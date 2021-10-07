Drakov API Blueprint Mock Server

Mock server that implements the API Blueprint specification:

Community

We have setup a google group to assist with the answering of questions any users of Drakov may have.

It can be found at https://groups.google.com/forum/?hl=en#!forum/drakov-api-server

Notes on the Node.js compatibility

Since version 1.0.2, a version of the Drafter package is being used, which attempts to install the version with C bindings (faster), but falls back if compilation of this package fails to Drafter.js.

MSON Support via Attribute elements

Since version 0.1.12 MSON support is now provided.

Logging to assist with debugging request matching

Drakov provide some logging in the following situations:

When request's path does not match any documented endpoints

When request's headers does not match headers schema

When request's body does not match body schema (corresponding to request's content-type)

Debug Mode

When flag --debugMode is set on Drakov's start up all mismatching requests will be dumped on logs. Also Drakov will send a detail payload within the 404 response.

Installation instructions

npm install -g drakov

Running

drakov -f <glob expression to your md files> -s <comma delimited list of static file paths> -p <server port>

Argument Notes:

Glob expression is required

If a list of static file paths are provided, then Drakov will proxy the static files

Server port is optional and defaults to 3000

CORS headers are sent by default, you need to use the --disableCORS switch/property

Running with configuration file

drakov --config config.js

Important

This mode of operation will load your configuration from a Javascript file that must export an object of arguments as supported in the arguments module.

All command line arguments aside from --config will be ignored, and the defaults will be merged in.

Running with .drakovrc configuration file

drakov

Similar to utilities such as JSHint, drakov will look for a .drakovrc file in the current path where drakov is executed and walk up the path until / is reached.

The .drakovrc file should be a valid Node.js module that exports a valid Drakov configuration object such as would be used with the --config switch.

API discovery

drakov -f <glob expression to your md files> --discover

Enables the /drakov endpoint, which lists all the available endpoints currently being served by Drakov

Examples with command line arguments

With only a glob expression

drakov -f "../com/foo/contracts/*.md"

With glob expression and single static path

drakov -f "../com/foo/contracts/*.md" -s "../path/to/static/files"

With glob expression and multiple static paths (must be comma delimited with no spaces)

drakov -f "../com/foo/contracts/*.md" -s "../path/to/static/files" -s "../second/path/to/static/files"

With glob expression and static path that has a specific mount point

drakov -f "../com/foo/contracts/*.md" -s "../path/to/static/files=/www/path"

With glob expression and static path that has a specific mount point with different path mount delimiter

drakov -f "../com/foo/contracts/*.md" -s "../path/to/static/files:/www/path" -d ":"

With glob expression and specified server port

drakov -f "../com/foo/contracts/*.md" -p 4007

When running drakov and binding to a public IP

drakov -f "../com/foo/contracts/*.md" --public

Reload Drakov when loaded specification files change

You can tell Drakov to watch for changes in the spec files that are loaded. When changes are detected, Drakov will reload.

drakov -f "../com/foo/contracts/*.md" --watch

CORS Header

By default a CORS header is sent, you can disable it with the --disableCORS switch.

drakov -f "../com/foo/contracts/*.md" --disableCORS

Automatic response to OPTIONS requests

When you run server for testing API on different port than your app it's handy to allow cross origin resource sharing (CORS). For this to work you need also to listen on every route for OPTIONS requests.

drakov -f "../com/foo/contracts/*.md" --autoOptions

Run on Public Interface

By default Drakov only binds to localhost, to run on all public IP interfaces use the --public switch.

drakov -f "../com/foo/contracts/*.md" --public

SSL Support

To enable SSL you must provide both key and certificate. Use parameters --sslKeyFile and --sslCrtFile to specify the path to your key and certificate files. Once SSL is enabled Drakov will only respond to HTTPS requests.

drakov -f "../com/foo/contracts/*.md" --sslKeyFile="./ssl/server.key" --sslCrtFile="./ssl/server.crt"

Stealth Mode

In some cases you may wish to suppress the logging output of Drakov. To do so, run is with the --stealthmode options.

drakov -f "../com/foo/contracts/*.md" --stealthmode

Response Delay

In some case you may want to force Drakov to delay sending a response. To do this simple use the --delay argument followed by a number (ms).

drakov -f "../com/foo/contracts/*.md" --delay 2000

Allow Methods Header

For HTTP methods such as DELETE, you may want Drakov to return them in the appropriate methods allow header. You can do this using the --method argument

drakov -f "../com/foo/contracts/*.md" --method DELETE

drakov -f "../com/foo/contracts/*.md" --method DELETE --method OPTIONS

Allow Headers Header

For HTTP headers such as Authorization, you may want Drakov to return them in the appropriate methods allow header. You can do this using the --header argument

drakov -f "../com/foo/contracts/*.md" --header Authorization

drakov -f "../com/foo/contracts/*.md" --header Authorization --header X-Csrf-Token

Drakov includes many headers by default: Origin, X-Requested-With, Content-Type, Accept when CORS is enabled.

Ignore Headers

In cases where strict HTTP headers matching against API blueprints is not necessary, you can use the --ignoreHeader argument:

drakov -f "../com/foo/contracts/*.md" --ignoreHeader Cookie --ignoreHeader Authorization

Using as a Node.js module

var drakov = require ( 'drakov' ); var argv = { sourceFiles : 'path/to/files/**.md' , serverPort : 3000 , staticPaths : [ '/path/to/static/files' , '/another/path/to/static/files' , '/path/to/more/files=/mount/it/here' ], stealthmode : true , disableCORS : true , sslKeyFile : '/path/to/ssl/key.key' , sslCrtFile : '/path/to/ssl/cert.crt' , delay : 2000 , method : [ 'DELETE' , 'OPTIONS' ] }; drakov.run(argv, function ( ) { drakov.stop( function ( ) { }); });

Using as an Express middleware

Due to protagonist parsing being async, we need to setup the middleware with an init function

var drakovMiddleware = require ( 'drakov' ).middleware; var argv = { sourceFiles: 'path/to/files/**.md' , serverPort: 3000 , staticPaths: [ '/path/to/static/files' , '/another/path/to/static/files' , '/path/to/more/files=/mount/it/here' ], stealthmode: true , disableCORS: true , sslKeyFile: '/path/to/ssl/key.key' , sslCrtFile: '/path/to/ssl/cert.crt' , delay: 2000 , method: [ 'DELETE' , 'OPTIONS' ] }; var app = express(); drakovMiddleware.init(app, argv, function (err, middlewareFunction) { if (err) { throw err; } app. use ( middlewareFunction ); app.listen(argv.serverPort); });

FAQ

Q: If I have multiple requests/responses on the same API endpoint, which response will I get?

A: Drakov will respond first with any responses that have a JSON schema with the first response matching the request body for that API endpoint. You can request a specific response by adding a Prefer header to the request in the form Prefer:status=XXX where XXX is the status code of the desired response. See issue #88 for details.

Q: If I have multiple responses on a single request, which response will I get?

A: Drakov will respond with the first response.

Q: Drakov is too loud (outputting too much logging), can I turn off request and API responses?

A: You can suppress all but the startup output of Drakov with --stealthmode .

CONTRIBUTING

Pull requests with patches for fixes and enhancements are very welcome. We have a few requirements that will help us to quickly assess your contributions.

If you have any ideas or questions you are welcome to post an issue.

Code conventions

Setup your editor to use the .editorconfig and .jshintrc files included in the project

and files included in the project We use 4 spaces for tabs

Most of the style issues should be resolve as long as you run npm test and run against the jshinting rules

and run against the jshinting rules We prefer readability over compact code

Logging in your code

Include the lib/logger module and use logger.log() , this allows your logging be properly disabled in Drakov's stealth mode

module and use , this allows your logging be properly disabled in Drakov's stealth mode Always have a type qualifier in square brackets in from of your message in white, logger.log('[TYPE]'.white , 'Something is happening');`

, 'Something is happening');` We don't have any guidelines for how to log, except that you should have your type a different colour from your actual message (better logging is in our roadmap)

Functionality that adds CLI arguments

Make sure you add the new argument property to the yargsConfigOptions object in the arguments module

Middleware functionality

For functionality that does something with the request object add code to the request module

For functionality that does something with the response object add code to the response module

Testing

If your contribution deals with API Blueprint request/response behaviour add an example into an existing or new markdown file in the test/example/md directory

directory Always add a test in test/api for request/response behaviour tests, or test/unit if it is a unit test

for request/response behaviour tests, or if it is a unit test All test specification files must end in -test.js

Always run npm test before you submit your build request

CHANGELOG

A history of changes with a list of contributors can be found at https://github.com/Aconex/drakov/blob/master/CHANGELOG.md

MAINTAINERS

Yakov Khalinsky yakov@therocketsurgeon.com

Marcelo Garcia de Oliveira moliveira@aconex.com

Drakov Logo

Huge thanks to Eva Mansk for the funky logo!

You are welcome to use the Drakov logo as long it is to refer to this project and you provide acknowledgement and a link back to our project.