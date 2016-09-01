axis null Restrict movement by axis: 'x' , 'y' or null .

pin [0,0, selfWidth, selfHeight] An area within draggable element which is surely resides within movement limits. Useful if you need draggable element to be restricted not by it’s own shape, but by some inner shape.

precision 1 Round position to that extent, in pixels.

css3 true Use position or translate3d to place element. The first is more precise and reliable, the second is faster.

release false Continue movement when user releases drag.

repeat false Cycle movement by one of axis: 'x' , 'y' or 'both' .

sniper true Slow down movement by pressing Ctrl/Cmd.

threshold 0 A movement threshold required to start drag - whether array, number or function.

within document Restrict movement within the container. Pass 'parent' to take parent node.

handle self.element Use the passed element or selector as a handle for drag. Clicking not on the handle will be ignored. Passing null will ignore handle.

cancel undefined Ignore dragging started on the elements matching the selector.