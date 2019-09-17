The missing library manager for Android Developers
that library
Simple usage:
drone add
<library>
<module>
Single library
drone add
picassoapp
Multiple
drone add
picasso
retrofit
rxjava
gsonapp
Usage
$ drone <command> <params>
$ drone install # Downloads the packages
$ drone test <library> # Tests the library by fetching its version
$ drone add <library> <module> # Adds a dependency to a module
$ drone remove <library> <module> # Removes the dependency from a module
$ drone info <library> # Retrieves the info for this package
$ drone update # Get the latest packages
$ drone list # List all of the packages
$ drone stats # Get some stats regarding the hive
$ drone hive # Opens the hive url
$ drone open <library> # Opens the library's homepage
$ drone search <library> # Searches for the 'library' in the hive
Examples
$ drone install # Downloads the packages
$ drone info picasso # Shows the info for picasso
$ drone add retrofit app # Adds retrofit to the 'app' module
$ drone rm retrofit app # removes retrofit from the 'app' module
$ drone open gson # Opens GSONs homepage
$ drone search rxjava # Searches the hive for 'rxjava'
$ drone test picasso # Tests the library by fetching its version
npm install -g drone
As an android developer I was jealous of the node.js community for their fast and reliable dependency managers, it's so easy to write
yarn add <library> and a library is imported into the project... So I made
drone for android!
If you think about it there are like 50 libraries that are used in 95% of the apps (retrofit, rxjava, gson, picasso, roboletric, recyclerview-v7, etc.)
I made this because every time I want to add (lets say) butterknife I need to
OR...
drone add butterknife
and everything will be done for you automatically
Instead of maintaining a server with all the possible libraries I'm going with a brew approach, the community will
create a library
once and it will be available to everyone else forever in the hive!
Follow the instructions to create the
<library>.json file then open the pull request in the hive
MIT © Cesar Ferreira
by Freepik from www.flaticon.com is licensed by CC 3.0 BY