A nodejs module which helps you handle a directory tree. It provides you an object of a directory tree with custom configuration and optional callback method when a file or dir is scanned. You will also be able to turn the tree into a string representation. With Typescript support and both sync and async support.
A little explaination of the name dree:
I chose it because it comes from the union of Directory Tree.
To install dree as a local module:
$ npm install dree
To install dree as a global module:
$ npm install -g dree
Simple:
const dree = require('dree');
const tree = dree.scan('./folder');
With custom configuration:
const dree = require('dree');
const options = {
stat: false,
normalize: true,
followLinks: true,
size: true,
hash: true,
depth: 5,
exclude: /dir_to_exclude/,
extensions: [ 'txt', 'jpg' ]
};
const tree = dree.scan('./folder', options);
With file and dir callbacks:
const dree = require('dree');
const options = {
stat: false
};
const fileCallback = function (element, stat) {
console.log('Found file named ' + element.name + ' created on ' + stat.ctime);
};
const dirCallback = function (element, stat) {
console.log('Found file named ' + element.name + ' created on ' + stat.ctime);
};
const tree = dree.scan('./folder', options, fileCallback, dirCallback);
With the asynchronous version:
const dree = require('dree');
const options = {
stat: false,
normalize: true,
followLinks: true,
size: true,
hash: true,
depth: 5,
exclude: /dir_to_exclude/,
extensions: [ 'txt', 'jpg' ]
};
dree.scanAsync('./folder', options)
.then(function (tree) {
console.log(tree);
});
Simple:
const dree = require('dree');
const string = dree.parse('./folder');
With custom configuration:
const dree = require('dree');
const options = {
followLinks: true,
depth: 5,
exclude: /dir_to_exclude/,
extensions: [ 'txt', 'jpg' ]
};
const string = dree.parse('./folder', options);
Get a string from an object:
const dree = require('dree');
const tree = dree.scan('./folder');
const options = {
followLinks: true,
depth: 5,
exclude: /dir_to_exclude/,
extensions: [ 'txt', 'jpg' ]
};
const string = dree.parseTree(tree, options);
With the asynchronous version:
const dree = require('dree');
const options = {
followLinks: true,
depth: 5,
exclude: /dir_to_exclude/,
extensions: [ 'txt', 'jpg' ]
};
dree.parseAsync('./folder', options)
.then(function (string) {
console.log(string);
});
$ dree scan <source>
This way the result will be printed on stdout
$ dree scan <source> --dest ./output/result.json
This way the result will be saved in
./output/result.json
$ dree parse <source>
This way the result will be printed on stdout
$ dree parse <source> --dest ./output/result.txt
This way the result will be saved in
./output/result.txt
$ dree parse <source> --dest ./output/result.txt --show
With
--show option, the result will also be printed with on stdout even if also saved in a file
scan and
parse accept the same options of their analog local functions. The options can be specified both as command arguments and json file.
$ dree --help --all-options
Given a directory structured like this:
sample
├── backend
│ └── firebase.json
│ └── notes.txt
│ └── server
│ └── server.ts
└── .gitignore
With this configurations:
const options = {
stat: false,
hash: false,
sizeInBytes: false,
size: true,
normalize: true,
extensions: [ 'ts', 'json' ]
};
The object returned from scan will be:
{
"name": "sample",
"path": "D:/Github/dree/test/sample",
"relativePath": ".",
"type": "directory",
"isSymbolicLink": false,
"size": "1.79 MB",
"children": [
{
"name": "backend",
"path": "D:/Github/dree/test/sample/backend",
"relativePath": "backend",
"type": "directory",
"isSymbolicLink": false,
"size": "1.79 MB",
"children": [
{
"name": "firebase.json",
"path": "D:/Github/dree/test/sample/backend/firebase.json",
"relativePath": "backend/firebase.json",
"type": "file",
"isSymbolicLink": false,
"extension": "json",
"size": "29 B"
},
{
"name": "server",
"path": "D:/Github/dree/test/sample/backend/server",
"relativePath": "backend/server",
"type": "directory",
"isSymbolicLink": false,
"size": "1.79 MB",
"children": [
{
"name": "server.ts",
"path": "D:/Github/dree/test/sample/backend/server/server.ts",
"relativePath": "backend/server/server.ts",
"type": "file",
"isSymbolicLink": false,
"extension": "ts",
"size": "1.79 MB"
}
]
}
]
}
]
}
With similar configurations, parse will return:
sample
└─> backend
├── firebase.json
├── hello.txt
└─> server
└── server.ts
The documentation generated with TypeDoc is available in this site. There is also a more specific version for development in this site.
Syntax:
dree.scan(path, options, fileCallback, dirCallback)
Description:
Given a path, returns an object representing its directory tree. The result could be customized with options and a callback for either each file and each directory is provided. Executed synchronously. See Usage to have an example.
Parameters:
string, and is the relative or absolute path the file or directory that you want to scan
object and allows you to customize the function behaviour.
followLinks option is enabled).
followLinks option is enabled).
Options parameters:
false. If true every node of the result will contain
stat property, provided by
fs.lstat or
fs.stat.
false. If true, on windows, normalize each path replacing each backslash
\\ with a slash
/.
true. If true, all symbolic links found will be included in the result. Could not work on Windows.
false. If true, all symbolic links will be followed, including even their content if they link to a folder. Could not work on Windows.
true. If true, every node in the result will contain
sizeInBytes property as the number of bytes of the content. If a node is a folder, only its considered inner files will be computed to have this size.
true. If true, every node in the result will contain
size property. Same as
sizeInBytes, but it is a string rounded to the second decimal digit and with an appropriate unit.
true. If true, every node in the result will contain
hash property, computed by taking in consideration the name and the content of the node. If the node is a folder, all his considered inner files will be used by the algorithm.
md5(default) and
sha1. Hash algorithm used by
cryptojs to return the hash.
hex(default),
latin1 and
base64. Hash encoding used by
cryptojs to return the hash.
true. If true, all hidden files and dirs will be included in the result. A hidden file or a directory has a name which starts with a dot and in some systems like Linux are hidden.
undefined. It is a number which says the max depth the algorithm can reach scanning the given path. All files and dirs which are beyound the max depth will not be considered by the algorithm.
undefined. It is a regex or array of regex and all the matched paths will not be considered by the algorithm.
undefined. It is a regex or array of regex and all the non-matching paths will not be considered by the algorithm. Note: All the ancestors of a matching node will be added.
undefined. It is an array of strings and all the files whose extension is not included in that array will be skipped by the algorithm. If value is
undefined, all file extensions will be considered, if it is
[], no files will be included.
false. If value is
true, the
isEmpty property will be added in all the directory nodes in the result. Its value will be
true if the directory contains no files and no directories,
false otherwise.
false. If value is
true, all empty directories will be excluded from the result. Even directories which are not empty but all their children are excluded are excluded from the result because of other options will be considered empty.
false. If true, also the number of descendants of each node will be added to the result.
false. If true, only files will be count as descendants of a node. It does not have effect if descendants option is not true.
undefined. If specified, directories and files will be scanned ordered by path. The value can be both boolean for default alphabetical order or a custom sorting function.
true. If true, folders whose user has not permissions will be skipped. An error will be thrown otherwise. Note: in fact every error thrown by
fs calls will be ignored.
Result object parameters:
file or
directory.
fs.lstat or
fs.fstat of the node.
This is also the structure of the callbacks' first parameter.
Syntax:
dree.scanAsync(path, options, fileCallback, dirCallback)
Description:
Given a path, returns a promise to an object representing its directory tree. The result could be customized with options and a callback for either each file and each directory is provided. Executed asynchronously, it is the asynchronous analog of the
scan function. See Usage to have an example.
Parameters:
string, and is the relative or absolute path the file or directory that you want to scan
object and allows you to customize the function behaviour.
followLinks option is enabled). The callback can be an async function.
followLinks option is enabled). The callback can be an async function.
Options parameters:
They are exactly the same of the
scan's function option parameters.
Result object parameters:
file or
directory.
fs.lstat or
fs.fstat of the node.
This is also the structure of the callbacks' first parameter.
Syntax:
dree.parse(path, options)
Description:
Given a path, returns a string representing its directory tree. The result could be customized with options. Executed synchronously. See Usage to have an example.
Parameters:
string, and is the relative or absolute path the file or directory that you want to parse
object and allows you to customize the function behaviour.
Options parameters:
true. If true, all symbolic links found will be included in the result. Could not work on Windows.
false. If true, all symbolic links will be followed, including even their content if they link to a folder. Could not work on Windows.
true. If true, all hidden files and dirs will be included in the result. A hidden file or a directory has a name which starts with a dot and in some systems like Linux are hidden.
undefined. It is a number which says the max depth the algorithm can reach scanning the given path. All files and dirs which are beyound the max depth will not be considered by the algorithm.
undefined. It is a regex or array of regex and all the matched paths will not be considered by the algorithm.
undefined. It is an array of strings and all the files whose extension is not included in that array will be skipped by the algorithm. If value is
undefined, all file extensions will be considered, if it is
[], no files will be included.
undefined. If specified, directories and files will be parsed ordered by path. The value can be both boolean for default alphabetical order or a custom sorting function.
true. If true, folders whose user has not permissions will be skipped. An error will be thrown otherwise. Note: in fact every error thrown by
fs calls will be ignored.
Result string:
The result will be a string representing the Directory Tree of the path given as first parameter. Folders will be preceded by
> and symbolic links by
>>.
Syntax:
dree.parseAsync(path, options)
Description:
Given a path, returns a promise to a string representing its directory tree. The result could be customized with options. Executed asynchronously. See Usage to have an example.
Parameters:
string, and is the relative or absolute path the file or directory that you want to parse
object and allows you to customize the function behaviour.
Options parameters:
They are exactly the same of the
parse's function options parameters.
Result string:
The result will be a promise to string representing the Directory Tree of the path given as first parameter. Folders will be preceded by
> and symbolic links by
>>.
Syntax:
dree.parseTree(dirTree, options)
Description:
The same as
parse, but the first parameter is an object returned by
scan function. Executed synchronously.
Parameters:
object, and is the object representing a Directory Tree that you want to parse into a string.
object and allows you to customize the function behaviour.
Options parameters:
Same parameters of
parse, with one more parameter,
skipErrors: is the same parameter in
scan options.
Result string:
The result will be a string representing the Directory Tree of the object given as first parameter. Folders will be preceded by
> and symbolic links by
>>.
Syntax:
dree.parseTreeAsync(dirTree, options)
Description:
The same as
parseAsync, but the first parameter is an object returned by
scan function. Executed asynchronously.
Parameters:
object, and is the object representing a Directory Tree that you want to parse into a string.
object and allows you to customize the function behaviour.
Options parameters:
Same parameters of
parse, with one more parameter,
skipErrors: is the same parameter in
scan options.
Result string:
The result will be a promise to string representing the Directory Tree of the object given as first parameter. Folders will be preceded by
> and symbolic links by
>>.
On Windows it could be possible that symbolic links are not detected, due to a problem with node fs module. If
symbolicLinks is set to true, then
isSymbolicLink could result
false for al the tree nodes. In addition, if
followLinks is set to true, it could be possible that links will not be followed instead.
The callbacks have a tree representation of the node and its stat as parameters. The tree parameter reflects the options given to
scan. For example, if you set
hash to
false, then the tree parameter of a callback will not have the hash value. The stat parameter depends on the
followLinks option. If it is true it will be the result of
fs.stat, otherwise it will be the result of
fs.lstat.
The callbacks for
scanAsync can return a promise, hence async callbacks are supported.
Properties as hash or size are computed considering only the not filtered nodes. For instance, the result size of a folder could be different from its actual size, if some of its inner files have not been considered due to filters as
exclude.
The hash of two nodes with the same content could be different, because also the name is take in consideration.
In the global usage, if an option is given both in the command args and in the options json file, the args one is considered.
Executing the asynchronous version of
scan could return a different object to the one returned by the synchronous one. This is why the asynchronous and synchronous versions read the directory in a different order.
Make sure that you have all the dependencies installed
To transpile the typescript code
$ npm run transpile
The transpiled code will be in the
dist folder.
To bundle the library with webpack:
$ npm run bundle
The bundled code will be in the
bundled folder.
After having transpiled the code:
$ npm test
The tests with mocha will be run.