dvd

draggable-vue-directive

by Israel Zablianov
2.1.0 (see all)

Vue2 directive that handles drag & drop

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

304

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Drag & Drop

Reviews

Average Rating

3.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

draggable-vue-directive

GitHub open issues npm download npm download per month npm version Package Quality vue2 MIT License

Vue directive (Vue.js 2.x) for handling element drag & drop.

Installation

npm install draggable-vue-directive --save

Demo

demo gif

You can view the live demo here: https://israelzablianov.github.io/draggable-demo

Examples

Without Handler

<div v-draggable>
    classic draggable
</div>

.vue file:

  import { Draggable } from 'draggable-vue-directive'
  ...
  export default {
        directives: {
            Draggable,
        },
  ...

With Handler

<div v-draggable="draggableValue">
    <div :ref="handleId">
        <img src="../assets/move.svg" alt="move">
    </div>
    drag and drop using handler
</div>

.vue file:

  import { Draggable } from 'draggable-vue-directive'
  ...
  export default {
        directives: {
            Draggable,
        },
        data() {
            return {
                handleId: "handle-id",
                draggableValue: {
                    handle: undefined
                }
            };
        },
        mounted() {
            this.draggableValue.handle = this.$refs[this.handleId];
        }
  ...

draggable Value

The object passed to the directive is called the directive’s value.
For example, in v-draggable="draggableValue", draggableValue can be an object containing the folowing fields:

handle

Type: HtmlElement | Vue
Required: false

There are two ways to use the draggable directive, as shown in the demo above.

  1. The simple use. Just to put the directive on any Vue component or HTML element, and…boom! The element is draggable.
  2. Using a handler. If you choose to use a handler, the component itself will only be draggable using the handler.

onPositionChange

Type: Function
Required: false

Sometimes you need to know the element’s coordinates while it’s being dragged.
Passing a callback to draggableValue will achieve this goal; while dragging the element, the callback will be executed with 3 params:

  • positionDiff
  • absolutePosition (the current position; the first time the directive is added to the DOM or being initialized, the value will be undefined, unless the element has left and top values)
  • event (the event object)
  import { Draggable } from 'draggable-vue-directive'
  ...
  export default {
        directives: {
            Draggable,
        },
        data() {
            return {
                draggableValue: {
                    onPositionChange: this.onPosChanged
                }
            };
        },
        methods: {
            onPosChanged: function(positionDiff, absolutePosition, event) {
                console.log("left corner", absolutePosition.left);
                console.log("top corner", absolutePosition.top);
            }
        }
  ...

onDragEnd

Type: Function
Required: false

Emits only when dragging ends. Has the same functionality as onPositionChange.

onDragStart

Type: Function
Required: false

Emits only when dragging starts. Has the same functionality as onPositionChange.

resetInitialPos

Type: Boolean
Required: false
default: undefined

Returns to the initial position of the element, before it is mounted.

initialPosition

Type: Position
Required: false
default: undefined

Sets the absolute starting position of this element.
Will be applied when resetInitialPos is true.

stopDragging

Type: Boolean
Required: false
default: undefined

Immediately stop dragging.

boundingRect

Type: ClientRect
Required: false
default: undefined

Constrains dragging to within the bounds of the rectangle.

boundingElement

Type: HtmlElement
Required: false
default: undefined

Constrains dragging to within the bounds of the element.

boundingRectMargin

Type: MarginOptions
Required: false
default: undefined

When using boundingRect or boundingElement, you can pass an object with top, left, bottom, and right properties, to define a margin between the elements and the boundaries.

ByeongwooJang1 Rating0 Reviews
October 28, 2020

Alternatives

sortablejsReorderable drag-and-drop lists for modern browsers and touch devices. No jQuery or framework required.
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
930K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
29
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant
gridstackBuild interactive dashboards in minutes.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
63K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
1Hard to Use
vdr
vue-drag-resizeVue2 && Vue3 Component for resize and drag elements
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vuedraggableVue drag-and-drop component based on Sortable.js
GitHub Stars
17K
Weekly Downloads
562K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
14
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
vdr
vue-draggable-resizableVue2 Component for draggable and resizable elements.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
24K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vdd
vue-drag-dropA lightweight Vue wrapper that abstracts away the wonkier parts of the Drag and Drop Browser API
GitHub Stars
470
Weekly Downloads
14K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
