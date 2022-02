dragjs has been designed to make it easy to create JavaScript based drag interactions. This includes use cases such as draggable panels and different types of sliders. The idea is that you use the logic from this package to build your own components as it captures concerns such as mouse and touch handling.

Demonstrations

Simple draggable

Drag me!

import { draggable } from "dragjs" ; const draggableElement = document .getElementById( "draggable" ); draggableElement && draggable({ element: draggableElement });

1D slider

import { slider } from "dragjs" ; const onedContainer = document .getElementById( "onedContainer" ); onedContainer && slider({ parent: onedContainer, "class" : "oned" , cbs: { begin: () => { log( "2dslider: begin" ); }, change: ( { x, pointer } ) => { const newX = clamp(x * 100 , 0 , 100 ).toFixed( 2 ) + "%" ; console .log( "2dslider: " + newX); if (pointer) { pointer.style.left = newX; } }, end: () => { log( "2dslider: end" ); }, }, });

2D slider

import { xyslider } from "dragjs" ; const twodContainer = document .getElementById( "twodContainer" ); twodContainer && xyslider({ parent: twodContainer, "class" : "twod" , cbs: { change: ( { x, y, pointer } ) => { const newX = clamp(x * 100 , 0 , 100 ).toFixed( 2 ) + "%" ; const newY = clamp(y * 100 , 0 , 100 ).toFixed( 2 ) + "%" ; console .log( "x: " + newX + ", y: " + newY); if (pointer) { pointer.style.left = newX; pointer.style.top = newY; } }, }, });

Development

Run the available commands through velociraptor (vr).

To publish, tag a release with the desired version (i.e. git tag 0.13.0 ) and then git push .

License

dragjs is available under MIT. See LICENSE for more details.