A complete Nodejs wrapper for the Drip REST API.
npm install drip-nodejs --save
Drip's documentation doesn't explicitly describe the required schema for each endpoint. In versions prior to 3 you would need to explicitly pass payloads with the required schema, which aren't obvious. In version 3 and later, I've attempted to make this a bit simpler. For example, batch endpoints will now only need you to pass an array of objects as:
payload = [
{
email: 'user@example.com',
action: 'Purchased'
},
{
email: 'user@example.com',
action: 'Purchased'
}
]
// client.recordBatchEvents(payload, ...)
Prior to v3 changes you would need to do something like the following where the entire payload structure is defined:
payload = {
batches: [
{
events: [
{
email: 'user@example.com',
action: 'Purchased'
},
{
email: 'user@example.com',
action: 'Purchased'
}
]
}
]
}
// client.recordBatchEvents(payload, ...)
This should help to get up and running simpler without much knowledge of the required schema. However, existing users will need to take special note of these changes.
For private use and integrations, use your API Token found here. Create a new instance of the client library with:
const client = require('drip-nodejs')({ token: YOUR_API_KEY, accountId: YOUR_ACCOUNT_ID });
For public integrations with an OAuth2 application registered with Drip, you'll need to specify the type of token you're passing (e.g. "Bearer"):
const client = require('drip-nodejs')({ token: YOUR_ACCESS_TOKEN, tokenType: TOKEN_TYPE, accountId: YOUR_ACCOUNT_ID });
You'll need your Drip Account ID when requiring the client which can be found here in your Drip account.
The following methods are currently available on the client instance. You can find a detailed explanation of all methods and their effect on resources in your Drip account here.
Note: All methods except
updateBatchSubscribers return promises and support an optional asynchronous callback. The batch subscribers method only supports callbacks for now.
|Action
|Method
|List all accounts
client.listAccounts(callback)
|Fetch an account
client.fetchAccount(accountId, callback)
|Action
|Method
|List broadcasts
client.listBroadcasts(options = {}, callback)
|Fetch a broadcast
client.fetchBroadcast(broadcastId, callback)
|Action
|Method
|List all campaigns
client.listCampaigns(options = {}, callback)
|Fetch a campaign
client.fetchCampaign(campaignId, callback)
|Activate a campaign
client.activateCampaign(campaignId, callback)
|Pause a campaign
client.pauseCampaign(campaignId, callback)
|List specific campaign's subscribers
client.listAllSubscribesToCampaign(campaignId, options = {}, callback)
|Subscribe to a campaign
client.subscribeToCampaign(campaignId, payload, callback)
|Action
|Method
|List campaign subscriptions
client.subscriberCampaignSubscriptions(subscriberId, callback)
|Action
|Method
|List all conversions
client.listConversions(options = {}, callback)
|Fetch a conversion
client.fetchConversion(conversionId, callback)
|Action
|Method
|List all custom fields
client.listAllCustomFields(callback)
|Action
|Method
|Record an event
client.recordEvent(payload, callback)
|Record a batch of events
client.recordBatchEvents(payload, callback)
|List all events in account
client.listEventActions(options = {}, callback)
|Action
|Method
|List all forms
client.listForms(callback)
|Fetch a form
client.fetchForm(formId, callback)
Note: The beta purchases endpoint has been deprecated and its methods have been removed from the package except
createPurchase, which now sends requests to the Order creation endpoint here.
|Action
|Method
|Record an order for a subscriber
client.createUpdateOrder(payload, callback)
|Record a batch of orders
client.createUpdateBatchOrders(payload, callback)
|Record a refund for an order
client.createUpdateRefund(payload, callback)
|Action
|Method
|Create or update a cart for a customer
client.createUpdateCartActivity(payload, callback)
|Create or update an order for a customer
client.createUpdateOrderActivity(payload, callback)
|Create or update a product
client.createUpdateProductActivity(payload, callback)
|Action
|Method
|List all subscribers
client.listSubscribers(options = {}, callback)
|Update a subscriber
client.createUpdateSubscriber(payload, callback)
|Fetch a subscriber
client.fetchSubscriber(idOrEmail, callback)
|Unsubscribe from a campaign
client.unsubscribeFromCampaign(idOrEmail, campaignId, callback)
|Unsubscribe from all mailings
client.unsubscribeFromAllMailings(idOrEmail, callback)
|Delete a subscriber
client.deleteSubscriber(idOrEmail, callback)
|Update a batch of subscribers
client.updateBatchSubscribers(payload, callback)
|Unsubscribe a batch of subscribers
client.unsubscribeBatchSubscribers(payload, callback)
|Action
|Method
|List all tags
client.listAllTags(callback)
|Tag a subscriber
client.tagSubscriber(payload, callback)
|Remove tag from subscriber
client.removeSubscriberTag(email, tag, callback)
|Action
|Method
|Fetch authenticated user
client.fetchUser(callback)
|Action
|Method
|List all webhooks
client.listWebhooks(callback)
|Fetch a webhook
client.fetchWebhook(webhookId, callback)
|Create a webhook
client.createWebhook(payload, callback)
|Destroy a webhook
client.destroyWebhook(webhookId, callback)
|Action
|Method
|List all workflows
client.listAllWorkflows(options = {}, callback)
|Fetch a workflow
client.fetchWorkflow(workflowId, callback)
|Activate a workflow
client.activateWorkflow(workflowId, callback)
|Pause a workflow
client.pauseWorkflow(workflowId, callback)
|Start a subscriber on a workflow
client.startOnWorkflow(workflowId, payload, callback)
|Remove a subscriber from a workflow
client.removeFromWorkflow(workflowId, idOrEmail, callback)
|Action
|Method
|List all workflow triggers
client.listTriggers(workflowId, callback)
|Create a workflow trigger
client.createTrigger(workflowId, payload, callback)
|Update a trigger
client.updateTrigger(workflowId, triggerId, payload, callback)
See the official REST API docs for a complete API reference.
The
listSubscribers accepts an optional object of filter arguments. Refer to Drip's API docs for all the available filters.
/**
* Using a promise
*/
const options = {
status: "unsubscribed",
page: 2
// or with more options
};
client.listSubscribers(options)
.then((response) => {
// do something with the raw response object or with `response.body`
})
.catch((error) => {
// do something with the error
});
/**
* Using a callback
*/
client.listSubscribers(options, (error, response, body) => {
// do someting with the response or handle errors
});
The
updateBatchSubscribers method takes a batch object for the payload and is most suitable for sending thousands of subscriber updates.
Because Drip's batch APIs support a maximum of 1000 records, this method breaks the payload into N "batches" and calls the API N times. The callback is invoked only after all batches' API calls have returned, and receives N-sized arrays for values (i.e.
errors,
responses, and
bodies).
It is the responsibility of the caller to interpret these values and handle any errors.
var batch = {
"batches": [{
"subscribers": [
{
"email": "john@acme.com",
"tags": "Dog Person"
},
{
"email": "joe@acme.com",
"tags": "Cat Person"
}
// Lots more subscribers...
]
}]
}
client.updateBatchSubscribers(batch, function (errors, responses, bodies) {
// Do stuff
}
)
The
recordBatchEvents methods takes a batch object for the payload and is most suitable for sending thousands of events. Note that the batch events method will not break up the payload into nice chunks like the subscribers batch method. This will be handled in a future update.
var batch = {
"batches": [{
"events": [
{
"email": "john@acme.com",
"action": "Opened a door"
},
{
"email": "joe@acme.com",
"action": "Closed a door"
}
// Lots more events...
]
}]
}
client.recordBatchEvents(batch, function (error, response, body) {
// Do stuff
}
)
git checkout -b my-new-feature)
git commit -am 'Add some feature')
git push origin my-new-feature)
Note: Jasmine is used for testing