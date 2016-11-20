Dragscroll is a micro JavaScript library (910 bytes minified) which enables scrolling via holding the mouse button ("drag and drop" or "click and hold" style, online demo). It has no dependencies and is written in vanilla JavaScript (which means it works anywhere).
Download the and unpack distribution, or install it using Bower:
$ bower install dragscroll
or npm:
$ npm install dragscroll
Load the
dragscroll.js in a preferable way (that is an UMD module):
<script src="path/to/dragscroll.js"></script>
Add the
dragscroll class to a scrollable element:
<div class=dragscroll>
Big text goes here...
</div>
That's it! Now you can scroll it by dragging. You can also add the
dragscroll class to the
<body> element and drag the whole page.
Keep in mind that now it is not possible to select the content with
mouse, so apply the
cursor: default; CSS style to prevent confusing
the users (or even
cursor: grab; in case the content is not a text).
If you add or remove the
dragscroll class dynamically, invoke
dragscroll.reset() to update the listeners.
You can also add the
nochilddrag attribute to a scrollable element,
which will only enable drag-scrolling for an element itself, but not
for its subchildren. This can be usefull, if you want to enable the
scrolling the area by dragging its empty space, but keep the
opportunity to select the text (see
example).
