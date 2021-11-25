Node fs wrapper for Dropbox. Wraps the Dropbox javascript module with an async fs -like API so it can be used where a fileSystem API is expected.

Installation

To use this module you'll need a Dropbox Access Token.

$ npm install --save dropbox-fs

Usage

const dfs = require ( 'dropbox-fs' )({ apiKey : 'DROPBOX_API_KEY_HERE' }); dfs.readdir( '/Public' , (err, result) => { console .log(result); });

Promises are also supported.

const dfs = require ( 'dropbox-fs/promises' )({ apiKey : 'DROPBOX_API_KEY_HERE' });

You can also pass in a client option if you’re using your own dropbox module instead of the apiKey .

If you'd like some peace of mind then there's a read-only option too:

const dfs = require ( 'dropbox-fs/readonly' )({ apiKey : 'DROPBOX_API_KEY_HERE' }); dfs.unlink( '/Public' , (err) => { console .log(err); });

API

This module exposes the following methods:

Reads a directory and returns a list of files and folders inside.

dfs.readdir( '/' , (err, result) => { console .log(result); });

path : String|Buffer

: callback : Function

Creates a directory.

dfs.mkdir( '/Public/Resume' , (err, stat) => { console .log(stat.name); console .log(stat.isDirectory()); });

path : String|Buffer

: callback : Function

Deletes a directory.

dfs.rmdir( '/Public/Resume' , err => { if (!err) { console .log( 'Deleted.' ); } });

path : String|Buffer

: callback : Function

Reads a file and returns it’s contents.

dfs.readFile( '/Work/doc.txt' , (err, result) => { console .log(result.toString( 'utf8' )); }); dfs.readFile( '/Work/doc.txt' , { encoding : 'utf8' }, (err, result) => { console .log(result); });

path : String|Buffer

: options : Optional String|Object encoding : String

: Optional callback : Function

If you pass a string as the options parameter, it will be used as options.encoding . If you don’t provide an encoding, a raw Buffer will be passed to the callback.

Writes a file to the remote API and returns it’s stat .

const content = fs.readFileSync( './localfile.md' ); dfs.writeFile( '/Public/doc.md' , content, { encoding : 'utf8' }, (err, stat) => { console .log(stat.name); });

path : String|Buffer

: data : String|Buffer

: options : Optional String|Object encoding : String overwrite : Boolean Default: true .

: Optional callback : Function

Renames a file (moves it to a new location).

dfs.rename( '/Public/doc.md' , '/Backups/doc-backup.md' , err => { if err { console .error( 'Failed!' ); } else { console .log( 'Moved!' ); } });

path : String|Buffer

: data : String|Buffer

: callback : Function

Returns the file/folder information.

dfs.stat( '/Some/Remote/Folder/' , (err, stat) => { console .log(stat.isDirectory()); console .log(stat.name); });

path : String|Buffer

: callback : Function err : null|Error stat : Stat Object

:

Deletes a file.

dfs.unlink( '/Path/To/file.txt' , err => { if (!err) { console .log( 'Deleted!' ); } });

path : String|Buffer

: callback : Function

Creates a readable stream.

const stream = fs.createReadStream( '/test/test1.txt' ); stream.on( 'data' , data => { console .log( 'data' , data); }); stream.on( 'end' , () => { console .log( 'stream finished' ); });

path : String|Buffer

Creates a writable stream.

const stream = fs.createWriteStream( '/test/test1.txt' ); someStream().pipe(stream).on( 'finish' , () => { console .log( 'write stream finished' ); });

path : String|Buffer

Stat Object

The stat object that is returned from writeFile() and stat() contains two methods in addition to some standard information like name , etc:

stat.isDirectory() Returns true if the target is a directory

Returns if the target is a directory stat.isFile() Returns true if the target is a file

License

This software is released under the MIT License.