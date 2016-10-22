jQuery DrawSVG

This plugin uses the jQuery built-in animation engine to transition the stroke on every <path> inside the selected <svg> element, using stroke-dasharray and stroke-dashoffset properties.

Weighs less than 2KB minified and 800 bytes gzipped.

Easy to use.

Easing and stagger support.

Free!

Usage

Include jQuery DrawSVG after jQuery

< script src = "http://code.jquery.com/jquery-latest.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "jquery.drawsvg.js" > </ script >

Initialize the plugin on the element you want to animate and store in a variable

var mySVG = $( '#my_svg_element' ).drawsvg();

Run the animation

mySVG.drawsvg( 'animate' );

Look at the demos for more advanced usages.

Options

Option Type Default Description duration Integer 1000 The time to complete the animation of each path. stagger Integer 200 Delay to start animating each individual path. easing String swing Which easing function each path will use to transition.

Use jQuery Easing Plugin for different easing functions. reverse Boolean false Direction that the line will be drawn. callback Function function() {} A function to call once the animation has been completed.

Demos

Simple usage

Draw on scroll

Callback example

Animate mask path