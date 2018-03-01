openbase logo
dra

draggable

by Boris Cherny
4.2.0

High performance, fully cross browser, full featured drag and drop in a tiny (2k gzipped), dependency-free package

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.7K

GitHub Stars

169

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No

Categories

Readme

draggable

High performance, fully cross browser, full featured drag and drop in a tiny (2k gzipped), dependency-free package.

Demo

http://bcherny.github.io/draggable/demos/basic/

Usage

HTML

<div id="id"></div>

JavaScript

Using browser globals:

var element = document.getElementById('id');
var options = {
  grid: 10,
  onDrag: function(){ ... }
};
new Draggable (element, options);

Using AMD/CommonJS:

var Draggable = require ('Draggable');
var element = document.getElementById('id');
new Draggable (element);

Dependencies

None!

Options

OptionTypeDefaultDescription
gridNumber0grid size for snapping on drag
handleElementnullthe handle of the draggable; if null, the whole element is the handle
filterTargetFunction(target)nullprevent drag when target passes this test
limitElement, Function(x, y, x0, y0), or Object{ x: null, y: null }limit x/y drag bounds
thresholdNumber0threshold before drag begins (in px)
setCursorBoolean (truthy)falsechange cursor to move?
setPositionBoolean (truthy)truechange draggable position to absolute?
smoothDragBoolean (truthy)truesnap to grid only when dropped, not during drag
useGPUBoolean (truthy)truemove graphics calculation/composition to the GPU? (modern browsers only, graceful degradation)

Events

EventArguments
onDragelement, x, y, event
onDragStartelement, x, y, event
onDragEndelement, x, y, event

Instance methods

MethodArgumentsReturnsDescription
get---{Object} {x, y}Get the current coordinates
set{Number} x, {Number} yinstanceMove to the specified coordinates
setOption{String} property, {Mixed} valueinstanceSet an option in the live instance
destroy------Unbind the instance's DOM event listeners

Notes

Options.limit accepts arguments in several forms:

// no limit
limit: null

// limit x, but leave y unbounded
limit: {
  x: [1,10],
  y: null
}

// limit both axes
limit: {
  x: [1,10],
  y: [1,500]
}

// bound x, set y to a constant
limit: {
  x: [1,10],
  y: 5
}

// bound with an element
limit: document.getElementById('id')

// bound with a custom function
limit: function (
  x,  // current X coordinate
  y,  // current Y coordinate
  x0, // original X coordinate (where drag was started)
  y0  // original Y coordinate (where drag was started)
) {

  var radius = 100,
    dx = x - x0,
    dy = y - y0,
    distance = Math.sqrt(dx*dx + dy*dy),

    // only allow dragging within a circle of radius 100
    outOfRange = distance > radius;


  // if our point is outside of the circle, compute the
  // point on the circle's edge closest to our point
  if (outOfRange) {

    x = x0 + radius * (x - x0) / distance;
    y = y0 + radius * (y - y0) / distance;

  }

  return {
    x: x,
    y: y
  };

}

Tested on

  • Chrome 29 on OSX
  • Chrome 28 on Windows
  • Firefox 23 on OSX
  • Firefox 21 on Windows
  • Opera 16 on OSX
  • Safari 6 on OSX
  • Safari 6 on iPhone4/iOS6
  • Safari 6 on iPhone5/iOS6
  • Safari 6 on iPad2/iOS6
  • Safari 6 on iPad3/iOS6
  • Internet Explorer 8-10 on Windows

To do

  • Improve performance on old iOS
  • Unit tests

