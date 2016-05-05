Safely accesses deep properties of objects.
// npm install drilldown
// bower install drilldown
var dd = require('drilldown');
Strict version locking is recommended during release 0.0.x
Ever run into this?
var foo;
foo.bar;
// TypeError: Cannot read property 'bar' of undefined
You can now check deeply nested properties cleanly!
var foo = {abc: {def: {ghi: 'jkl'}}};
dd(foo)('abc')('def')('ghi').val is 'jkl'
dd(foo)('abc')('zzz')('yyy').val is undefined
// You don't need to use this ugly idiom anymore!
(((foo || {}).abc || {}).def || {}).ghi // no
Check if a deep property exists:
dd(foo)('abc').exists
Works with arrays too:
var foo = {abc: [ {bar: 'def'},{bar: 'ghi'} ]};
dd(foo)('abc')(0)('bar').val is 'def'
Safely call functions:
var foo = {abc: {addOne: function(x) { return x + 1; }}};
dd(foo)('abc')('addOne').invoke(5); returns 6
dd(foo)('zzz')('aaa').invoke(5); returns undefined
Update values if the original value exists:
var foo = {abc: {def: {ghi: 'jkl'}}};
var newValue = {ping: 'pong'};
dd(foo)('abc')('def').update(newValue);
// - foo is now {abc: {def: {ping: 'pong'}}}
// - {ping: 'pong'} is returned
dd(foo)('abc')('zzz').update(5);
// - foo is unchanged
// - undefined is returned
Set values even if the path drilled to does not exist:
var foo = {abc: {}};
dd(foo)('abc')('def')('ghi').set('jkl');
// - foo is now {abc: {def: {ghi: 'jkl}}}
To prevent confusion, only own properties are drilled into.
Available dd properties:
Alternatives:
_.get(foo, 'abc.def.ghi')
nn(foo)('abc.def')('ghi').val
(((foo || {}).abc || {}).def || {}).ghi
Drilldown works with dots and brackets in property names, which may be useful for drilling with user input.