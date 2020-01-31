Drip Rest API Wrapper for Node.js

A complete Nodejs wrapper for the Drip REST API.

How to install

npm install drip-nodejs --save

NOTE: Potential Breaking Changes for Version 3.0.0

Drip's documentation doesn't explicitly describe the required schema for each endpoint. In versions prior to 3 you would need to explicitly pass payloads with the required schema, which aren't obvious. In version 3 and later, I've attempted to make this a bit simpler. For example, batch endpoints will now only need you to pass an array of objects as:

payload = [ { email : 'user@example.com' , action : 'Purchased' }, { email : 'user@example.com' , action : 'Purchased' } ]

Prior to v3 changes you would need to do something like the following where the entire payload structure is defined:

payload = { batches : [ { events : [ { email : 'user@example.com' , action : 'Purchased' }, { email : 'user@example.com' , action : 'Purchased' } ] } ] }

This should help to get up and running simpler without much knowledge of the required schema. However, existing users will need to take special note of these changes.

Authentication

For private use and integrations, use your API Token found here. Create a new instance of the client library with:

const client = require('drip-nodejs')({ token: YOUR_API_KEY, accountId: YOUR_ACCOUNT_ID });

For public integrations with an OAuth2 application registered with Drip, you'll need to specify the type of token you're passing (e.g. "Bearer"):

const client = require('drip-nodejs')({ token: YOUR_ACCESS_TOKEN, tokenType: TOKEN_TYPE, accountId: YOUR_ACCOUNT_ID });

You'll need your Drip Account ID when requiring the client which can be found here in your Drip account.

Usage

The following methods are currently available on the client instance. You can find a detailed explanation of all methods and their effect on resources in your Drip account here.

Note: All methods except updateBatchSubscribers return promises and support an optional asynchronous callback. The batch subscribers method only supports callbacks for now.

Accounts

Action Method List all accounts client.listAccounts(callback) Fetch an account client.fetchAccount(accountId, callback)

Broadcasts

Action Method List broadcasts client.listBroadcasts(options = {}, callback) Fetch a broadcast client.fetchBroadcast(broadcastId, callback)

Campaigns

Action Method List all campaigns client.listCampaigns(options = {}, callback) Fetch a campaign client.fetchCampaign(campaignId, callback) Activate a campaign client.activateCampaign(campaignId, callback) Pause a campaign client.pauseCampaign(campaignId, callback) List specific campaign's subscribers client.listAllSubscribesToCampaign(campaignId, options = {}, callback) Subscribe to a campaign client.subscribeToCampaign(campaignId, payload, callback)

Campaign subscriptions

Action Method List campaign subscriptions client.subscriberCampaignSubscriptions(subscriberId, callback)

Conversions

Action Method List all conversions client.listConversions(options = {}, callback) Fetch a conversion client.fetchConversion(conversionId, callback)

Custom fields

Action Method List all custom fields client.listAllCustomFields(callback)

Events

Action Method Record an event client.recordEvent(payload, callback) Record a batch of events client.recordBatchEvents(payload, callback) List all events in account client.listEventActions(options = {}, callback)

Forms

Action Method List all forms client.listForms(callback) Fetch a form client.fetchForm(formId, callback)

Note: The beta purchases endpoint has been deprecated and its methods have been removed from the package except createPurchase , which now sends requests to the Order creation endpoint here.

Orders

Action Method Record an order for a subscriber client.createUpdateOrder(payload, callback) Record a batch of orders client.createUpdateBatchOrders(payload, callback) Record a refund for an order client.createUpdateRefund(payload, callback)

Shopper Activity

Action Method Create or update a cart for a customer client.createUpdateCartActivity(payload, callback) Create or update an order for a customer client.createUpdateOrderActivity(payload, callback) Create or update a product client.createUpdateProductActivity(payload, callback)

Action Method List all subscribers client.listSubscribers(options = {}, callback) Update a subscriber client.createUpdateSubscriber(payload, callback) Fetch a subscriber client.fetchSubscriber(idOrEmail, callback) Unsubscribe from a campaign client.unsubscribeFromCampaign(idOrEmail, campaignId, callback) Unsubscribe from all mailings client.unsubscribeFromAllMailings(idOrEmail, callback) Delete a subscriber client.deleteSubscriber(idOrEmail, callback) Update a batch of subscribers client.updateBatchSubscribers(payload, callback) Unsubscribe a batch of subscribers client.unsubscribeBatchSubscribers(payload, callback)

Action Method List all tags client.listAllTags(callback) Tag a subscriber client.tagSubscriber(payload, callback) Remove tag from subscriber client.removeSubscriberTag(email, tag, callback)

User

Action Method Fetch authenticated user client.fetchUser(callback)

Webhooks

Action Method List all webhooks client.listWebhooks(callback) Fetch a webhook client.fetchWebhook(webhookId, callback) Create a webhook client.createWebhook(payload, callback) Destroy a webhook client.destroyWebhook(webhookId, callback)

Workflows

Action Method List all workflows client.listAllWorkflows(options = {}, callback) Fetch a workflow client.fetchWorkflow(workflowId, callback) Activate a workflow client.activateWorkflow(workflowId, callback) Pause a workflow client.pauseWorkflow(workflowId, callback) Start a subscriber on a workflow client.startOnWorkflow(workflowId, payload, callback) Remove a subscriber from a workflow client.removeFromWorkflow(workflowId, idOrEmail, callback)

Workflow triggers

Action Method List all workflow triggers client.listTriggers(workflowId, callback) Create a workflow trigger client.createTrigger(workflowId, payload, callback) Update a trigger client.updateTrigger(workflowId, triggerId, payload, callback)

See the official REST API docs for a complete API reference.

Examples

The listSubscribers accepts an optional object of filter arguments. Refer to Drip's API docs for all the available filters.

const options = { status : "unsubscribed" , page : 2 }; client.listSubscribers(options) .then( ( response ) => { }) .catch( ( error ) => { }); client.listSubscribers(options, (error, response, body) => { });

The updateBatchSubscribers method takes a batch object for the payload and is most suitable for sending thousands of subscriber updates.

Because Drip's batch APIs support a maximum of 1000 records, this method breaks the payload into N "batches" and calls the API N times. The callback is invoked only after all batches' API calls have returned, and receives N-sized arrays for values (i.e. errors , responses , and bodies ).

It is the responsibility of the caller to interpret these values and handle any errors.

var batch = { "batches" : [{ "subscribers" : [ { "email" : "john@acme.com" , "tags" : "Dog Person" }, { "email" : "joe@acme.com" , "tags" : "Cat Person" } ] }] } client.updateBatchSubscribers(batch, function ( errors, responses, bodies ) { } )

Sending a batch of events

The recordBatchEvents methods takes a batch object for the payload and is most suitable for sending thousands of events. Note that the batch events method will not break up the payload into nice chunks like the subscribers batch method. This will be handled in a future update.

var batch = { "batches" : [{ "events" : [ { "email" : "john@acme.com" , "action" : "Opened a door" }, { "email" : "joe@acme.com" , "action" : "Closed a door" } ] }] } client.recordBatchEvents(batch, function ( error, response, body ) { } )

Contributing

Fork it ( https://github.com/samudary/drip-nodejs/fork ) Create your feature branch ( git checkout -b my-new-feature ) Commit your changes ( git commit -am 'Add some feature' ) Push to the branch ( git push origin my-new-feature ) Create a new Pull Request

Note: Jasmine is used for testing