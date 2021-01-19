openbase logo
Readme

drivelist

List all connected drives in your computer, in all major operating systems.

Current Release License Downloads Travis CI status AppVeyor status Dependency status

Notice that this module does not require admin privileges to get the drives in any supported operating system.

Supports:

  • Windows.
  • GNU/Linux distributions that include util-linux and udev.
  • Mac OS X.

When the user executes drivelist.list(), the module checks the operating system of the client and executes the corresponding drive scanning script.

Examples (the output will vary depending on your machine):

const drivelist = require('drivelist');

const drives = await drivelist.list();
console.log(drives);

Mac OS X:

[
  {
    device: '/dev/disk0',
    displayName: '/dev/disk0',
    description: 'GUID_partition_scheme',
    size: 68719476736,
    mountpoints: [
      {
        path: '/'
      }
    ],
    raw: '/dev/rdisk0',
    protected: false,
    system: true
  },
  {
    device: '/dev/disk1',
    displayName: '/dev/disk1',
    description: 'Apple_HFS Macintosh HD',
    size: 68719476736,
    mountpoints: [],
    raw: '/dev/rdisk0',
    protected: false,
    system: true
  }
]

GNU/Linux

[
  {
    device: '/dev/sda',
    displayName: '/dev/sda',
    description: 'WDC WD10JPVX-75J',
    size: 68719476736,
    mountpoints: [
      {
        path: '/'
      }
    ],
    raw: '/dev/sda',
    protected: false,
    system: true
  },
  {
    device: '/dev/sdb',
    displayName: '/dev/sdb',
    description: 'DataTraveler 2.0',
    size: 7823458304,
    mountpoints: [
      {
        path: '/media/UNTITLED'
      }
    ],
    raw: '/dev/sdb',
    protected: true,
    system: false
  }
]

Windows

[
  {
    device: '\\\\.\\PHYSICALDRIVE0',
    displayName: 'C:',
    description: 'WDC WD10JPVX-75JC3T0',
    size: 68719476736,
    mountpoints: [
      {
        path: 'C:'
      }
    ],
    raw: '\\\\.\\PHYSICALDRIVE0',
    protected: false,
    system: true
  },
  {
    device: '\\\\.\\PHYSICALDRIVE1',
    displayName: 'D:, F:',
    description: 'Generic STORAGE DEVICE USB Device',
    size: 7823458304,
    mountpoints: [
      {
        path: 'D:'
      },
      {
        path: 'F:'
      }
    ],
    raw: '\\\\.\\PHYSICALDRIVE1',
    protected: true,
    system: false
  },
  {
    device: '\\\\.\\PHYSICALDRIVE2',
    displayName: '\\\\.\\PHYSICALDRIVE2',
    description: 'Silicon-Power2G',
    size: 2014314496,
    mountpoints: [],
    raw: '\\\\.\\PHYSICALDRIVE2',
    protected: false,
    system: false
  }
]

Installation

Install drivelist by running:

$ npm install --save drivelist

Documentation

drivelist~list() ⇒ Promise

Kind: inner method of drivelist
Summary: List available drives
Returns: Promise - []
Access: public
Example 

const drivelist = require('drivelist');

const drives = await drivelist.list();
drives.forEach((drive) => {
  console.log(drive);
});

Tests

Run the test suite by doing:

$ npm test

Contribute

We're looking forward to support more operating systems. Please raise an issue or even better, send a PR to increase support!

Before submitting a PR, please make sure that you include tests, and that the linter runs without any warning:

$ npm run lint

Support

If you're having any problem, please raise an issue on GitHub.

License

The project is licensed under the Apache 2.0 license.

