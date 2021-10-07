Mock server that implements the API Blueprint specification:
We have setup a google group to assist with the answering of questions any users of Drakov may have.
It can be found at https://groups.google.com/forum/?hl=en#!forum/drakov-api-server
Since version 1.0.2, a version of the Drafter package is being used, which attempts to install the version with C bindings (faster), but falls back if compilation of this package fails to Drafter.js.
Since version 0.1.12 MSON support is now provided.
Drakov provide some logging in the following situations:
When flag
--debugMode is set on Drakov's start up all mismatching requests will be dumped on logs. Also Drakov will send a detail payload within the 404 response.
npm install -g drakov
drakov -f <glob expression to your md files> -s <comma delimited list of static file paths> -p <server port>
Argument Notes:
drakov --config config.js
Important
This mode of operation will load your configuration from a Javascript file that must export an object of arguments as supported in the arguments module.
All command line arguments aside from
--config will be ignored, and the defaults will be merged in.
drakov
Similar to utilities such as JSHint, drakov will look for a
.drakovrc file in the current path where
drakov is executed
and walk up the path until
/ is reached.
The
.drakovrc file should be a valid Node.js module that exports a valid Drakov configuration object such as would be
used with the
--config switch.
drakov -f <glob expression to your md files> --discover
Enables the
/drakov endpoint, which lists all the available endpoints currently being served by Drakov
With only a glob expression
drakov -f "../com/foo/contracts/*.md"
With glob expression and single static path
drakov -f "../com/foo/contracts/*.md" -s "../path/to/static/files"
With glob expression and multiple static paths (must be comma delimited with no spaces)
drakov -f "../com/foo/contracts/*.md" -s "../path/to/static/files" -s "../second/path/to/static/files"
With glob expression and static path that has a specific mount point
drakov -f "../com/foo/contracts/*.md" -s "../path/to/static/files=/www/path"
With glob expression and static path that has a specific mount point with different path mount delimiter
drakov -f "../com/foo/contracts/*.md" -s "../path/to/static/files:/www/path" -d ":"
With glob expression and specified server port
drakov -f "../com/foo/contracts/*.md" -p 4007
When running drakov and binding to a public IP
drakov -f "../com/foo/contracts/*.md" --public
You can tell Drakov to watch for changes in the spec files that are loaded. When changes are detected, Drakov will reload.
drakov -f "../com/foo/contracts/*.md" --watch
By default a CORS header is sent, you can disable it with the --disableCORS switch.
drakov -f "../com/foo/contracts/*.md" --disableCORS
When you run server for testing API on different port than your app it's handy to allow cross origin resource sharing (CORS). For this to work you need also to listen on every route for OPTIONS requests.
drakov -f "../com/foo/contracts/*.md" --autoOptions
By default Drakov only binds to localhost, to run on all public IP interfaces use the --public switch.
drakov -f "../com/foo/contracts/*.md" --public
To enable SSL you must provide both key and certificate. Use parameters --sslKeyFile and --sslCrtFile to specify the path to your key and certificate files. Once SSL is enabled Drakov will only respond to HTTPS requests.
drakov -f "../com/foo/contracts/*.md" --sslKeyFile="./ssl/server.key" --sslCrtFile="./ssl/server.crt"
In some cases you may wish to suppress the logging output of Drakov. To do so, run is with the
--stealthmode options.
drakov -f "../com/foo/contracts/*.md" --stealthmode
In some case you may want to force Drakov to delay sending a response. To do this simple use the
--delay argument followed by a number (ms).
drakov -f "../com/foo/contracts/*.md" --delay 2000
For HTTP methods such as DELETE, you may want Drakov to return them in the appropriate methods allow header. You can do this using the
--method argument
drakov -f "../com/foo/contracts/*.md" --method DELETE
drakov -f "../com/foo/contracts/*.md" --method DELETE --method OPTIONS
For HTTP headers such as Authorization, you may want Drakov to return them in the appropriate methods allow header. You can do this using the
--header argument
drakov -f "../com/foo/contracts/*.md" --header Authorization
drakov -f "../com/foo/contracts/*.md" --header Authorization --header X-Csrf-Token
Drakov includes many headers by default:
Origin, X-Requested-With, Content-Type, Accept when CORS is enabled.
In cases where strict HTTP headers matching against API blueprints is not necessary, you can use the
--ignoreHeader argument:
drakov -f "../com/foo/contracts/*.md" --ignoreHeader Cookie --ignoreHeader Authorization
var drakov = require('drakov');
var argv = {
sourceFiles: 'path/to/files/**.md',
serverPort: 3000,
staticPaths: [
'/path/to/static/files',
'/another/path/to/static/files',
'/path/to/more/files=/mount/it/here'
],
stealthmode: true,
disableCORS: true,
sslKeyFile: '/path/to/ssl/key.key',
sslCrtFile: '/path/to/ssl/cert.crt',
delay: 2000,
method: ['DELETE','OPTIONS']
};
drakov.run(argv, function(){
// started Drakov
drakov.stop(function() {
// stopped Drakov
});
});
Due to protagonist parsing being async, we need to setup the middleware with an init function
var drakovMiddleware = require('drakov').middleware;
var argv = {
sourceFiles: 'path/to/files/**.md',
serverPort: 3000,
staticPaths: [
'/path/to/static/files',
'/another/path/to/static/files',
'/path/to/more/files=/mount/it/here'
],
stealthmode: true,
disableCORS: true,
sslKeyFile: '/path/to/ssl/key.key',
sslCrtFile: '/path/to/ssl/cert.crt',
delay: 2000,
method: ['DELETE','OPTIONS']
};
var app = express();
drakovMiddleware.init(app, argv, function(err, middlewareFunction) {
if (err) {
throw err;
}
app.use(middlewareFunction);
app.listen(argv.serverPort);
});
Q: If I have multiple requests/responses on the same API endpoint, which response will I get?
A: Drakov will respond first with any responses that have a JSON schema with the first response matching the request body for that API endpoint. You can request a specific response by adding a
Prefer header to the request in the form
Prefer:status=XXX where
XXX is the status code of the desired response. See issue #88 for details.
Q: If I have multiple responses on a single request, which response will I get?
A: Drakov will respond with the first response.
Q: Drakov is too loud (outputting too much logging), can I turn off request and API responses?
A: You can suppress all but the startup output of Drakov with
--stealthmode.
Pull requests with patches for fixes and enhancements are very welcome. We have a few requirements that will help us to quickly assess your contributions.
If you have any ideas or questions you are welcome to post an issue.
.editorconfig and
.jshintrc files included in the project
npm test and run against the jshinting rules
lib/logger module and use
logger.log(), this allows your logging be properly disabled in Drakov's stealth mode
logger.log('[TYPE]'.white, 'Something is happening');`
yargsConfigOptions object in the arguments module
test/example/md directory
test/api for request/response behaviour tests, or
test/unit if it is a unit test
-test.js
npm test before you submit your build request
A history of changes with a list of contributors can be found at https://github.com/Aconex/drakov/blob/master/CHANGELOG.md
Yakov Khalinsky yakov@therocketsurgeon.com
Marcelo Garcia de Oliveira moliveira@aconex.com
Huge thanks to Eva Mansk for the funky logo!
You are welcome to use the Drakov logo as long it is to refer to this project and you provide acknowledgement and a link back to our project.