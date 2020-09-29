Drag and drop so simple it hurts
Browser support includes every sane browser and IE7+. (Granted you polyfill the functional
Array methods in ES5)
Framework support includes vanilla JavaScript, Angular, and React.
Have you ever wanted a drag and drop library that just works? That doesn't just depend on bloated frameworks, that has great support? That actually understands where to place the elements when they are dropped? That doesn't need you to do a zillion things to get it to work? Well, so did I!
You can get it on npm.
npm install dragula --save
Or bower, too.
bower install dragula --save
Or a CDN.
<script src='https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/dragula/$VERSION/dragula.min.js'></script>
If you're not using either package manager, you can use
dragula by downloading the files in the
dist folder. We strongly suggest using
npm, though.
There's a caveat to
dragula. You shouldn't include it in the
<head> of your web applications. It's bad practice to place scripts in the
<head>, and as such
dragula makes no effort to support this use case.
Place
dragula in the
<body>, instead.
There's a few CSS styles you need to incorporate in order for
dragula to work as expected.
You can add them by including
dist/dragula.css or
dist/dragula.min.css in your document. If you're using Stylus, you can include the styles using the directive below.
@import 'node_modules/dragula/dragula'
Dragula provides the easiest possible API to make drag and drop a breeze in your applications.
dragula(containers?, options?)
By default,
dragula will allow the user to drag an element in any of the
containers and drop it in any other container in the list. If the element is dropped anywhere that's not one of the
containers, the event will be gracefully cancelled according to the
revertOnSpill and
removeOnSpill options.
Note that dragging is only triggered on left clicks, and only if no meta keys are pressed.
The example below allows the user to drag elements from
left into
right, and from
right into
left.
dragula([document.querySelector('#left'), document.querySelector('#right')]);
You can also provide an
options object. Here's an overview of the default values.
dragula(containers, {
isContainer: function (el) {
return false; // only elements in drake.containers will be taken into account
},
moves: function (el, source, handle, sibling) {
return true; // elements are always draggable by default
},
accepts: function (el, target, source, sibling) {
return true; // elements can be dropped in any of the `containers` by default
},
invalid: function (el, handle) {
return false; // don't prevent any drags from initiating by default
},
direction: 'vertical', // Y axis is considered when determining where an element would be dropped
copy: false, // elements are moved by default, not copied
copySortSource: false, // elements in copy-source containers can be reordered
revertOnSpill: false, // spilling will put the element back where it was dragged from, if this is true
removeOnSpill: false, // spilling will `.remove` the element, if this is true
mirrorContainer: document.body, // set the element that gets mirror elements appended
ignoreInputTextSelection: true // allows users to select input text, see details below
});
You can omit the
containers argument and add containers dynamically later on.
var drake = dragula({
copy: true
});
drake.containers.push(container);
You can also set the
containers from the
options object.
var drake = dragula({ containers: containers });
And you could also not set any arguments, which defaults to a drake without containers and with the default options.
var drake = dragula();
The options are detailed below.
options.containers
Setting this option is effectively the same as passing the containers in the first argument to
dragula(containers, options).
options.isContainer
Besides the containers that you pass to
dragula, or the containers you dynamically
push or
unshift from drake.containers, you can also use this method to specify any sort of logic that defines what is a container for this particular
drake instance.
The example below dynamically treats all DOM elements with a CSS class of
dragula-container as dragula containers for this
drake.
var drake = dragula({
isContainer: function (el) {
return el.classList.contains('dragula-container');
}
});
options.moves
You can define a
moves method which will be invoked with
(el, source, handle, sibling) whenever an element is clicked. If this method returns
false, a drag event won't begin, and the event won't be prevented either. The
handle element will be the original click target, which comes in handy to test if that element is an expected "drag handle".
options.accepts
You can set
accepts to a method with the following signature:
(el, target, source, sibling). It'll be called to make sure that an element
el, that came from container
source, can be dropped on container
target before a
sibling element. The
sibling can be
null, which would mean that the element would be placed as the last element in the container. Note that if
options.copy is set to
true,
el will be set to the copy, instead of the originally dragged element.
Also note that the position where a drag starts is always going to be a valid place where to drop the element, even if
accepts returned
false for all cases.
options.copy
If
copy is set to
true (or a method that returns
true), items will be copied rather than moved. This implies the following differences:
|Event
|Move
|Copy
drag
|Element will be concealed from
source
|Nothing happens
drop
|Element will be moved into
target
|Element will be cloned into
target
remove
|Element will be removed from DOM
|Nothing happens
cancel
|Element will stay in
source
|Nothing happens
If a method is passed, it'll be called whenever an element starts being dragged in order to decide whether it should follow
copy behavior or not. Consider the following example.
copy: function (el, source) {
return el.className === 'you-may-copy-us';
}
options.copySortSource
If
copy is set to
true (or a method that returns
true) and
copySortSource is
true as well, users will be able to sort elements in
copy-source containers.
copy: true,
copySortSource: true
options.revertOnSpill
By default, spilling an element outside of any containers will move the element back to the drop position previewed by the feedback shadow. Setting
revertOnSpill to
true will ensure elements dropped outside of any approved containers are moved back to the source element where the drag event began, rather than stay at the drop position previewed by the feedback shadow.
options.removeOnSpill
By default, spilling an element outside of any containers will move the element back to the drop position previewed by the feedback shadow. Setting
removeOnSpill to
true will ensure elements dropped outside of any approved containers are removed from the DOM. Note that
remove events won't fire if
copy is set to
true.
options.direction
When an element is dropped onto a container, it'll be placed near the point where the mouse was released. If the
direction is
'vertical', the default value, the Y axis will be considered. Otherwise, if the
direction is
'horizontal', the X axis will be considered.
options.invalid
You can provide an
invalid method with a
(el, handle) signature. This method should return
true for elements that shouldn't trigger a drag. The
handle argument is the element that was clicked, while
el is the item that would be dragged. Here's the default implementation, which doesn't prevent any drags.
function invalidTarget (el, handle) {
return false;
}
Note that
invalid will be invoked on the DOM element that was clicked and every parent up to immediate children of a
drake container.
As an example, you could set
invalid to return
false whenever the clicked element (or any of its parents) is an anchor tag.
invalid: function (el, handle) {
return el.tagName === 'A';
}
options.mirrorContainer
The DOM element where the mirror element displayed while dragging will be appended to. Defaults to
document.body.
options.ignoreInputTextSelection
When this option is enabled, if the user clicks on an input element the drag won't start until their mouse pointer exits the input. This translates into the user being able to select text in inputs contained inside draggable elements, and still drag the element by moving their mouse outside of the input -- so you get the best of both worlds.
This option is enabled by default. Turn it off by setting it to
false. If its disabled your users won't be able to select text in inputs within
dragula containers with their mouse.
The
dragula method returns a tiny object with a concise API. We'll refer to the API returned by
dragula as
drake.
drake.containers
This property contains the collection of containers that was passed to
dragula when building this
drake instance. You can
push more containers and
splice old containers at will.
drake.dragging
This property will be
true whenever an element is being dragged.
drake.start(item)
Enter drag mode without a shadow. This method is most useful when providing complementary keyboard shortcuts to an existing drag and drop solution. Even though a shadow won't be created at first, the user will get one as soon as they click on
item and start dragging it around. Note that if they click and drag something else,
.end will be called before picking up the new item.
drake.end()
Gracefully end the drag event as if using the last position marked by the preview shadow as the drop target. The proper
cancel or
drop event will be fired, depending on whether the item was dropped back where it was originally lifted from (which is essentially a no-op that's treated as a
cancel event).
drake.cancel(revert)
If an element managed by
drake is currently being dragged, this method will gracefully cancel the drag action. You can also pass in
revert at the method invocation level, effectively producing the same result as if
revertOnSpill was
true.
Note that a "cancellation" will result in a
cancel event only in the following scenarios.
revertOnSpill is
true
drake.remove()
If an element managed by
drake is currently being dragged, this method will gracefully remove it from the DOM.
drake.on (Events)
The
drake is an event emitter. The following events can be tracked using
drake.on(type, listener):
|Event Name
|Listener Arguments
|Event Description
drag
el, source
el was lifted from
source
dragend
el
|Dragging event for
el ended with either
cancel,
remove, or
drop
drop
el, target, source, sibling
el was dropped into
target before a
sibling element, and originally came from
source
cancel
el, container, source
el was being dragged but it got nowhere and went back into
container, its last stable parent;
el originally came from
source
remove
el, container, source
el was being dragged but it got nowhere and it was removed from the DOM. Its last stable parent was
container, and originally came from
source
shadow
el, container, source
el, the visual aid shadow, was moved into
container. May trigger many times as the position of
el changes, even within the same
container;
el originally came from
source
over
el, container, source
el is over
container, and originally came from
source
out
el, container, source
el was dragged out of
container or dropped, and originally came from
source
cloned
clone, original, type
|DOM element
original was cloned as
clone, of
type (
'mirror' or
'copy'). Fired for mirror images and when
copy: true
drake.canMove(item)
Returns whether the
drake instance can accept drags for a DOM element
item. This method returns
true when all the conditions outlined below are met, and
false otherwise.
item is a child of one of the specified containers for
drake
item passes the pertinent
invalid checks
item passes a
moves check
drake.destroy()
Removes all drag and drop events used by
dragula to manage drag and drop between the
containers. If
.destroy is called while an element is being dragged, the drag will be effectively cancelled.
Dragula uses only four CSS classes. Their purpose is quickly explained below, but you can check
dist/dragula.css to see the corresponding CSS rules.
gu-unselectable is added to the
mirrorContainer element when dragging. You can use it to style the
mirrorContainer while something is being dragged.
gu-transit is added to the source element when its mirror image is dragged. It just adds opacity to it.
gu-mirror is added to the mirror image. It handles fixed positioning and
z-index (and removes any prior margins on the element). Note that the mirror image is appended to the
mirrorContainer, not to its initial container. Keep that in mind when styling your elements with nested rules, like
.list .item { padding: 10px; }.
gu-hide is a helper class to apply
display: none to an element.
See contributing.markdown for details.
