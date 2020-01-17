Vue directive (Vue.js 2.x) for handling element drag & drop.
npm install draggable-vue-directive --save
You can view the live demo here: https://israelzablianov.github.io/draggable-demo
<div v-draggable>
classic draggable
</div>
.vue file:
import { Draggable } from 'draggable-vue-directive'
...
export default {
directives: {
Draggable,
},
...
<div v-draggable="draggableValue">
<div :ref="handleId">
<img src="../assets/move.svg" alt="move">
</div>
drag and drop using handler
</div>
.vue file:
import { Draggable } from 'draggable-vue-directive'
...
export default {
directives: {
Draggable,
},
data() {
return {
handleId: "handle-id",
draggableValue: {
handle: undefined
}
};
},
mounted() {
this.draggableValue.handle = this.$refs[this.handleId];
}
...
draggable Value
The object passed to the directive is called the directive’s value.
For example, in
v-draggable="draggableValue",
draggableValue can be an object containing the folowing fields:
handle
onPositionChange
onDragEnd
onDragStart
resetInitialPos
initialPosition
stopDragging
boundingRect
boundingElement
boundingRectMargin
Type:
HtmlElement | Vue
Required:
false
There are two ways to use the
draggable directive, as shown in the demo above.
Type:
Function
Required:
false
Sometimes you need to know the element’s coordinates while it’s being dragged.
Passing a callback to
draggableValue will achieve this goal;
while dragging the element, the callback will be executed with 3 params:
positionDiff
absolutePosition (the current position; the first time the directive is added to the DOM or being initialized, the value will be
undefined, unless the element has
left and
top values)
event (the event object)
import { Draggable } from 'draggable-vue-directive'
...
export default {
directives: {
Draggable,
},
data() {
return {
draggableValue: {
onPositionChange: this.onPosChanged
}
};
},
methods: {
onPosChanged: function(positionDiff, absolutePosition, event) {
console.log("left corner", absolutePosition.left);
console.log("top corner", absolutePosition.top);
}
}
...
Type:
Function
Required:
false
Emits only when dragging ends. Has the same functionality as
onPositionChange.
Type:
Function
Required:
false
Emits only when dragging starts. Has the same functionality as
onPositionChange.
Type:
Boolean
Required:
false
default:
undefined
Returns to the initial position of the element, before it is mounted.
Type:
Position
Required:
false
default:
undefined
Sets the absolute starting position of this element.
Will be applied when
resetInitialPos is
true.
Type:
Boolean
Required:
false
default:
undefined
Immediately stop dragging.
Type:
ClientRect
Required:
false
default:
undefined
Constrains dragging to within the bounds of the rectangle.
Type:
HtmlElement
Required:
false
default:
undefined
Constrains dragging to within the bounds of the element.
Type:
MarginOptions
Required:
false
default:
undefined
When using
boundingRect or
boundingElement, you can pass an object with
top,
left,
bottom, and
right properties, to define a margin between the elements and the boundaries.