⚠️ Repository archived ⚠️

Dropify

Override your input files with style.

Demo here : http://jeremyfagis.github.io/dropify

Dependency

jQuery is required to do the magic.

Installation

Clone the project in your workspace

git clone git@github.com:JeremyFagis/dropify.git cd dropify

Download packages

npm install

Compile assets

gulp build

Compilation

$ gulp $ gulp --dev $ gulp build $ gulp build --dev

NPM Package

www.npmjs.com/package/dropify

npm install dropify

Bower Package

bower install dropify

Usage

You have to include dist/js/dropify.js, dist/css/dropify.css and dist/fonts/* to your project, then you just have to init the jQuery plugin like that :

$( '.dropify' ).dropify();

Options

defaultFile: If there is a default file on the input. You can use options when you use the plugin or directly data-default-file="url_of_your_file" on you DOM element (it's recommended).

< input type = "file" class = "dropify" data-default-file = "url_of_your_file" />

height: Set the height of your dropify element. For exemple you want 300px height, you have to add the attribute data-height="300" on your DOM element.

< input type = "file" class = "dropify" data-height = "300" />

maxFileSize: Set the max filesize of the uploaded document. An error will be display if the file size is bigger than the option. You can use unit like K, M and G.

< input type = "file" class = "dropify" data-max-file-size = "3M" />

minWidth: Set the min width allowed. An error will be display if the width is smaller than the option.

< input type = "file" class = "dropify" data-min-width = "400" />

maxWidth: Set the max width allowed. An error will be display if the width is bigger than the option.

< input type = "file" class = "dropify" data-max-width = "1000" />

minHeight: Set the min height allowed. An error will be display if the height is smaller than the option.

< input type = "file" class = "dropify" data-min-height = "400" />

maxHeight: Set the max height allowed. An error will be display if the height is bigger than the option.

< input type = "file" class = "dropify" data-max-height = "1000" />

disabled: You can disable the input if you add the attr disabled="disabled".

< input type = "file" class = "dropify" disabled = "disabled" />

showRemove: You can hide the remove button if you add the attr data-show-remove="false". Default: true.

< input type = "file" class = "dropify" data-show-remove = "false" />

showLoader: You can hide the loader if you add the attr data-show-loader="false". Default: true.

< input type = "file" class = "dropify" data-show-loader = "false" />

showErrors: You can hide errors if you add the attr data-show-loader="false". Default: true.

< input type = "file" class = "dropify" data-show-errors = "true" />

errorsPosition: You can choose where you want to display the errors, overlay or outside. Default: overlay.

< input type = "file" class = "dropify" data-errors-position = "outside" />

allowedFormats: You can allow/deny pictures formats. If you add the attr data-allowed-formats="portrait square" only portrait and square picture will be allowed. Default: ['portrait', 'square', 'landscape'].

< input type = "file" class = "dropify" data-allowed-formats = "portrait square" />

allowedFileExtensions: You can allow only some file extensions. If you add the attr data-allowed-file-extensions="pdf png psd" only PDF, PNG and PSD files will be allowed. By default, everything is allowed. Default: ['*'].

< input type = "file" class = "dropify" data-allowed-file-extensions = "pdf png psd" />

maxFileSizePreview: Set the max filesize of the previewed document (if it's an image). If the file size is bigger than the option, it will be only the file icon and disabled the preview. You can use unit like K, M and G.

< input type = "file" class = "dropify" data-max-file-size-preview = "3M" />

messages: You can translate default messages. You just have to add an options array when you init the plugin. This messages will be replaced in the tpl option.

$( '.dropify' ).dropify({ messages : { 'default' : 'Drag and drop a file here or click' , 'replace' : 'Drag and drop or click to replace' , 'remove' : 'Remove' , 'error' : 'Ooops, something wrong happended.' } });

error: You can translate default errors messages. You just have to add an options array when you init the plugin. {{ value }} text will be replaced by the option.

$( '.dropify' ).dropify({ error : { 'fileSize' : 'The file size is too big ({{ value }} max).' , 'minWidth' : 'The image width is too small ({{ value }}}px min).' , 'maxWidth' : 'The image width is too big ({{ value }}}px max).' , 'minHeight' : 'The image height is too small ({{ value }}}px min).' , 'maxHeight' : 'The image height is too big ({{ value }}px max).' , 'imageFormat' : 'The image format is not allowed ({{ value }} only).' } });

tpl: You can update default template. You just have to add an options array when you init the plugin.

$( '.dropify' ).dropify({ tpl : { wrap : '<div class="dropify-wrapper"></div>' , loader : '<div class="dropify-loader"></div>' , message : '<div class="dropify-message"><span class="file-icon" /> <p>{{ default }}</p></div>' , preview : '<div class="dropify-preview"><span class="dropify-render"></span><div class="dropify-infos"><div class="dropify-infos-inner"><p class="dropify-infos-message">{{ replace }}</p></div></div></div>' , filename : '<p class="dropify-filename"><span class="file-icon"></span> <span class="dropify-filename-inner"></span></p>' , clearButton : '<button type="button" class="dropify-clear">{{ remove }}</button>' , errorLine : '<p class="dropify-error">{{ error }}</p>' , errorsContainer : '<div class="dropify-errors-container"><ul></ul></div>' } });

Events

dropify.beforeClear: This event is called when you click on the "remove" button, just before clearing the Dropify. You can access to all the Dropify object properties using element.xxxx. See how to use it.

var drEvent = $( '.dropify' ).dropify(); drEvent.on( 'dropify.beforeClear' , function ( event, element ) { return confirm( "Do you really want to delete \"" + element.filename + "\" ?" ); });

dropify.afterClear: This event is called after the Dropify is clear. You can access to all the Dropify object properties using element.xxxx. See how to use it.

var drEvent = $( '.dropify' ).dropify(); drEvent.on( 'dropify.afterClear' , function ( event, element ) { alert( 'File deleted' ); });

dropify.errors: This event is called when there is one or more error during process. See how to use it.

var drEvent = $( '.dropify' ).dropify(); drEvent.on( 'dropify.errors' , function ( event, element ) { alert( 'Has Errors!' ); });

dropify.error.xxxxx: In addition to the event dropify.errors:, you can bind errors events one by one. See how to use it.