Simple flow library.
Drawflow allows you to create data flows easily and quickly.
Installing only a javascript library and with four lines of code.
edit,
fixed or
view
Download or clone repository and copy the dist folder, CDN option Or npm.
git clone https://github.com/jerosoler/Drawflow.git
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/jerosoler/Drawflow/dist/drawflow.min.css">
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/jerosoler/Drawflow/dist/drawflow.min.js"></script>
# or
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/drawflow@0.0.45/dist/drawflow.min.css" />
<script src="https://unpkg.com/drawflow@0.0.45/dist/drawflow.min.js"></script>
npm i drawflow
External package. More info #119
npm install -D @types/drawflow
import Drawflow from 'drawflow'
import styleDrawflow from 'drawflow/dist/drawflow.min.css'
var Drawflow = require('drawflow')
var styleDrawflow = require('drawflow/dist/drawflow.min.css')
Create the parent element of drawflow.
<div id="drawflow"></div>
Start drawflow.
var id = document.getElementById("drawflow");
const editor = new Drawflow(id);
editor.start();
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
id
|Object
|Name of module
render
|Object
|It's for
Vue.
parent
|Object
|It's for
Vue. The parent Instance
import Vue from 'vue'
// Pass render Vue
this.editor = new Drawflow(id, Vue, this);
import { h, getCurrentInstance, render } from 'vue'
const Vue = { version: 3, h, render };
this.editor = new Drawflow(id, Vue);
// Pass render Vue 3 Instance
const internalInstance = getCurrentInstance()
editor.value = new Drawflow(id, Vue, internalInstance.appContext.app._context);
Add to
nuxt.config.js file
build: {
transpile: ['drawflow'],
...
}
del key to remove element.
Right click to show remove options (Mobile long press).
Left click press to move editor or node selected.
Ctrl + Mouse Wheel Zoom in/out (Mobile pinch).
You can change the editor to fixed type to block. Only editor can be moved. You can put it before start.
editor.editor_mode = 'edit'; // Default
editor.editor_mode = 'fixed'; // Only scroll
You can also adjust the zoom values.
editor.zoom_max = 1.6;
editor.zoom_min = 0.5;
editor.zoom_value = 0.1;
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
reroute
|Boolean
|false
|Active reroute
reroute_fix_curvature
|Boolean
|false
|Fix adding points
curvature
|Number
|0.5
|Curvature
reroute_curvature_start_end
|Number
|0.5
|Curvature reroute first point and las point
reroute_curvature
|Number
|0.5
|Curvature reroute
reroute_width
|Number
|6
|Width of reroute
line_path
|Number
|5
|Width of line
force_first_input
|Boolean
|false
|Force the first input to drop the connection on top of the node
editor_mode
|Text
edit
edit for edit,
fixed for nodes fixed but their input fields available,
view for view only
zoom
|Number
|1
|Default zoom
zoom_max
|Number
|1.6
|Default zoom max
zoom_min
|Number
|0.5
|Default zoom min
zoom_value
|Number
|0.1
|Default zoom value update
zoom_last_value
|Number
|1
|Default zoom last value
draggable_inputs
|Boolean
|true
|Drag nodes on click inputs
useuuid
|Boolean
|false
|Use UUID as node ID instead of integer index. Only affect newly created nodes, do not affect imported nodes
Active reroute connections. Use before
start or
import.
editor.reroute = true;
Create point with double click on line connection. Double click on point for remove.
Separate your flows in different editors.
editor.addModule('nameNewModule');
editor.changeModule('nameNewModule');
editor.removeModule('nameModule');
// Default Module is Home
editor.changeModule('Home');
RemovedModule if it is in the same module redirects to the
Home module
Adding a node is simple.
editor.addNode(name, inputs, outputs, posx, posy, class, data, html);
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
name
|text
|Name of module
inputs
|number
|Number of de inputs
outputs
|number
|Number of de outputs
pos_x
|number
|Position on start node left
pos_y
|number
|Position on start node top
class
|text
|Added classname to de node. Multiple classnames separated by space
data
|json
|Data passed to node
html
|text
|HTML drawn on node or
name of register node.
typenode
|boolean & text
|Default
false,
true for Object HTML,
vue for vue
You can use the attribute
df-* in inputs, textarea or select to synchronize with the node data and contenteditable.
Atrributs multiples parents support
df-*-*...
var html = `
<div><input type="text" df-name></div>
`;
var data = { "name": '' };
editor.addNode('github', 0, 1, 150, 300, 'github', data, html);
it's possible register nodes for reuse.
var html = document.createElement("div");
html.innerHTML = "Hello Drawflow!!";
editor.registerNode('test', html);
// Use
editor.addNode('github', 0, 1, 150, 300, 'github', data, 'test', true);
// For vue
import component from '~/components/testcomponent.vue'
editor.registerNode('name', component, props, options);
// Use for vue
editor.addNode('github', 0, 1, 150, 300, 'github', data, 'name', 'vue');
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
name
|text
|Name of module registered.
html
|text
|HTML to drawn or
vue component.
props
|json
|Only for
vue. Props of component.
Not Required
options
|json
|Only for
vue. Options of component.
Not Required
Other available functions.
|Mehtod
|Description
zoom_in()
|Increment zoom +0.1
zoom_out()
|Decrement zoom -0.1
getNodeFromId(id)
|Get Info of node. Ex: id:
5
getNodesFromName(name)
|Return Array of nodes id. Ex: name:
telegram
removeNodeId(id)
|Remove node. Ex id:
node-x
updateNodeDataFromId
|Update data element. Ex:
5, { name: 'Drawflow' }
addNodeInput(id)
|Add input to node. Ex id:
5
addNodeOutput(id)
|Add output to node. Ex id:
5
removeNodeInput(id, input_class)
|Remove input to node. Ex id:
5,
input_2
removeNodeOutput(id, output_class)
|Remove output to node. Ex id:
5,
output_2
addConnection(id_output, id_input, output_class, input_class)
|Add connection. Ex:
15,16,'output_1','input_1'
removeSingleConnection(id_output, id_input, output_class, input_class)
|Remove connection. Ex:
15,16,'output_1','input_1'
updateConnectionNodes(id)
|Update connections position from Node Ex id:
node-x
removeConnectionNodeId(id)
|Remove node connections. Ex id:
node-x
getModuleFromNodeId(id)
|Get name of module where is the id. Ex id:
5
clearModuleSelected()
|Clear data of module selected
clear()
|Clear all data of all modules and modules remove.
editor.removeNodeId('node-4');
You can detect events that are happening.
List of available events:
|Event
|Return
|Description
nodeCreated
|id
id of Node
nodeRemoved
|id
id of Node
nodeDataChanged
|id
id of Node df-* attributes changed.
nodeSelected
|id
id of Node
nodeUnselected
|true
|Unselect node
nodeMoved
|id
id of Node
connectionStart
|{ output_id, output_class }
id of nodes and output selected
connectionCancel
|true
|Connection Cancel
connectionCreated
|{ output_id, input_id, output_class, input_class }
id's of nodes and output/input selected
connectionRemoved
|{ output_id, input_id, output_class, input_class }
id's of nodes and output/input selected
connectionSelected
|{ output_id, input_id, output_class, input_class }
id's of nodes and output/input selected
connectionUnselected
|true
|Unselect connection
addReroute
|id
id of Node output
removeReroute
|id
id of Node output
rerouteMoved
|id
id of Node output
moduleCreated
|name
name of Module
moduleChanged
|name
name of Module
moduleRemoved
|name
name of Module
click
|event
|Click event
clickEnd
|event
|Once the click changes have been made
contextmenu
|event
|Click second button mouse event
mouseMove
|{ x, y }
|Position
mouseUp
|event
|MouseUp Event
keydown
|event
|Keydown event
zoom
|zoom_level
|Level of zoom
translate
|{ x, y }
|Position translate editor
import
import
|Finish import
export
|data
|Data export
editor.on('nodeCreated', function(id) {
console.log("Node created " + id);
})
You can export and import your data.
var exportdata = editor.export();
editor.import(exportdata);
Example of exported data:
{
"drawflow": {
"Home": {
"data": {}
},
"Other": {
"data": {
"16": {
"id": 16,
"name": "facebook",
"data": {},
"class": "facebook",
"html": "\n
\n
Facebook Message
\n
\n ",
"inputs": {},
"outputs": {
"output_1": {
"connections": [
{
"node": "17",
"output": "input_1"
}
]
}
},
"pos_x": 226,
"pos_y": 138
},
"17": {
"id": 17,
"name": "log",
"data": {},
"class": "log",
"html": "\n
\n
Save log file
\n
\n ",
"inputs": {
"input_1": {
"connections": [
{
"node": "16",
"input": "output_1"
}
]
}
},
"outputs": {},
"pos_x": 690,
"pos_y": 129
}
}
}
}
}
View the complete example in folder docs.
There is also an example how to use Drawflow in a custom element. (based on LitElement).
MIT License