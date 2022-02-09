The offical Dropbox SDK for Javascript.
Documentation can be found on GitHub Pages
Create an app via the Developer Console
Install via npm
$ npm install --save dropbox
Install from source:
$ git clone https://github.com/dropbox/dropbox-sdk-js.git
$ cd dropbox-sdk-js
$ npm install
If you are using the repository from the browser, you can use any CDNs that hosts the Dropbox package by including a script tag with the link to the package. However, we highly recommend you do not directly import the latest version and instead choose a specific version. When we update and release a breaking change, this could break production code which we hope to avoid. Note, we follow semver naming conventions which means that any major version update could contain a breaking change.
After installation, follow one of our Examples or read the Documentation.
You can also view our OAuth guide.
We provide Examples to help get you started with a lot of the basic functionality in the SDK. We provide most examples in both Javascript and Typescript with some having a Node equivalent.
OAuth
Other Examples
If you find a bug, please see CONTRIBUTING.md for information on how to report it.
If you need help that is not specific to this SDK, please reach out to Dropbox Support.
This SDK is distributed under the MIT license, please see LICENSE for more information.