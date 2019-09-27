DEPRECATION NOTICE This repository has been deprecated in favor of: https://github.com/trufflesuite/drizzle

Requires React 0.14+ npm install --save drizzle-react

drizzle-react is the official way to integrate Drizzle with your React dapp.

Tired of constantly coding contract calls after your state changes? Wish you had a one-liner for knowing when your dapp is ready to use? Ethereum developers have to account for extra considerations that traditional apps don't have to worry about. Drizzle abstracts away the boilerplate of creating a dapp front-end, allowing you to focus on what makes it unique. Drizzle handles instantiating web3 and contracts, fetching accounts, and keeping all of this data in sync with the blockchain.

Check out the Drizzle Truffle Box for a complete example, or continue reading to create your own setup.

Getting Started

Note: Since Drizzle uses web3 1.0 and web sockets, be sure your development environment can support these.

Using the React Context API (For React v16.3+)

If you are using React v16.3 and up, you have access to the new React Context API which makes use of the render props pattern.

Setup Drizzle and then pass the drizzle instance into the context provider: import { Drizzle, generateStore } from "drizzle" ; import { DrizzleContext } from "drizzle-react" ; import SimpleStorage from "./contracts/SimpleStorage.json" ; const options = { contracts : [SimpleStorage] }; const drizzleStore = generateStore(options); const drizzle = new Drizzle(options, drizzleStore); < DrizzleContext.Provider drizzle = {drizzle} > < App /> </ DrizzleContext.Provider > Then, in any child component of the app, we can access the drizzle instance as well as the drizzleState . In our render tree, we use the DrizzleContext.Consumer component to get access to Drizzle. This component will call its function child with the following object: const drizzleContext = { drizzle, drizzleState, initialized } Usage example: import React from "react" ; import { DrizzleContext } from "drizzle-react" ; export default () => ( < DrizzleContext.Consumer > {drizzleContext => { const { drizzle, drizzleState, initialized } = drizzleContext; if (!initialized) { return "Loading..."; } return ( < MyDrizzleApp drizzle = {drizzle} drizzleState = {drizzleState} /> ); }} </ DrizzleContext.Consumer > ) Inside your child component ( MyDrizzleApp in the above example), use drizzle and drizzleState from props. This example shows reading a value from the storedData public getter method and then rendering it inside a child component <DisplayValue /> (code not shown). import React from "react" ; import DisplayValue from "./DisplayValue" ; export default class MyDrizzleApp extends React . Component { state = { dataKey : null }; componentDidMount() { const { drizzle } = this .props; const contract = drizzle.contracts.SimpleStorage; const dataKey = contract.methods[ "storedData" ].cacheCall(); this .setState({ dataKey }); } render() { const { SimpleStorage } = this .props.drizzleState.contracts; const storedData = SimpleStorage.storedData[ this .state.dataKey]; return < DisplayValue value = {storedData && storedData.value } /> ; } }

Preventing Unnecessary Re-renders (Optional)

For performance reasons, you may want to prevent unnecessary re-renders. To do this, you can implement a check in the child components.

In the above example, the <DisplayValue /> component should check to see if the new props being passed in are the same as the old props. If so, then do not trigger a re-render. You have two options:

If the value being passed in does not require a deep comparison (e.g. a simple string or number), then you can simply extend your component from React.PureComponent. Alternatively, you can use the shouldComponentUpdate() API.

Using the Legacy API (for React < v16.3)

We retain the old API for backwards compatibility, but please note that React itself has deprecated the legacy React Context API since v16.3 and it will not be supported in v17. When possible, please use the new React Context API.

Import the provider. import { DrizzleProvider } from 'drizzle-react' Create an options object and pass in the desired contract artifacts for Drizzle to instantiate. Other options are available, see the Options section of the Drizzle docs below. import SimpleStorage from './../build/contracts/SimpleStorage.json' import TutorialToken from './../build/contracts/TutorialToken.json' const options = { contracts : [ SimpleStorage, TutorialToken ] } Wrap your app with DrizzleProvider and pass in an options object. You can also pass in your existing store . See our documentation for more information on using an existing Redux store. <DrizzleProvider options={options}> < App /> </ DrizzleProvider > Wrap your components using the drizzleConnect function. It has the same API as the connect() function in react-redux . See their docs here. import { drizzleConnect } from 'drizzle-react' const mapStateToProps = state => { return { drizzleStatus : state.drizzleStatus, SimpleStorage : state.contracts.SimpleStorage } } const HomeContainer = drizzleConnect(Home, mapStateToProps); See Drizzle State in the Drizzle docs for the entire state tree. Get contract data by accessing the contracts via context . Calling the data() function on a contract will first check the store for a cached result. If empty, Drizzle will query the blockchain and cache the response for future use. For more information on how this works, see How Data Stays Fresh in the Drizzle docs. Note: We have to check that Drizzle is initialized before fetching data. A one-liner such as below is fine for display a few pieces of data, but a better approach for larger dapps is to use a loading component. constructor (props, context) { super (props) this .contracts = context.drizzle.contracts } var storedData = this .props.drizzleStatus.initialized ? this .contracts.SimpleStorage.methods.storedData.data() : 'Loading...' Home.contextTypes = { drizzle : PropTypes.object } The contract instance has all of its standard web3 properties and methods. For example, sending a transaction is done as normal: this .contracts.SimpleStorage.methods.set( this .state.storageAmount).send()

Recipe: Loading Component

The following wrapper and component will detect when your dapp isn't ready and allow you to display the appropriate status or course of action:

LoadingContainer.js

import Loading from './Loading.js' import { drizzleConnect } from 'drizzle-react' const mapStateToProps = state => { return { drizzleStatus : state.drizzleStatus, web3 : state.web3 } } const LoadingContainer = drizzleConnect(Loading, mapStateToProps); export default LoadingContainer

Loading.js

import React, { Component, Children } from 'react' class Loading extends Component { constructor (props, context) { super (props) } render() { if ( this .props.web3.status === 'failed' ) { return ( < main > < h1 > ⚠️ </ h1 > < p > This browser has no connection to the Ethereum network. Please use the Chrome/FireFox extension MetaMask, or dedicated Ethereum browsers Mist or Parity. </ p > </ main > ) } if ( this .props.drizzleStatus.initialized) { return Children.only( this .props.children) } return ( < main > < h1 > ⚙️ </ h1 > < p > Loading dapp... </ p > </ main > ) } } export default Loading

React Hooks Support (Experimental)

Hooks are a recently added feature that lets you use state and other React features without writing a class. This feature was released in React v16.8.0. - From React Docs.

Hooks greatly simplify integration with drizzle , but are still a work in progress, so use at your own risk. All of the necessary APIs are on the drizzleReactHooks export.

Providing Context

Just like with the other approaches, you'll need to wrap your app in a context provider with your drizzle instance.

import React from 'react' import { drizzleReactHooks } from 'drizzle-react' import setUpDrizzle from './set-up-drizzle' import App from './app' const drizzle = setupDrizzle() export default () => ( < drizzleReactHooks.DrizzleProvider drizzle = {drizzle} > < App /> </ drizzleReactHooks.DrizzleProvider > )

Reading State

The first of the two main hooks exported is a mapStateToProps like function for reading from the drizzle store. We use this state selector approach, a la redux , to avoid rerendering all components when unrelated parts of the store change.

import React from 'react' import { drizzleReactHooks } from 'drizzle-react' import Accounts from './components/accounts' export default () => { const drizzleState = drizzleReactHooks.useDrizzleState( drizzleState => ({ accounts : drizzleState.accounts })) return < Accounts accounts = {drizzleState.accounts} /> }

You can also pass it an optional second parameter of any type that will be memoized and checked for shallow equality with the last call's on every call. If the shallow equality test fails, it will instantly call your mapStateToProps without waiting for an update from the drizzle store. This is useful when your mapStateToProps function depends on external variables and you want it to rerun immediately when they change to avoid race conditions in other parts of your code.

Using Drizzle

The second of the two main hooks exported is a function that returns your drizzle instance, a useCacheCall function, and two other hooks, useCacheEvents and useCacheSend .

import React from 'react' import { drizzleReactHooks } from 'drizzle-react' export default () => { const { drizzle, useCacheCall useCacheEvents, useCacheSend } = drizzleReactHooks.useDrizzle() }

useCacheCall

This is the hooks version of drizzle 's cacheCall . It has two modes, a single call mode for simple 1 to 1 mappings to contract methods, and a multi call mode for calling multiple contract methods in loops and/or conditionals. Note that this multi call mode is required because hooks depend on execution index so they can't be called from dynamic loops or conditionals. More info here.

Single Call Signature:

contractName - The name of the contract in your drizzle config.

methodName - The name of the method in the contract's ABI.

...args - Arguments passed to the web3 call. Returns: The result of the web3 call.

Single Call Example:

import React from 'react' import { drizzleReactHooks } from 'drizzle-react' import Balance from './components/balance' export default () => { const { useCacheCall } = drizzleReactHooks.useDrizzle() const drizzleState = drizzleReactHooks.useDrizzleState( drizzleState => ({ account : drizzleState.accounts[ 0 ] })) return ( < Balance balance = {useCacheCall( ' MyToken ', ' balanceOf ', drizzleState.account )} /> ) }

Multi Call Signature:

contractNames - An array of names of contracts in your drizzle config. The hook will update whenever one of these contracts synchronizes.

func - A function that the hook will call with the single call function as its only argument on every update. Returns: The result of func .

Multi Call Example:

import React from 'react' import { drizzleReactHooks } from 'drizzle-react' import Balance from './components/balance' export default () => { const { useCacheCall } = drizzleReactHooks.useDrizzle() const drizzleState = drizzleReactHooks.useDrizzleState( drizzleState => ({ accounts : drizzleState.accounts })) return ( < Balance balance = {useCacheCall([ ' MyToken '], call => drizzleState.accounts.reduce( (sum, account) => sum + (call('MyToken', 'balanceOf', account) || 0), 0 ) )} /> ) }

useCacheEvents

This is a hook for arbitrary event queries in a cacheCall like manner for when the events key of your drizzle config is not flexible enough.

contractName - The name of the contract in your drizzle config.

eventName - The name of the event in the contract's ABI.

eventOptions - The web3 event listener options object. Returns: An up to date array with all the events from the created listener.

import React, { useMemo } from 'react' import { drizzleReactHooks } from 'drizzle-react' import Transfers from './components/transfers' export default () => { const { useCacheEvents } = drizzleReactHooks.useDrizzle() const drizzleState = drizzleReactHooks.useDrizzleState( drizzleState => ({ account : drizzleState.accounts[ 0 ] })) return ( < Transfers transfers = {useCacheEvents( ' MyToken ', ' Transfer ', // Use memoization to only recreate listener when account changes. useMemo ( () => ({ filter: { from: drizzleState.account }, fromBlock: 0 }), [drizzleState.account] ) )} /> ) }

useCacheSend

This is a hook for sending and listening to transactions.

contractName - The name of the contract in your drizzle config.

- The name of the contract in your config. methodName - The name of the method in the contract's ABI.

- The name of the method in the contract's ABI. ...args - Arguments passed to the web3 call.

import React, { useCallback } from 'react' import { drizzleReactHooks } from 'drizzle-react' import TransferForm from './components/transfer-form' import TransactionStatuses from './components/transaction-statuses' export default () => { const { useCacheSend } = drizzleReactHooks.useDrizzle() const { send, TXObjects } = useCacheSend( 'MyToken' , 'transfer' ) return ( <> <TransferForm onSubmit={ // Use memoization to avoid unnecessary rerenders. useCallback(({ to, value }) => send(to, value), []) } /> <TransactionStatuses transactionStatuses={TXObjects.map(t => t.status)} /> </> ) }

Hooks Initializer Component

We also export a general initializer component for wrapping your hooks enabled app.