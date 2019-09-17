Drone

The missing library manager for Android Developers

Summary

⚡ Blazing fast way to add libraries

🎉 No need to search the web for that library

library 🚀 Intuitive, easy-to-learn tool

💎 Add multiple dependencies with a one liner

✌️ Automated dependency and package management

🔨 Automatic import custom urls (e.g. jitpack)

Usage

Simple usage:

drone add <library> <module>

Single library

drone add picasso app

Multiple

drone add picasso retrofit rxjava gson app

Usage drone < command > <params> drone install drone test <library> drone add <library> <module> drone remove <library> <module> drone info <library> drone update drone list drone stats drone hive drone open <library> drone search <library> Examples drone install drone info picasso drone add retrofit app drone rm retrofit app drone open gson drone search rxjava drone test picasso

Install

npm install -g drone

What is it?

As an android developer I was jealous of the node.js community for their fast and reliable dependency managers, it's so easy to write yarn add <library> and a library is imported into the project... So I made drone for android!

If you think about it there are like 50 libraries that are used in 95% of the apps (retrofit, rxjava, gson, picasso, roboletric, recyclerview-v7, etc.)

I made this because every time I want to add (lets say) butterknife I need to

google butterknife go to the readme find the lines to copy notice that butterknife has 2 dependencies copy and paste in my gradle file OPTIONAL if it was not in jcenter, go to the main build gradle and put the custom URL

OR...

drone add butterknife

and everything will be done for you automatically

Where are the libraries?

Instead of maintaining a server with all the possible libraries I'm going with a brew approach, the community will create a library once and it will be available to everyone else forever in the hive!

Follow the instructions to create the <library>.json file then open the pull request in the hive

Created by

Cesar Ferreira

License

MIT © Cesar Ferreira

Logo

by Freepik from www.flaticon.com is licensed by CC 3.0 BY