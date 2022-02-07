⚠️ NOTE: You are viewing the README for version 3, version 2 README here
A drag-and-drop-enabled FlatList component for React Native.
Fully native interactions powered by Reanimated and React Native Gesture Handler.
To use swipeable list items in a DraggableFlatList see React Native Swipeable Item.
MainActivity.java. Be sure to follow all Android instructions!
npm or
yarn
with
npm:
npm install --save react-native-draggable-flatlist
with
yarn:
yarn add react-native-draggable-flatlist
import DraggableFlatList from 'react-native-draggable-flatlist'
All props are spread onto underlying FlatList
|Name
|Type
|Description
data
T[]
|Items to be rendered.
ref
React.RefObject<FlatList<T>>
|FlatList ref to be forwarded to the underlying FlatList.
renderItem
(params: { item: T, index: number, drag: () => void, isActive: boolean}) => JSX.Element
|Call
drag when the row should become active (i.e. in an
onLongPress or
onPressIn).
renderPlaceholder
(params: { item: T, index: number }) => React.ReactNode
|Component to be rendered underneath the hovering component
keyExtractor
(item: T, index: number) => string
|Unique key for each item
onDragBegin
(index: number) => void
|Called when row becomes active.
onRelease
(index: number) => void
|Called when active row touch ends.
onDragEnd
(params: { data: T[], from: number, to: number }) => void
|Called after animation has completed. Returns updated ordering of
data
autoscrollThreshold
number
|Distance from edge of container where list begins to autoscroll when dragging.
autoscrollSpeed
number
|Determines how fast the list autoscrolls.
animationConfig
Partial<Animated.SpringConfig>
|Configure list animations. See reanimated spring config
activationDistance
number
|Distance a finger must travel before the gesture handler activates. Useful when using a draggable list within a TabNavigator so that the list does not capture navigator gestures.
onScrollOffsetChange
(offset: number) => void
|Called with scroll offset. Stand-in for
onScroll.
onPlaceholderIndexChange
(index: number) => void
|Called when the index of the placeholder changes
dragItemOverflow
boolean
|If true, dragged item follows finger beyond list boundary.
dragHitSlop
object: {top: number, left: number, bottom: number, right: number}
|Enables control over what part of the connected view area can be used to begin recognizing the gesture. Numbers need to be non-positive (only possible to reduce responsive area).
debug
boolean
|Enables debug logging and animation debugger.
containerStyle
StyleProp<ViewStyle>
|Style of the main component.
simultaneousHandlers
React.Ref<any> or
React.Ref<any>[]
|References to other gesture handlers, mainly useful when using this component within a
ScrollView. See Cross handler interactions.
Cell Decorators are an easy way to add common hover animations. For example, wrapping
renderItem in the
<ScaleDecorator> component will automatically scale up the active item while hovering (see example below).
ScaleDecorator,
ShadowDecorator, and
OpacityDecorator are currently exported. Developers may create their own custom decorators using the animated values provided by the
useOnCellActiveAnimation hook.
Example snack: https://snack.expo.io/@computerjazz/rndfl3
import React, { useState } from "react";
import { Text, View, StyleSheet, TouchableOpacity } from "react-native";
import DraggableFlatList, {
ScaleDecorator,
} from "react-native-draggable-flatlist";
const NUM_ITEMS = 10;
function getColor(i: number) {
const multiplier = 255 / (NUM_ITEMS - 1);
const colorVal = i * multiplier;
return `rgb(${colorVal}, ${Math.abs(128 - colorVal)}, ${255 - colorVal})`;
}
type Item = {
key: string;
label: string;
height: number;
width: number;
backgroundColor: string;
};
const initialData: Item[] = [...Array(NUM_ITEMS)].map((d, index) => {
const backgroundColor = getColor(index);
return {
key: `item-${index}`,
label: String(index) + "",
height: 100,
width: 60 + Math.random() * 40,
backgroundColor,
};
});
export default function App() {
const [data, setData] = useState(initialData);
const renderItem = ({ item, drag, isActive }: RenderItemParams<Item>) => {
return (
<ScaleDecorator>
<TouchableOpacity
onLongPress={drag}
disabled={isActive}
style={[
styles.rowItem,
{ backgroundColor: isActive ? "red" : item.backgroundColor },
]}
>
<Text style={styles.text}>{item.label}</Text>
</TouchableOpacity>
</ScaleDecorator>
);
};
return (
<DraggableFlatList
data={data}
onDragEnd={({ data }) => setData(data)}
keyExtractor={(item) => item.key}
renderItem={renderItem}
/>
);
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
rowItem: {
height: 100,
width: 100,
alignItems: "center",
justifyContent: "center",
},
text: {
color: "white",
fontSize: 24,
fontWeight: "bold",
textAlign: "center",
},
});