High performance, fully cross browser, full featured drag and drop in a tiny (2k gzipped), dependency-free package.
http://bcherny.github.io/draggable/demos/basic/
HTML
<div id="id"></div>
JavaScript
Using browser globals:
var element = document.getElementById('id');
var options = {
grid: 10,
onDrag: function(){ ... }
};
new Draggable (element, options);
Using AMD/CommonJS:
var Draggable = require ('Draggable');
var element = document.getElementById('id');
new Draggable (element);
None!
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
|grid
Number
0
|grid size for snapping on drag
|handle
Element
null
|the handle of the draggable; if null, the whole element is the handle
|filterTarget
Function(target)
null
|prevent drag when target passes this test
|limit
Element,
Function(x, y, x0, y0), or
Object
{ x: null, y: null }
|limit x/y drag bounds
|threshold
Number
0
|threshold before drag begins (in px)
|setCursor
Boolean (truthy)
false
|change cursor to
move?
|setPosition
Boolean (truthy)
true
|change draggable position to
absolute?
|smoothDrag
Boolean (truthy)
true
|snap to grid only when dropped, not during drag
|useGPU
Boolean (truthy)
true
|move graphics calculation/composition to the GPU? (modern browsers only, graceful degradation)
|Event
|Arguments
|onDrag
element, x, y, event
|onDragStart
element, x, y, event
|onDragEnd
element, x, y, event
|Method
|Arguments
|Returns
|Description
|get
|---
{Object} {x, y}
|Get the current coordinates
|set
{Number} x,
{Number} y
|instance
|Move to the specified coordinates
|setOption
{String} property,
{Mixed} value
|instance
|Set an option in the live instance
|destroy
|---
|---
|Unbind the instance's DOM event listeners
Options.limit accepts arguments in several forms:
// no limit
limit: null
// limit x, but leave y unbounded
limit: {
x: [1,10],
y: null
}
// limit both axes
limit: {
x: [1,10],
y: [1,500]
}
// bound x, set y to a constant
limit: {
x: [1,10],
y: 5
}
// bound with an element
limit: document.getElementById('id')
// bound with a custom function
limit: function (
x, // current X coordinate
y, // current Y coordinate
x0, // original X coordinate (where drag was started)
y0 // original Y coordinate (where drag was started)
) {
var radius = 100,
dx = x - x0,
dy = y - y0,
distance = Math.sqrt(dx*dx + dy*dy),
// only allow dragging within a circle of radius 100
outOfRange = distance > radius;
// if our point is outside of the circle, compute the
// point on the circle's edge closest to our point
if (outOfRange) {
x = x0 + radius * (x - x0) / distance;
y = y0 + radius * (y - y0) / distance;
}
return {
x: x,
y: y
};
}