DEPRECATION NOTICE This repository has been deprecated in favor of: https://github.com/trufflesuite/drizzle
A set of useful components for common UI elements.
We provide components that support the React 16.3+ context API and also the legacy context API. The legacy context components will be deprecated in 2.0 with breaking changes to the
drizzle-react-components API. We recommend usage of the new context components where possible.
For 1.x.x this is how you import the different components:
import { newContextComponents } from "drizzle-react-components";
const { AccountData, ContractData, ContractForm } = newContextComponents;
LoadingContainer is not provided with the new context components currently. Also note that you must pass in
drizzle and
drizzleState for each of these components.
import {
AccountData,
ContractData,
ContractForm,
LoadingContainer
} from "drizzle-react-components";
Refer to the included test apps for usage examples.
This component wraps your entire app (but within the DrizzleProvider) and will show a loading screen until Drizzle, and therefore web3 and your contracts, are initialized.
loadingComp (component) The component displayed while Drizzle initializes.
errorComp (component) The component displayed if Drizzle initialization fails.
accountIndex (number, required) Index of account from which to retrieve balance.
units (string) Unit to display either value in. Default is
wei. See full list of units here in the web3 documentation.
precision (number) The number of digits after the decimal point to display.
contract (string, required) Name of the contract to call.
method (string, required) Method of the contract to call.
methodArgs (array) Arguments for the contract method call. EX: The address for an ERC20 balanceOf() function. The last argument can optionally be an options object with the typical form,
gas and
gasPrice keys.
hideIndicator (boolean) If true, hides the loading indicator during contract state updates. Useful for things like ERC20 token symbols which do not change.
toUtf8 (boolean) Converts the return value to a UTF-8 string before display.
toAscii (boolean) Converts the return value to an Ascii string before display.
render (function with one argument) Render property, takes the value in the argument and returns render output.
contract (string, required) Name of the contract whose method will be the basis the form.
method (string, required) Method whose inputs will be used to create corresponding form fields.
sendArgs (object) An object specifying options for the transaction to be sent; namely:
from,
gasPrice,
gas and
value. Further explanataion of these parameters can be found here in the web3 documentation.
labels (array) Custom labels; will follow ABI input ordering. Useful for friendlier names. For example "_to" becoming "Recipient Address".
render (function) Render prop for rendering custom components. It receives a single object with the fields:
inputs,
inputTypes,
state,
handleInputChange,
handleSubmit, as arguments and returns render output.
Refer to the test apps to learn more about how to use DRC.
A test app targeting the React 16.3+ context API has been included at
./test-app. And one targeting the legacy context API can be found at
test-app-legacy-context.
cd ./test-app
npm install
truffle develop
compile
migrate
cd ./app
npm install
npm start
NOTE: Make sure to
migrate --reset your contracts and reset your Metamask account when switching between test apps, otherwise errors may occur.