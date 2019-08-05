drawing in terminal with unicode braille characters. The idea is based on drawille by @asciimoo.
install the package with
npm:
$ npm install --save drawille
See examples.
this module provides a very basic API only, for fancy things, like drawing lines, use another module, like
bresenham.
drawille-canvas provides HTML5 Canvas API for drawille.
Canvas(w, h)
Create a new canvas with the given dimensions.
w must be multiple of 2,
h must be multiple of 4.
Uses
columns &
rows from
process.stdout as default values for
w and
h.
canvas.set(x, y)
Draw point on
canvas at the given position.
canvas.unset(x, y)
Delete point on
canvas at the given position.
canvas.toggle(x, y)
Toggle point on
canvas at the given position.
canvas.clear()
Clear the whole canvas (delete every point).
canvas.frame(delimiter)
return the current content of
canvas, as a
delimiter-delimited
string.
delimiter defaults to
\n.
it uses braille characters to represent points,
so every line has length of
w/2, and the string contains
h/4
lines.
vtop uses it to draw CPU and memory usage charts in the terminal
datop uses it to draw dat statistics
boscillate uses it to draw
baudio soundwaves in real-time
MIT