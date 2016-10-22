This plugin uses the jQuery built-in animation engine to transition the
stroke on every
<path> inside the selected
<svg> element, using
stroke-dasharray and
stroke-dashoffset properties.
Include jQuery DrawSVG after jQuery
<script src="http://code.jquery.com/jquery-latest.min.js"></script>
<script src="jquery.drawsvg.js"></script>
Initialize the plugin on the element you want to animate and store in a variable
var mySVG = $('#my_svg_element').drawsvg();
Run the animation
mySVG.drawsvg('animate');
Look at the demos for more advanced usages.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
duration
|Integer
1000
|The time to complete the animation of each path.
stagger
|Integer
200
|Delay to start animating each individual path.
easing
|String
swing
|Which easing function each path will use to transition.
Use jQuery Easing Plugin for different easing functions.
reverse
|Boolean
false
|Direction that the line will be drawn.
callback
|Function
function() {}
|A function to call once the animation has been completed.