DEPRECATION NOTICE This repository has been deprecated in favor of: https://github.com/trufflesuite/drizzle

A set of useful components for common UI elements.

Components

We provide components that support the React 16.3+ context API and also the legacy context API. The legacy context components will be deprecated in 2.0 with breaking changes to the drizzle-react-components API. We recommend usage of the new context components where possible.

For 1.x.x this is how you import the different components:

React 16.3+ Context Components

import { newContextComponents } from "drizzle-react-components" ; const { AccountData, ContractData, ContractForm } = newContextComponents;

LoadingContainer is not provided with the new context components currently. Also note that you must pass in drizzle and drizzleState for each of these components.

Legacy Context Components

import { AccountData, ContractData, ContractForm, LoadingContainer } from "drizzle-react-components" ;

Refer to the included test apps for usage examples.

LoadingContainer (Legacy only)

This component wraps your entire app (but within the DrizzleProvider) and will show a loading screen until Drizzle, and therefore web3 and your contracts, are initialized.

loadingComp (component) The component displayed while Drizzle initializes.

errorComp (component) The component displayed if Drizzle initialization fails.

AccountData

accountIndex (number, required) Index of account from which to retrieve balance.

units (string) Unit to display either value in. Default is wei . See full list of units here in the web3 documentation.

precision (number) The number of digits after the decimal point to display.

ContractData

contract (string, required) Name of the contract to call.

method (string, required) Method of the contract to call.

methodArgs (array) Arguments for the contract method call. EX: The address for an ERC20 balanceOf() function. The last argument can optionally be an options object with the typical form, gas and gasPrice keys.

hideIndicator (boolean) If true, hides the loading indicator during contract state updates. Useful for things like ERC20 token symbols which do not change.

toUtf8 (boolean) Converts the return value to a UTF-8 string before display.

toAscii (boolean) Converts the return value to an Ascii string before display.

render (function with one argument) Render property, takes the value in the argument and returns render output.

ContractForm

contract (string, required) Name of the contract whose method will be the basis the form.

method (string, required) Method whose inputs will be used to create corresponding form fields.

sendArgs (object) An object specifying options for the transaction to be sent; namely: from , gasPrice , gas and value . Further explanataion of these parameters can be found here in the web3 documentation.

labels (array) Custom labels; will follow ABI input ordering. Useful for friendlier names. For example "_to" becoming "Recipient Address".

render (function) Render prop for rendering custom components. It receives a single object with the fields: inputs , inputTypes , state , handleInputChange , handleSubmit , as arguments and returns render output.

Test Apps

Refer to the test apps to learn more about how to use DRC.

A test app targeting the React 16.3+ context API has been included at ./test-app . And one targeting the legacy context API can be found at test-app-legacy-context .

Installation

cd ./test-app Install dependencies: npm install Start your development blockchain: truffle develop (In Truffle develop console) Compile contracts: compile (In Truffle develop console) Migrate contracts: migrate In another terminal window: cd ./app Install dependencies: npm install Start dev server: npm start