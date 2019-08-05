openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dra

drawille

by Bence Dányi
1.1.1 (see all)

Drawing in terminal with unicode braille characters

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

321

GitHub Stars

949

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-drawille Build Status

drawing in terminal with unicode braille characters. The idea is based on drawille by @asciimoo.

cube

install

install the package with npm:

$ npm install --save drawille

usage

See examples.

this module provides a very basic API only, for fancy things, like drawing lines, use another module, like bresenham.

drawille-canvas provides HTML5 Canvas API for drawille.

api

Canvas(w, h)

Create a new canvas with the given dimensions. w must be multiple of 2, h must be multiple of 4. Uses columns & rows from process.stdout as default values for w and h.

canvas.set(x, y)

Draw point on canvas at the given position.

canvas.unset(x, y)

Delete point on canvas at the given position.

canvas.toggle(x, y)

Toggle point on canvas at the given position.

canvas.clear()

Clear the whole canvas (delete every point).

canvas.frame(delimiter)

return the current content of canvas, as a delimiter-delimited string. delimiter defaults to \n.

it uses braille characters to represent points, so every line has length of w/2, and the string contains h/4 lines.

projects

  • vtop uses it to draw CPU and memory usage charts in the terminal
  • datop uses it to draw dat statistics
  • boscillate uses it to draw baudio soundwaves in real-time

license

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial