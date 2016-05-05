Safely accesses deep properties of objects.

var dd = require ( 'drilldown' );

Strict version locking is recommended during release 0.0.x

Ever run into this?

var foo; foo.bar;

You can now check deeply nested properties cleanly!

var foo = { abc : { def : { ghi : 'jkl' }}}; dd(foo)( 'abc' )( 'def' )( 'ghi' ).val is 'jkl' dd(foo)( 'abc' )( 'zzz' )( 'yyy' ).val is undefined (((foo || {}).abc || {}).def || {}).ghi

Check if a deep property exists:

dd(foo)( 'abc' ).exists

Works with arrays too:

var foo = { abc : [ { bar : 'def' },{ bar : 'ghi' } ]}; dd(foo)( 'abc' )( 0 )( 'bar' ).val is 'def'

Safely call functions:

var foo = { abc : { addOne : function ( x ) { return x + 1 ; }}}; dd(foo)( 'abc' )( 'addOne' ).invoke( 5 ); returns 6 dd(foo)( 'zzz' )( 'aaa' ).invoke( 5 ); returns undefined

Update values if the original value exists:

var foo = { abc : { def : { ghi : 'jkl' }}}; var newValue = { ping : 'pong' }; dd(foo)( 'abc' )( 'def' ).update(newValue); dd(foo)( 'abc' )( 'zzz' ).update( 5 );

Set values even if the path drilled to does not exist:

var foo = { abc : {}}; dd(foo)( 'abc' )( 'def' )( 'ghi' ).set( 'jkl' );

To prevent confusion, only own properties are drilled into.

Available dd properties:

val - the value

exists - true if val is defined

update function(value) - sets the value if the value exists

set function(value) - sets the value at any path

invoke - the value if the value is a function, or else a dummy function

Alternatives:

lodash or underscore: _.get(foo, 'abc.def.ghi')

nevernull: nn(foo)('abc.def')('ghi').val

vanilla es5: (((foo || {}).abc || {}).def || {}).ghi

Drilldown works with dots and brackets in property names, which may be useful for drilling with user input.