Draqula is a GraphQL client for React apps that don't need everything. Instead of offering tons of features like extensive caching mechanism, local state management, subscriptions and so on, Draqula focuses on executing the basics well - queries and mutations.
If you want to take a quick look, keep scrolling this readme. Otherwise, check out the documentation at https://draqulajs.com.
$ npm install draqula graphql graphql-tag
import React from 'react';
import {render} from 'react-dom';
import {Draqula, DraqulaProvider, useQuery} from 'draqula';
import gql from 'graphql-tag';
const TODOS_QUERY = gql`
query {
todos {
id
title
}
}
`;
const Todos = () => {
const {data, isLoading, error} = useQuery(TODOS_QUERY);
return (
<div>
{isLoading && <span>Loading…</span>}
{error && <span>Error: {error.message}</span>}
{data && (
<ul>
{data.todos.map(todo => (
<li key={todo.id}>{todo.title}</li>
))}
</ul>
)}
</div>
);
};
const client = new Draqula('https://my-graphql-api.com/graphql');
render(
<DraqulaProvider client={client}>
<Todos />
</DraqulaProvider>,
document.body
);
