drawing in terminal with unicode braille characters. The idea is based on drawille by @asciimoo.

install

install the package with npm :

$ npm install

usage

See examples.

this module provides a very basic API only, for fancy things, like drawing lines, use another module, like bresenham .

drawille-canvas provides HTML5 Canvas API for drawille.

api

Create a new canvas with the given dimensions. w must be multiple of 2, h must be multiple of 4. Uses columns & rows from process.stdout as default values for w and h .

Draw point on canvas at the given position.

Delete point on canvas at the given position.

Toggle point on canvas at the given position.

Clear the whole canvas (delete every point).

return the current content of canvas , as a delimiter -delimited string. delimiter defaults to

.

it uses braille characters to represent points, so every line has length of w/2 , and the string contains h/4 lines.

projects

vtop uses it to draw CPU and memory usage charts in the terminal

license

MIT