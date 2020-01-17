Vue directive (Vue.js 2.x) for handling element drag & drop.

Installation

npm install draggable-vue-directive --save

Demo

You can view the live demo here: https://israelzablianov.github.io/draggable-demo

Examples

Without Handler

< div v-draggable > classic draggable </ div >

.vue file:

import { Draggable } from 'draggable-vue-directive' ... export default { directives : { Draggable, }, ...

With Handler

< div v-draggable = "draggableValue" > < div :ref = "handleId" > < img src = "../assets/move.svg" alt = "move" > </ div > drag and drop using handler </ div >

.vue file:

import { Draggable } from 'draggable-vue-directive' ... export default { directives : { Draggable, }, data() { return { handleId : "handle-id" , draggableValue : { handle : undefined } }; }, mounted() { this .draggableValue.handle = this .$refs[ this .handleId]; } ...

draggable Value

The object passed to the directive is called the directive’s value .

For example, in v-draggable="draggableValue" , draggableValue can be an object containing the folowing fields:



handle

Type: HtmlElement | Vue

Required: false



There are two ways to use the draggable directive, as shown in the demo above.



The simple use. Just to put the directive on any Vue component or HTML element, and…boom! The element is draggable. Using a handler. If you choose to use a handler, the component itself will only be draggable using the handler.

onPositionChange

Type: Function

Required: false



Sometimes you need to know the element’s coordinates while it’s being dragged.

Passing a callback to draggableValue will achieve this goal; while dragging the element, the callback will be executed with 3 params:

positionDiff

absolutePosition (the current position; the first time the directive is added to the DOM or being initialized, the value will be undefined , unless the element has left and top values)

(the current position; the first time the directive is added to the DOM or being initialized, the value will be , unless the element has and values) event (the event object)

import { Draggable } from 'draggable-vue-directive' ... export default { directives : { Draggable, }, data() { return { draggableValue : { onPositionChange : this .onPosChanged } }; }, methods : { onPosChanged : function ( positionDiff, absolutePosition, event ) { console .log( "left corner" , absolutePosition.left); console .log( "top corner" , absolutePosition.top); } } ...

onDragEnd

Type: Function

Required: false



Emits only when dragging ends. Has the same functionality as onPositionChange .

onDragStart

Type: Function

Required: false



Emits only when dragging starts. Has the same functionality as onPositionChange .

resetInitialPos

Type: Boolean

Required: false

default: undefined



Returns to the initial position of the element, before it is mounted.

initialPosition

Type: Position

Required: false

default: undefined



Sets the absolute starting position of this element.

Will be applied when resetInitialPos is true .

stopDragging

Type: Boolean

Required: false

default: undefined



Immediately stop dragging.

boundingRect

Type: ClientRect

Required: false

default: undefined



Constrains dragging to within the bounds of the rectangle.

boundingElement

Type: HtmlElement

Required: false

default: undefined



Constrains dragging to within the bounds of the element.

boundingRectMargin

Type: MarginOptions

Required: false

default: undefined

