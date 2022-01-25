openbase logo
dri

dripsy

by Fernando Rojo
3.6.0 (see all)

🍷 Responsive, unstyled UI primitives for React Native + Web.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2K

GitHub Stars

1.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

23d ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Design System

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

og

Unstyled, responsive UI primitives for React Native + Web.

<View sx={{ bg: '$primary', height: [100, 200] }} />

Documentation & Installation

Highlights

https://user-images.githubusercontent.com/13172299/136265481-4c93d5bb-15e7-4e5f-9464-64748ebf1214.mp4

  • Custom fonts, edited globally
  • Full TypeScript support
  • Responsive styles
  • Universal (Android, iOS, Web, & more)
  • Works with Expo
  • Works with Vanilla React Native
  • Works with Next.js
  • Full theme support
  • Custom theme variants
  • Insanely simple API (themed, responsive designs in one line!)
  • Works with Animated/Reanimated/Moti
  • Dark mode / custom color modes
  • Memoized styles, even when written inline
  • Atomic CSS classes, with StyleSheet.create under the hood
  • Use with @expo/vector-icons (example)
  • Linear Gradient
  • Performant: sx prop is memoized under the hood (even if you write it in render)

Next.js Conf

Fernando Rojo at Next.js Conf

I spoke at at Next.js Conf 2021 on October 26 about React Native + Next.js. Watch the video to see how we do it.

License

MIT

100
Alternatives

style-dictionaryA build system for creating cross-platform styles.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
88K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
@ui-kitten/components:boom: React Native UI Library based on Eva Design System :new_moon_with_face::sparkles:Dark Mode
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
9K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
11
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
rnd
react-native-design-systemA tiny design system
GitHub Stars
202
Weekly Downloads
18
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rns
react-native-sketchbookdesign system for react-native
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
89
react-native-urbi-uiDesign system in use by Urbi's React Native app
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
24
