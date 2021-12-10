Dredd is a language-agnostic command-line tool for validating API description document against backend implementation of the API.
Dredd reads your API description and step by step validates whether your API implementation replies with responses as they are described in the documentation.
Dredd supports writing hooks — a glue code for each test setup and teardown. Following languages are supported:
$ npm install -g dredd
Create an API Blueprint file called
api-description.apib.
Follow tutorial at API Blueprint website
or just take one of the ready-made examples.
Run interactive configuration:
$ dredd init
Run Dredd:
$ dredd
To see how to use all Dredd's features, browse the full documentation.