draxt is a utility module for selecting and manipulating filesystem objects in a Node.js environment. It uses glob patterns as its "selector engine". draxt also provides several DOM-like interfaces representing filesystem objects which build on promisified APIs for the fs and fs-extra modules.

draxt means tree in the Pahlavi language.

/app/ ├── controllers/ │ └── index.js ├── public/ │ ├── script.js │ └── style.css └── views/ └── index.njk

const $ = require ( 'draxt' ); ( async ( ) => { const $app = await $( '/app/**' ); $app .filter( node => node.extension === 'js' ) .forEach( async (node, index, allNodes) => { console .log(node.pathName); console .log(node instanceof $.File); const content = await node.read( 'utf8' ); node.appendSync( '

a new line!' ) .chmodSync( '765' ) .appendToSync( '/hell' ) console .log(node.pathName); const parentNode = node.parentSync(); console .log(parentNode.isEmptySync()); }); })();

Key notes:

draxt has only 2 dependencies: glob and fs-extra modules.

draxt uses glob patterns to select filesystem objects.

Each item in a draxt collection is an instance of a File , Directory , or SymbolicLink class, which is a subclass of Node .

Every asynchronous method has a synchronous version. E.g., node.siblingsSync() for node.siblings() .

draxt is a simple constructor function. You can extend/overwrite its methods via its prototype property (or its fn alias) or by using the draxt.extend method. const draxt = require ( 'draxt' ); draxt.fn.images = function ( ) { const imgExtensions = [ 'jpeg' , 'jpg' , 'png' , 'git' , ...]; return this .filter( node => { return node.isFile() && imgExtensions.indexOf(node.extension) > -1 ; }); }

Installing via [npm]: ```bash npm i draxt

Via yarn:

$ yarn add draxt

Docs

Test

$ npm test

License

Licensed under MIT.