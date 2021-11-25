Node
fs wrapper for Dropbox. Wraps the Dropbox javascript module with an async
fs-like API so it can be used where a fileSystem API is expected.
To use this module you'll need a Dropbox Access Token.
$ npm install --save dropbox-fs
const dfs = require('dropbox-fs')({
apiKey: 'DROPBOX_API_KEY_HERE'
});
dfs.readdir('/Public', (err, result) => {
console.log(result); // Array of files and folders
});
Promises are also supported.
const dfs = require('dropbox-fs/promises')({
apiKey: 'DROPBOX_API_KEY_HERE'
});
You can also pass in a
client option if you’re using your own
dropbox module instead of the
apiKey.
If you'd like some peace of mind then there's a read-only option too:
const dfs = require('dropbox-fs/readonly')({
apiKey: 'DROPBOX_API_KEY_HERE'
});
// Methods that might change data now return an error without performing any action:
// - mkdir
// - rename
// - rmdir
// - unlink
// - writeFile
dfs.unlink('/Public', (err) => {
console.log(err); // Message saying `unlink` is not supported in read-only
});
This module exposes the following methods:
Reads a directory and returns a list of files and folders inside.
dfs.readdir('/', (err, result) => {
console.log(result);
});
path:
String|Buffer
callback:
Function
Creates a directory.
dfs.mkdir('/Public/Resume', (err, stat) => {
console.log(stat.name); // Resume
console.log(stat.isDirectory()); // true
});
path:
String|Buffer
callback:
Function
Deletes a directory.
dfs.rmdir('/Public/Resume', err => {
if (!err) {
console.log('Deleted.');
}
});
path:
String|Buffer
callback:
Function
Reads a file and returns it’s contents.
// Buffer:
dfs.readFile('/Work/doc.txt', (err, result) => {
console.log(result.toString('utf8'));
});
// String
dfs.readFile('/Work/doc.txt', {encoding: 'utf8'}, (err, result) => {
console.log(result);
});
path:
String|Buffer
options: Optional
String|Object
encoding:
String
callback:
Function
If you pass a string as the
options parameter, it will be used as
options.encoding. If you don’t provide an encoding, a raw
Buffer will be passed to the callback.
Writes a file to the remote API and returns it’s
stat.
const content = fs.readFileSync('./localfile.md');
dfs.writeFile('/Public/doc.md', content, {encoding: 'utf8'}, (err, stat) => {
console.log(stat.name); // doc.md
});
path:
String|Buffer
data:
String|Buffer
options: Optional
String|Object
encoding:
String
overwrite:
Boolean Default:
true.
callback:
Function
Renames a file (moves it to a new location).
dfs.rename('/Public/doc.md', '/Backups/doc-backup.md', err => {
if err {
console.error('Failed!');
} else {
console.log('Moved!');
}
});
path:
String|Buffer
data:
String|Buffer
callback:
Function
Returns the file/folder information.
dfs.stat('/Some/Remote/Folder/', (err, stat) => {
console.log(stat.isDirectory()); // true
console.log(stat.name); // Folder
});
path:
String|Buffer
callback:
Function
err:
null|Error
stat: Stat Object
Deletes a file.
dfs.unlink('/Path/To/file.txt', err => {
if (!err) {
console.log('Deleted!');
}
});
path:
String|Buffer
callback:
Function
Creates a readable stream.
const stream = fs.createReadStream('/test/test1.txt');
stream.on('data', data => {
console.log('data', data);
});
stream.on('end', () => {
console.log('stream finished');
});
path:
String|Buffer
Creates a writable stream.
const stream = fs.createWriteStream('/test/test1.txt');
someStream().pipe(stream).on('finish', () => {
console.log('write stream finished');
});
path:
String|Buffer
The stat object that is returned from
writeFile() and
stat() contains two methods in addition to some standard information like
name, etc:
stat.isDirectory() Returns
true if the target is a directory
stat.isFile() Returns
true if the target is a file
This software is released under the MIT License.