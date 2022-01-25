Unstyled, responsive UI primitives for React Native + Web.

<View sx={{ bg : '$primary' , height : [ 100 , 200 ] }} />

Documentation & Installation

Highlights

Custom fonts, edited globally

Full TypeScript support

Responsive styles

Universal (Android, iOS, Web, & more)

Works with Expo

Works with Vanilla React Native

Works with Next.js

Full theme support

Custom theme variants

Insanely simple API (themed, responsive designs in one line!)

Works with Animated/Reanimated/Moti

Dark mode / custom color modes

Memoized styles, even when written inline

Atomic CSS classes, with StyleSheet.create under the hood

under the hood Use with @expo/vector-icons (example)

(example) Linear Gradient

Performant: sx prop is memoized under the hood (even if you write it in render)

Next.js Conf

I spoke at at Next.js Conf 2021 on October 26 about React Native + Next.js. Watch the video to see how we do it.

License

MIT