Unstyled, responsive UI primitives for React Native + Web.
<View sx={{ bg: '$primary', height: [100, 200] }} />
Documentation & Installation
Highlights
https://user-images.githubusercontent.com/13172299/136265481-4c93d5bb-15e7-4e5f-9464-64748ebf1214.mp4
- Custom fonts, edited globally
- Full TypeScript support
- Responsive styles
- Universal (Android, iOS, Web, & more)
- Works with Expo
- Works with Vanilla React Native
- Works with Next.js
- Full theme support
- Custom theme variants
- Insanely simple API (themed, responsive designs in one line!)
- Works with Animated/Reanimated/Moti
- Dark mode / custom color modes
- Memoized styles, even when written inline
- Atomic CSS classes, with
StyleSheet.create under the hood
- Use with
@expo/vector-icons (example)
- Linear Gradient
- Performant:
sx prop is memoized under the hood (even if you write it in render)
Next.js Conf
I spoke at at Next.js Conf 2021 on October 26 about React Native + Next.js. Watch the video to see how we do it.
License
MIT