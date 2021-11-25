openbase logo
df

dropbox-fs

by Sallar
1.0.0 (see all)

📦 Node FS wrapper for Dropbox

Readme

dropbox-fs Build Status codecov npm version

Node fs wrapper for Dropbox. Wraps the Dropbox javascript module with an async fs-like API so it can be used where a fileSystem API is expected.

Installation

To use this module you'll need a Dropbox Access Token.

$ npm install --save dropbox-fs

Usage

const dfs = require('dropbox-fs')({
    apiKey: 'DROPBOX_API_KEY_HERE'
});

dfs.readdir('/Public', (err, result) => {
    console.log(result); // Array of files and folders
});

Promises are also supported.

const dfs = require('dropbox-fs/promises')({
    apiKey: 'DROPBOX_API_KEY_HERE'
});

You can also pass in a client option if you’re using your own dropbox module instead of the apiKey.

If you'd like some peace of mind then there's a read-only option too:

const dfs = require('dropbox-fs/readonly')({
    apiKey: 'DROPBOX_API_KEY_HERE'
});

// Methods that might change data now return an error without performing any action:
// - mkdir
// - rename
// - rmdir
// - unlink
// - writeFile

dfs.unlink('/Public', (err) => {
    console.log(err); // Message saying `unlink` is not supported in read-only
});

API

This module exposes the following methods:

readdir(path[, options], callback)

Reads a directory and returns a list of files and folders inside.

dfs.readdir('/', (err, result) => {
    console.log(result);
});
  • path: String|Buffer
  • callback: Function

mkdir(path, callback)

Creates a directory.

dfs.mkdir('/Public/Resume', (err, stat) => {
    console.log(stat.name); // Resume
    console.log(stat.isDirectory()); // true
});
  • path: String|Buffer
  • callback: Function

rmdir(path, callback)

Deletes a directory.

dfs.rmdir('/Public/Resume', err => {
    if (!err) {
        console.log('Deleted.');
    }
});
  • path: String|Buffer
  • callback: Function

readFile(path[, options], callback)

Reads a file and returns it’s contents.

// Buffer:
dfs.readFile('/Work/doc.txt', (err, result) => {
    console.log(result.toString('utf8'));
});

// String
dfs.readFile('/Work/doc.txt', {encoding: 'utf8'}, (err, result) => {
    console.log(result);
});
  • path: String|Buffer
  • options: Optional String|Object
    • encoding: String
  • callback: Function

If you pass a string as the options parameter, it will be used as options.encoding. If you don’t provide an encoding, a raw Buffer will be passed to the callback.

writeFile(path, data[, options], callback)

Writes a file to the remote API and returns it’s stat.

const content = fs.readFileSync('./localfile.md');
dfs.writeFile('/Public/doc.md', content, {encoding: 'utf8'}, (err, stat) => {
    console.log(stat.name); // doc.md
});
  • path: String|Buffer
  • data: String|Buffer
  • options: Optional String|Object
    • encoding: String
    • overwrite: Boolean Default: true.
  • callback: Function

rename(fromPath, toPath, callback)

Renames a file (moves it to a new location).

dfs.rename('/Public/doc.md', '/Backups/doc-backup.md', err => {
    if err {
        console.error('Failed!');
    } else {
        console.log('Moved!');
    }
});
  • path: String|Buffer
  • data: String|Buffer
  • callback: Function

stat(path, callback)

Returns the file/folder information.

dfs.stat('/Some/Remote/Folder/', (err, stat) => {
    console.log(stat.isDirectory()); // true
    console.log(stat.name); // Folder
});
  • path: String|Buffer
  • callback: Function
    • err: null|Error
    • stat: Stat Object

unlink(path, callback)

Deletes a file.

dfs.unlink('/Path/To/file.txt', err => {
    if (!err) {
        console.log('Deleted!');
    }
});
  • path: String|Buffer
  • callback: Function

createReadStream(path)

Creates a readable stream.

const stream = fs.createReadStream('/test/test1.txt');
stream.on('data', data => {
    console.log('data', data);
});
stream.on('end', () => {
    console.log('stream finished');
});
  • path: String|Buffer

createWriteStream(path)

Creates a writable stream.

const stream = fs.createWriteStream('/test/test1.txt');

someStream().pipe(stream).on('finish', () => {
    console.log('write stream finished');
});
  • path: String|Buffer

Stat Object

The stat object that is returned from writeFile() and stat() contains two methods in addition to some standard information like name, etc:

  • stat.isDirectory() Returns true if the target is a directory
  • stat.isFile() Returns true if the target is a file

License

This software is released under the MIT License.

