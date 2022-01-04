Drawflow

Simple flow library.

Drawflow allows you to create data flows easily and quickly.

Installing only a javascript library and with four lines of code.

⭐ LIVE DEMO

🎨 THEME EDIT GENERATOR

Table of contents

Features

Drag Nodes

Multiple Inputs / Outputs

Multiple connections

Delete Nodes and Connections

Add/Delete inputs/outputs

Reroute connections

Data sync on Nodes

Zoom in / out

Clear data module

Support modules

Editor mode edit , fixed or view

, or Import / Export data

Events

Mobile support

Vanilla javascript (No dependencies)

NPM

Vue Support component nodes && Nuxt

Installation

Download or clone repository and copy the dist folder, CDN option Or npm.

Clone

git clone https://github.com/jerosoler/Drawflow.git

CDN

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/jerosoler/Drawflow/dist/drawflow.min.css" > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/jerosoler/Drawflow/dist/drawflow.min.js" > </ script > # or < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/drawflow@0.0.45/dist/drawflow.min.css" /> < script src = "https://unpkg.com/drawflow@0.0.45/dist/drawflow.min.js" > </ script >

NPM

npm i drawflow

Typescript

External package. More info #119

npm install -D @types/drawflow

Import

import Drawflow from 'drawflow' import styleDrawflow from 'drawflow/dist/drawflow.min.css'

Require

var Drawflow = require ( 'drawflow' ) var styleDrawflow = require ( 'drawflow/dist/drawflow.min.css' )

Create the parent element of drawflow.

< div id = "drawflow" > </ div >

Running

Start drawflow.

var id = document .getElementById( "drawflow" ); const editor = new Drawflow(id); editor.start();

Parameter Type Description id Object Name of module render Object It's for Vue . parent Object It's for Vue . The parent Instance

For vue 2 example.

import Vue from 'vue' this .editor = new Drawflow(id, Vue, this );

For vue 3 example.

import { h, getCurrentInstance, render } from 'vue' const Vue = { version : 3 , h, render }; this .editor = new Drawflow(id, Vue); const internalInstance = getCurrentInstance() editor.value = new Drawflow(id, Vue, internalInstance.appContext.app._context);

Nuxt

Add to nuxt.config.js file

build: { transpile : [ 'drawflow' ], ... }

Mouse and Keys

del key to remove element.

to remove element. Right click to show remove options (Mobile long press).

to show remove options (Mobile long press). Left click press to move editor or node selected.

to move editor or node selected. Ctrl + Mouse Wheel Zoom in/out (Mobile pinch).

Editor

You can change the editor to fixed type to block. Only editor can be moved. You can put it before start.

editor.editor_mode = 'edit' ; editor.editor_mode = 'fixed' ;

You can also adjust the zoom values.

editor.zoom_max = 1.6 ; editor.zoom_min = 0.5 ; editor.zoom_value = 0.1 ;

Editor options

Parameter Type Default Description reroute Boolean false Active reroute reroute_fix_curvature Boolean false Fix adding points curvature Number 0.5 Curvature reroute_curvature_start_end Number 0.5 Curvature reroute first point and las point reroute_curvature Number 0.5 Curvature reroute reroute_width Number 6 Width of reroute line_path Number 5 Width of line force_first_input Boolean false Force the first input to drop the connection on top of the node editor_mode Text edit edit for edit, fixed for nodes fixed but their input fields available, view for view only zoom Number 1 Default zoom zoom_max Number 1.6 Default zoom max zoom_min Number 0.5 Default zoom min zoom_value Number 0.1 Default zoom value update zoom_last_value Number 1 Default zoom last value draggable_inputs Boolean true Drag nodes on click inputs useuuid Boolean false Use UUID as node ID instead of integer index. Only affect newly created nodes, do not affect imported nodes

Reroute

Active reroute connections. Use before start or import .

editor.reroute = true ;

Create point with double click on line connection. Double click on point for remove.

Modules

Separate your flows in different editors.

editor.addModule( 'nameNewModule' ); editor.changeModule( 'nameNewModule' ); editor.removeModule( 'nameModule' ); editor.changeModule( 'Home' );

RemovedModule if it is in the same module redirects to the Home module

Nodes

Adding a node is simple.

editor.addNode(name, inputs, outputs, posx, posy, class , data , html ) ;

Parameter Type Description name text Name of module inputs number Number of de inputs outputs number Number of de outputs pos_x number Position on start node left pos_y number Position on start node top class text Added classname to de node. Multiple classnames separated by space data json Data passed to node html text HTML drawn on node or name of register node. typenode boolean & text Default false , true for Object HTML, vue for vue

You can use the attribute df-* in inputs, textarea or select to synchronize with the node data and contenteditable.

Atrributs multiples parents support df-*-*...

Node example

var html = ` <div><input type="text" df-name></div> ` ; var data = { "name" : '' }; editor.addNode( 'github' , 0 , 1 , 150 , 300 , 'github' , data, html);

Register Node

it's possible register nodes for reuse.

var html = document .createElement( "div" ); html.innerHTML = "Hello Drawflow!!" ; editor.registerNode( 'test' , html); editor.addNode( 'github' , 0 , 1 , 150 , 300 , 'github' , data, 'test' , true ); import component from '~/components/testcomponent.vue' editor.registerNode( 'name' , component, props, options); editor.addNode( 'github' , 0 , 1 , 150 , 300 , 'github' , data, 'name' , 'vue' );

Parameter Type Description name text Name of module registered. html text HTML to drawn or vue component. props json Only for vue . Props of component. Not Required options json Only for vue . Options of component. Not Required

Methods

Other available functions.

Mehtod Description zoom_in() Increment zoom +0.1 zoom_out() Decrement zoom -0.1 getNodeFromId(id) Get Info of node. Ex: id: 5 getNodesFromName(name) Return Array of nodes id. Ex: name: telegram removeNodeId(id) Remove node. Ex id: node-x updateNodeDataFromId Update data element. Ex: 5, { name: 'Drawflow' } addNodeInput(id) Add input to node. Ex id: 5 addNodeOutput(id) Add output to node. Ex id: 5 removeNodeInput(id, input_class) Remove input to node. Ex id: 5 , input_2 removeNodeOutput(id, output_class) Remove output to node. Ex id: 5 , output_2 addConnection(id_output, id_input, output_class, input_class) Add connection. Ex: 15,16,'output_1','input_1' removeSingleConnection(id_output, id_input, output_class, input_class) Remove connection. Ex: 15,16,'output_1','input_1' updateConnectionNodes(id) Update connections position from Node Ex id: node-x removeConnectionNodeId(id) Remove node connections. Ex id: node-x getModuleFromNodeId(id) Get name of module where is the id. Ex id: 5 clearModuleSelected() Clear data of module selected clear() Clear all data of all modules and modules remove.

Methods example

editor.removeNodeId( 'node-4' );

Events

You can detect events that are happening.

List of available events:

Event Return Description nodeCreated id id of Node nodeRemoved id id of Node nodeDataChanged id id of Node df-* attributes changed. nodeSelected id id of Node nodeUnselected true Unselect node nodeMoved id id of Node connectionStart { output_id, output_class } id of nodes and output selected connectionCancel true Connection Cancel connectionCreated { output_id, input_id, output_class, input_class } id 's of nodes and output/input selected connectionRemoved { output_id, input_id, output_class, input_class } id 's of nodes and output/input selected connectionSelected { output_id, input_id, output_class, input_class } id 's of nodes and output/input selected connectionUnselected true Unselect connection addReroute id id of Node output removeReroute id id of Node output rerouteMoved id id of Node output moduleCreated name name of Module moduleChanged name name of Module moduleRemoved name name of Module click event Click event clickEnd event Once the click changes have been made contextmenu event Click second button mouse event mouseMove { x, y } Position mouseUp event MouseUp Event keydown event Keydown event zoom zoom_level Level of zoom translate { x, y } Position translate editor import import Finish import export data Data export

Events example

editor.on( 'nodeCreated' , function ( id ) { console .log( "Node created " + id); })

Export / Import

You can export and import your data.

var exportdata = editor.export(); editor.import(exportdata);

Export example

Example of exported data:

{ "drawflow" : { "Home" : { "data" : {} }, "Other" : { "data" : { "16" : { "id" : 16 , "name" : "facebook" , "data" : {}, "class" : "facebook" , "html" : "



Facebook Message



" , "inputs" : {}, "outputs" : { "output_1" : { "connections" : [ { "node" : "17" , "output" : "input_1" } ] } }, "pos_x" : 226 , "pos_y" : 138 }, "17" : { "id" : 17 , "name" : "log" , "data" : {}, "class" : "log" , "html" : "



Save log file



" , "inputs" : { "input_1" : { "connections" : [ { "node" : "16" , "input" : "output_1" } ] } }, "outputs" : {}, "pos_x" : 690 , "pos_y" : 129 } } } } }

Example

View the complete example in folder docs.

There is also an example how to use Drawflow in a custom element. (based on LitElement).

License

MIT License