Draggy
Draggable behaviour for elements. Demo.
var Draggable = require('draggy');
var el = document.querySelector('.my-element');
var draggy = new Draggable(el, {
release: true,
sniper: false,
axis: 'x'
});
draggy.on('drag', function () {
});
Options
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
axis
null
|Restrict movement by axis:
'x',
'y' or
null.
pin
[0,0, selfWidth, selfHeight]
|An area within draggable element which is surely resides within movement limits. Useful if you need draggable element to be restricted not by it’s own shape, but by some inner shape.
precision
1
|Round position to that extent, in pixels.
css3
true
|Use
position or
translate3d to place element. The first is more precise and reliable, the second is faster.
release
false
|Continue movement when user releases drag.
repeat
false
|Cycle movement by one of axis:
'x',
'y' or
'both'.
sniper
true
|Slow down movement by pressing Ctrl/Cmd.
threshold
0
|A movement threshold required to start drag - whether array, number or function.
within
document
|Restrict movement within the container. Pass
'parent' to take parent node.
handle
self.element
|Use the passed element or selector as a handle for drag. Clicking not on the handle will be ignored. Passing null will ignore handle.
cancel
undefined
|Ignore dragging started on the elements matching the selector.
droppable
undefined
|Selector, element or list of elements to detect droppable areas. For each drop element will be invoked
drop, dragover
anddragout` events.
Events
|Name
|Description
dragstart
|Drag started. Called both on element/controller.
threshold
|Entered threshold mode. Called on controller.
drag
|Drag iteration. Called both on element/controller.
track
|Track movement. Called on controller.
release
|User released drag. Called on controller.
dragend
|Drag has completely finished. Called both on element/controller.
dragover
|Called on self and on drop target.
dragout
|Called on self and on drop target.
drop
|Called on self and on drop target.
API
|Name
|Description
Draggy.cache
|WeakMap containing draggy instances for elements.
Draggy.cache.get(element) - return draggy instance for the element.
Draggy.prototype.move(x, y)
|Move to a new position, taking into account axis and limits. You can redefine this method to implement custom kinds of movement restrictions, like circular movement. But who dares?
Draggy.prototype.state
|Current drag state:
'idle',
'threshold',
'drag',
'release'.
Draggy.prototype.update(event?)
|Update movement limits.
event is optional.
What draggy is not
- It doesn’t do ghost move, as it is not draggable behaviour and can be implemented externally.
- It doesn’t do mouse hiding on drag, as it is implementable externally via callbacks.
- It doesn’t init itself automatically on elements as it is due to user to decide when to create/init draggable elements.
- It doesn’t polyfill native draggable, as it targets to complete simple task of visual placement of element.