch & no-minification)
$ gulp --dev
# Prod compilation, you will have minified and not minified files
$ gulp build
# Prod compilation, you will have only minified files
$ gulp build --dev
$ npm install dropify
$ bower install dropify
You have to include dist/js/dropify.js, dist/css/dropify.css and dist/fonts/* to your project, then you just have to init the jQuery plugin like that :
$('.dropify').dropify();
<input type="file" class="dropify" data-default-file="url_of_your_file" />
<input type="file" class="dropify" data-height="300" />
<input type="file" class="dropify" data-max-file-size="3M" />
<input type="file" class="dropify" data-min-width="400" />
<input type="file" class="dropify" data-max-width="1000" />
<input type="file" class="dropify" data-min-height="400" />
<input type="file" class="dropify" data-max-height="1000" />
<input type="file" class="dropify" disabled="disabled" />
<input type="file" class="dropify" data-show-remove="false" />
<input type="file" class="dropify" data-show-loader="false" />
<input type="file" class="dropify" data-show-errors="true" />
<input type="file" class="dropify" data-errors-position="outside" />
<input type="file" class="dropify" data-allowed-formats="portrait square" />
<input type="file" class="dropify" data-allowed-file-extensions="pdf png psd" />
<input type="file" class="dropify" data-max-file-size-preview="3M" />
$('.dropify').dropify({
messages: {
'default': 'Drag and drop a file here or click',
'replace': 'Drag and drop or click to replace',
'remove': 'Remove',
'error': 'Ooops, something wrong happended.'
}
});
$('.dropify').dropify({
error: {
'fileSize': 'The file size is too big ({{ value }} max).',
'minWidth': 'The image width is too small ({{ value }}}px min).',
'maxWidth': 'The image width is too big ({{ value }}}px max).',
'minHeight': 'The image height is too small ({{ value }}}px min).',
'maxHeight': 'The image height is too big ({{ value }}px max).',
'imageFormat': 'The image format is not allowed ({{ value }} only).'
}
});
$('.dropify').dropify({
tpl: {
wrap: '<div class="dropify-wrapper"></div>',
loader: '<div class="dropify-loader"></div>',
message: '<div class="dropify-message"><span class="file-icon" /> <p>{{ default }}</p></div>',
preview: '<div class="dropify-preview"><span class="dropify-render"></span><div class="dropify-infos"><div class="dropify-infos-inner"><p class="dropify-infos-message">{{ replace }}</p></div></div></div>',
filename: '<p class="dropify-filename"><span class="file-icon"></span> <span class="dropify-filename-inner"></span></p>',
clearButton: '<button type="button" class="dropify-clear">{{ remove }}</button>',
errorLine: '<p class="dropify-error">{{ error }}</p>',
errorsContainer: '<div class="dropify-errors-container"><ul></ul></div>'
}
});
var drEvent = $('.dropify').dropify();
drEvent.on('dropify.beforeClear', function(event, element){
return confirm("Do you really want to delete \"" + element.filename + "\" ?");
});
var drEvent = $('.dropify').dropify();
drEvent.on('dropify.afterClear', function(event, element){
alert('File deleted');
});
var drEvent = $('.dropify').dropify();
drEvent.on('dropify.errors', function(event, element){
alert('Has Errors!');
});
var drEvent = $('.dropify').dropify();
drEvent.on('dropify.error.fileSize', function(event, element){
alert('Filesize error message!');
});
drEvent.on('dropify.error.minWidth', function(event, element){
alert('Min width error message!');
});
drEvent.on('dropify.error.maxWidth', function(event, element){
alert('Max width error message!');
});
drEvent.on('dropify.error.minHeight', function(event, element){
alert('Min height error message!');
});
drEvent.on('dropify.error.maxHeight', function(event, element){
alert('Max height error message!');
});
drEvent.on('dropify.error.imageFormat', function(event, element){
alert('Image format error message!');
});